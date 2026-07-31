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Houston We Have a Podcast

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
Science
Houston We Have a Podcast
Latest episode

434 episodes

  • Houston We Have a Podcast

    CHAPEA 2: Audio Log 3

    07/31/2026 | 52 mins.
    NASA’s CHAPEA II crew shares what it was like to operate through a simulated two-week communications blackout with Earth, and NASA analog scientist Sarah Whiting explains what researchers are learning for future Mars missions. Episode 431
  • Houston We Have a Podcast

    ISS Results: Materials Science

    07/24/2026 | 49 mins.
    Kim de Groh and Sylvie Crowell review what researchers have learned and published from the Materials International Space Station Experiment (MISSE) platform that tests how materials perform in the harsh environment of space.
  • Houston We Have a Podcast

    Artemis II Lunar Science

    07/17/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    We answer your questions from Threads! HWHAP celebrates nine years of podcasting by bringing on Dr. Kelsey Young to discuss the Artemis II lunar science team, and the crew's lunar flyby observations and photo targets.
  • Houston We Have a Podcast

    Space Runs in the Family

    07/10/2026 | 34 mins.
    NASA astronaut Anil Menon discusses his journey ahead of his first spaceflight to the International Space Station aboard Soyuz MS-29. Episode 428.
  • Houston We Have a Podcast

    ISS Results: Wayfinding

    06/26/2026 | 56 mins.
    Dr. Giuseppe Iaria discusses scientific results from the Wayfinding investigation on space station and what it reveals about how astronauts navigate, adapt, and form mental maps in space. Episode 427.
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About Houston We Have a Podcast
From Earth orbit to the Moon and Mars, explore the world of human spaceflight with NASA each week on the official podcast of the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Listen to in-depth conversations with the astronauts, scientists and engineers who make it possible.
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