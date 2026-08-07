The UK's Royal Society for the Protection of Birds has found that birdwatching is the second-fastest growing hobby amongst Gen Z with 750,000 of them regularly venturing into the outdoors to spot some of our feathered friends. Inspired by this new appreciation for an old pastime, the Unexpected Elements team are on the lookout for some birdwatching science.

First, we watch birds, but did you know they watch us back? We hear how crows don't just hold grudges; they also pass on those grudges to their peers. Then, from birds watching us to birds watching for us. We learn all about the patterns of vulture crime scene detectives.

Inspired by the citizen science nature of bird watching we talk to Professor Brooke Simmons about Galaxy Zoo, a website where people can volunteer to sort through images of galaxies and perhaps stumble on some mysterious green blobs.

We also bring you the newest evidence of ice age-old bird appreciation, explore BALLS or the ambitious pan-African experiment to send spherical radio antennae to the moon, and ask does music distract or help you concentrate? The answer might depend on your social skills.

All that plus more unexpected elements.

Presenter: Marnie Chesterton

Producers: Ella Hubber, Lucy Davies and Robbie Wojciechowski