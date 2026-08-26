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185 episodes
- In this episode, Marty Hofmann sits down with Nick Jonsson to talk about what happens when life brings you to rock bottom and why sharing your story can be the first step toward healing and rebuilding.
Nick discusses why many men struggle to talk openly about their emotions and vulnerability, and why having someone who will genuinely listen, understand, and support you can make such a difference. They explore what it means to acknowledge when you're struggling, find the right community, and take action before feeling stuck becomes a long-term battle.
The conversation also looks at the growing dependence on phones and social media, especially among younger generations. Nick emphasizes the importance of putting the screen down, being present, and building real human connections. Technology and AI can be useful tools, but they should never replace meaningful relationships and face-to-face interaction.
Marty and Nick also discuss the responsibility adults have to model healthy behavior for the next generation. When someone reaches their lowest point and experiences thoughts of suicide or feels there is no way forward, reaching out and talking to someone deeply can be a critical step toward getting support.
Ultimately, this episode is a reminder that you don't have to face your struggles alone. Your lowest moment can teach you something, your story can help someone else, and asking for help is a sign of strength not weakness.
Key Takeaways
Don't Face Rock Bottom Alone
Acknowledging that you're struggling and opening up to someone you trust can be the beginning of recovery. Your experiences can also become lessons that help others who are facing similar challenges.
Real Connection Matters
Phones, social media, and AI can be useful, but they cannot replace genuine human relationships. Making time for face-to-face conversations, community, and meaningful connection is essential for our well-being.
Speak Up Before You're Overwhelmed
When life feels hopeless or you find yourself struggling deeply, don't stay isolated. Reach out to someone you trust, find a supportive community, and get help. Taking action early can make a profound difference.
Follow Nick Jonsson:
www.linkedin.com/in/nick-jonsson/
Follow Marty Hofmann:
https://www.killcomplacency.com/
- In this episode, Marty Hofmann sits down with Tyler Dickerhoof to explore fear, insecurity, courage, self-awareness, and what it means to become the best version of yourself.
Tyler explains that everyone carries fears and insecurities, and we may never completely eliminate them. Instead, the goal is to recognize them, own them, understand how they affect our decisions and relationships, and learn how to respond differently. He also discusses the importance of empathy, taking responsibility, and having the courage to act regardless of the outcome.
The conversation also explores how rapidly changing technology, including AI and advancements in agriculture, can create uncertainty while also opening new opportunities. Rather than fearing change, Tyler encourages listeners to become curious about how these developments can improve the way we live and work.
Marty and Tyler also discuss the importance of authenticity and recognizing the barriers people build around themselves and others. Instead of trying to become someone else, listeners are encouraged to discover their unique strengths, recognize their value, and become the strongest version of who they already are.
Key Takeaways
Own Your Fear and Insecurities
Fear doesn't necessarily disappear it can return throughout different stages of life. The key is recognizing it, understanding how it influences you, and learning to manage your response rather than allowing fear to control your actions.
Courage Means Moving Forward AnywayCourage isn't knowing exactly what will happen. It's being willing to take action despite uncertainty and accept whatever outcome comes from that decision. Taking ownership and responding intentionally can help you navigate difficult situations with greater confidence.
Become the Best Version of YouYou don't need to become someone else to create value. Discover what you're naturally good at, embrace what makes you different, and develop those strengths. When you know your worth and lead from your authentic self, you become someone who cannot easily be replaced.
Follow Tyler Dickerhoof:https://www.tylerdickerhoof.com/
Follow Marty Hofmann:https://www.killcomplacency.com/
EP 183: Connection Before Correction: Leading Your Family Intentionally with Larry Hagner08/11/2026 | 52 mins.In this episode, Marty Hofmann sits down with Larry Hagner to discuss what it truly means to become an intentional husband, father, and leader at home. Larry shares why one of the most effective parenting principles is establishing connection before correction. Children are far more receptive to guidance when they first feel seen, heard, and valued by their parents.
The conversation explores the importance of regularly investing in family relationships before problems arise. Larry explains that strong communication, quality time, and intentional check-ins with your spouse and children can prevent misunderstandings and strengthen the family bond. Rather than waiting for conflict, great parents proactively build trust and connection every day.
Marty and Larry also tackle one of today's biggest parenting challenges the impact of excessive screen time and smartphones. They discuss why limiting children's phone use can significantly improve their emotional, social, and mental well-being, while also explaining that boys and girls are affected differently by constant exposure to social media and digital content. Larry encourages parents to be intentional about creating healthy boundaries around technology and fostering more meaningful real-life experiences.
Finally, they discuss that becoming a great man, husband, and father doesn't happen by accident. It requires intentional growth, consistent leadership, and making daily choices that reflect the kind of legacy you want to leave for your family.
Key Takeaways
Connection Always Comes Before CorrectionChildren respond best to discipline when they first feel connected, understood, and loved. Building trust creates an environment where guidance becomes more effective and lasting.
Protect Your Family Before Problems BeginStrong families are built through intentional relationships. Regular communication, quality time, and healthy technology boundaries help prevent future conflicts and strengthen the family bond.
Great Fathers Are Built IntentionallyBecoming a strong man, husband, and father requires purpose, discipline, and continuous growth. The legacy you leave your family is shaped by the intentional choices you make every day.
Follow Larry Hagner:https://thedadedge.com/
Follow Marty Hofmann:
https://www.killcomplacency.com/
- In this episode, Marty Hofmann sits down with Doug Russell to discuss the mindset required to live with confidence, resilience, and personal responsibility. Doug challenges the belief that failure should stop us from pursuing our goals. Instead of waiting until everything feels perfect, he encourages listeners to stop overthinking, take action, and trust that growth comes through doing not just trying.
The conversation explores how many of our limiting beliefs are shaped by the opinions of others from an early age. Doug explains that society often conditions us to seek approval and fear judgment, but true confidence comes from within. Our greatest power is internal, and lasting success begins when we believe in ourselves instead of allowing outside voices to define our potential.
Marty and Doug also dive into intentional parenting and raising independent, responsible children. Doug shares why healthy discipline, respectful conversations, and allowing children to express themselves help build confidence and character. He also challenges the idea of giving children unconditional allowances, emphasizing the importance of teaching the value of work, responsibility, and earning rewards rather than expecting them.
Finally, they discuss the importance of consistently showing up every day, letting go of guilt and regret, and taking ownership of the life you have today. Instead of worrying about tomorrow, Doug encourages listeners to give their best effort in the present moment, trusting that today's actions will shape a better future.
Follow Marty Hofmann:
www.killcomplacency.com
- In this episode, Marty Hofmann sits down with Nate Musson to discuss the life-changing power of putting God at the center of everything we do. Nate shares how life without God can leave us feeling lost, but when we take a step of faith and trust Him, God faithfully guides our path and provides what we need.
The conversation explores God's endless grace and forgiveness, reminding listeners that no matter their past, it's never too late to repent, return to Him, and begin a new chapter. Nate emphasizes that God doesn't call perfect people. He calls willing hearts that are ready to obey and remain faithful.
Marty and Nate also discuss how fulfilling God's purpose allows us to make an eternal impact on future generations. They explain that true leadership is rooted in serving others, just as Christ taught. As we faithfully serve and trust God's timing, He opens doors, strengthens our character, and brings growth according to His perfect plan.
Finally, they highlight the importance of spending time in God's Word, finding healing through Scripture, and learning to slow down in His presence. In a fast-paced world, Nate encourages listeners to rest in the Lord, seek Him daily, and remember that with God, all things are possible.
Key Takeaways
Put God at the Center of Your LifeWithout God, it's easy to lose direction and purpose. Trust Him with every area of your life, take the step of faith, and believe He will guide your path.
God's Grace Offers a New BeginningNo matter where you've been or what you've done, God's forgiveness is always available. Repent, return to Him, and embrace the new life He offers through His grace.
Serve Faithfully and Trust God's TimingGod calls us to serve others with humility and obedience. Stay faithful, spend time in His Word, learn to rest in His presence, and trust that He will accomplish His purpose through your life.
Follow Nate Musson:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082825576330
Follow Marty Hofmann:
www.martyhofmann.com
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About Kill Complacency
Kill Complacency - Real conversations with entrepreneurs, investors, and thinkers who refuse average, build with purpose, and live intentionally in faith, business, and life.Podcast website
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