Houston We Have a Podcast

Houston We Have a Podcast

Dr. Giuseppe Iaria discusses scientific results from the Wayfinding investigation on space station and what it reveals about how astronauts navigate, adapt, and form mental maps in space. Episode 427.

NASA astronaut Anil Menon discusses his journey ahead of his first spaceflight to the International Space Station aboard Soyuz MS-29. Episode 428.

Space Runs in the Family

We answer your questions from Threads! HWHAP celebrates nine years of podcasting by bringing on Dr. Kelsey Young to discuss the Artemis II lunar science team, and the crew's lunar flyby observations and photo targets.

Kim de Groh and Sylvie Crowell review what researchers have learned and published from the Materials International Space Station Experiment (MISSE) platform that tests how materials perform in the harsh environment of space.

NASA’s CHAPEA II crew shares what it was like to operate through a simulated two-week communications blackout with Earth, and NASA analog scientist Sarah Whiting explains what researchers are learning for future Mars missions. Episode 431

Something You Should Know

The Joy of Why

Babbage from The Economist

Back From the Brink, from Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom

The Sociology of Everything Podcast

The Horse First: A Veterinary Sport Horse Podcast

How We're Wired

About Houston We Have a Podcast

About Houston We Have a Podcast

About Houston We Have a Podcast

From Earth orbit to the Moon and Mars, explore the world of human spaceflight with NASA each week on the official podcast of the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Listen to in-depth conversations with the astronauts, scientists and engineers who make it possible.