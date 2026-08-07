Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
338 episodes
- The UK's Royal Society for the Protection of Birds has found that birdwatching is the second-fastest growing hobby amongst Gen Z with 750,000 of them regularly venturing into the outdoors to spot some of our feathered friends. Inspired by this new appreciation for an old pastime, the Unexpected Elements team are on the lookout for some birdwatching science.
First, we watch birds, but did you know they watch us back? We hear how crows don't just hold grudges; they also pass on those grudges to their peers. Then, from birds watching us to birds watching for us. We learn all about the patterns of vulture crime scene detectives.
Inspired by the citizen science nature of bird watching we talk to Professor Brooke Simmons about Galaxy Zoo, a website where people can volunteer to sort through images of galaxies and perhaps stumble on some mysterious green blobs.
We also bring you the newest evidence of ice age-old bird appreciation, explore BALLS or the ambitious pan-African experiment to send spherical radio antennae to the moon, and ask does music distract or help you concentrate? The answer might depend on your social skills.
All that plus more unexpected elements.
Presenter: Marnie Chesterton
Producers: Ella Hubber, Lucy Davies and Robbie Wojciechowski
- 75 years ago, Walt Disney's Alice in Wonderland hit our screens, welcoming us into a technicolour, topsy-turvy world of eccentric characters – including the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat, the Queen of Hearts, the White Rabbit and many more.
On Unexpected Elements, we're tumbling down the rabbit hole to uncover the strange and surprising science hidden within the classic story.
We’ll find out how bizzarro land of Lewis Carroll's original novel was inspired by the real scientific discoveries of his time? Dr. Franziska Kohlt tells us how Wonderland made sense of science for children – and we learn about a few scientific theories that have taken inspiration from Alice herself.
We also meet shrinking shrews, get wide-eyed over some adorable animals, and go underground to solve a subatomic puzzle.
All that, plus many more Unexpected Elements.
Presenter: Marnie Chesterton
Producers: Robbie Wojciechowski, Alice McKee, Imy Harper, and Nada Soufi
- If you were lucky enough to be at rapper Pitbull's recent concert in Hyde Park in London, you would have been greeted by a sea of bald caps. A Guiness World record-breaking sea of 22,141 bald caps. And, in honour of this incredible feat, the Unexpected Elements team are exploring some science.
First, is hair the secret to healing? We find out why trading fur for sweat may have had unexpected consequences. Then, we learn all about ball lightning – real life fireballs that, despite first being sighted over 800 years ago, remain a mystery.
Next, is your garden full of rap stars? We're joined by Elizabeth MacDougall-Shackleton who tells us what we can learn from sparrows' surprisingly aggressive rap battles. We're also joined by Paulo Bittencourt who proves why we should all appreciate a nice big tree.
All that, plus many more Unexpected Elements.
Presenter: Marnie Chesterton
Producers: Margaret Sessa-Hawkins, Lucy Davies, Alice McKee, Robbie Wojciechowski, and Nada Soufi
- As the film adaptation of the Odyssey bursts onto screens around the world this week, here at Unexpected Elements we’re undertaking our own epic journey through science – all inspired by the ancient Greek epic.
First, we discover the tiny virus that’s using its own Trojan Horse to sneak into cells it wouldn’t usually be able to infect. Then, we hear about the daring 8000km voyage undertaken by iguanas 30 million years ago.
Next, we’re joined by Professor Steve Simpson from the University of Bristol in the UK. He tells us how he’s been using sounds to lure fish back to coral reefs around the world – much like how the Sirens in the Odyssey used their enticing songs to lure sailors to shore. Except in Steve’s work, rather than being lured to their deaths, the fish are helping corals recover from the devastating effects of climate change.
Also, the fake medicine that still makes you feel better and why some smells might make you sleepy.
All that, plus many more Unexpected Elements.
Presenter: Marnie Chesterton, with Emmanuel Samani and Chhavi Sachdev
Producers: Sophie Ormiston, with Dan Welsh, Alice McKee and Nada Soufi
- A mysterious vigilante in Mexico nicknamed “Batman” has inspired the Unexpected Elements team to investigate the science of superheroes.
First up, we explore whether a Batman’s presence can actually change human behaviour. One unusual psychology experiment suggests that people may be more likely to perform acts of kindness when a caped crusader appears nearby.
Then we discover a real human superpower: echolocation. Used by bats and many other animals, it turns out humans can learn to navigate the world using sound as well.
Next, we meet Mexico’s original Bat Man, conservationist Dr Rodrigo Medellín. He joins us to bust myths about a much maligned mammal, reveal how one species helps make tequila possible, and confess to keeping vampire bats in his bathroom.
Plus, how environmental DNA is helping researchers map biodiversity across the Arctic Ocean and a reflection on scientific heroes. Are great discoveries are ever really the work of just one person?
All that, plus many more Unexpected Elements.
Presenter: Caroline Steel, with Meral Jamal and Phillys Mwatee
Producer: Margaret Sessa-Hawkins, with Ella Hubber, Robbie Wojciechowski and Alice McKee
More Science podcasts
- Science VsEducation, Health & Wellness, Science
- Big Ideas LabGovernment, History, Physics, Science
- StarTalk RadioEducation, Science
- Science of Perception BoxHealth & Wellness, Life Sciences, Mental Health, Science
- Something You Should KnowEducation, Health & Wellness, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences
- Hidden BrainArts, Performing Arts, Science, Social Sciences
- Ologies with Alie WardComedy, Science, Society & Culture
- RadiolabDocumentary, History, Natural Sciences, Science, Society & Culture
- Science FridayEarth Sciences, Life Sciences, Natural Sciences, Science
- Blurry CreaturesChristianity, Nature, Religion & Spirituality, Science
Trending Science podcasts
- The Micah Hanks ProgramScience, Society & Culture
- Crime Pays But Botany Doesn'tComedy, Earth Sciences, Natural Sciences, Science
- The Michael Shermer ShowNatural Sciences, Science
- Physician Assistant Exam ReviewHealth & Wellness, Medicine, Science
- NOVA PresentsScience
- 6 Ranch PodcastNatural Sciences, Science
- Completely ArbortraryComedy, Education, Science
- The American Birding PodcastHobbies, Leisure, Nature, Science
- The PulseHealth & Wellness, Science, Technology
- Science WeeklyScience
- Planetary Radio: Space Exploration, Astronomy and ScienceScience, Technology
- The Horse First: A Veterinary Sport Horse PodcastEducation, Life Sciences, Science
- Emergency Medicine Board BombsScience
- Back From the Brink, from Mutual of Omaha's Wild KingdomNature, Science, TV & Film
- Paranormal PortalNatural Sciences, Science, Society & Culture
- Babbage from The EconomistNews, Science, Tech News, Technology
- Curiosity WeeklyScience
- Tomorrow's CureEducation, Science
- Juan on JuanHistory, Natural Sciences, Science
- CREOGs Over CoffeeHealth & Wellness, Medicine, Science
- UAP Unidentified Alien PodcastScience, Society & Culture, Technology, True Crime
- Untold Radio NetworkNatural Sciences, News, News Commentary, Philosophy, Science, Society & Culture
- The Joy of WhyLife Sciences, Science
- SASQUATCH THEORYNatural Sciences, Nature, Personal Journals, Science, Society & Culture
- The Bulletproof MusicianEducation, Music, Music Interviews, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences
About Unexpected Elements
The news you know, the science you don’t. Unexpected Elements looks beyond everyday narratives to discover a goldmine of scientific stories and connections from around the globe. From Afronauts, to why we argue, to a deep dive on animal lifespans: see the world in a new way.Podcast website
Listen to Unexpected Elements, Science Vs and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Unexpected Elements
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Unexpected Elements: Podcasts in Family