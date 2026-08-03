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115 episodes
- It's been a while! To make up for lost time, today's episode is a rundown of all the physics news you should know. Hear what is keeping physicists at the edge of their seat, and what physics news you should keep your eyes out for in the coming years.
Also, this episode comes with an update from us at WTU: This will be Shalma's last episode as co-host and editor (though she'll continue to help out with production behind the scenes).
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- An unlikely change in the theory of quantum mechanics would lead to bizarre new conclusions. Our guest talks us through non-linear quantum mechanics, and how physicists like him are testing it.
For ad-free episodes and exclusive ask-us-anything segments, join us for just $3 a month on Patreon: https://patreon.com/whythisuniverse
Our merch is available here: https://www.shalmawegsman.com/why-this-universe
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- Quantum mechanics is full of surprises. But somehow, the theory is captured almost entirely in a single equation. Today we explore the Schrödinger equation: how it works, what it says about nature, and why it revolutionized physics.
For ad-free episodes and exclusive ask-us-anything segments, join us for just $3 a month on Patreon: https://patreon.com/whythisuniverse
Our merch is available here: https://www.shalmawegsman.com/why-this-universe
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- In the years leading up to the Large Hadron Collider turning on, the physics community was buzzing with curiosity and excitement about what they were about to discover. These moments were captured in the documentary Particle Fever, created by the particle physicist David Kaplan. On today's episode, he recounts these historic years from the perspective of both physicist and filmmaker.
For ad-free episodes and exclusive ask-us-anything segments, join us for just $3 a month on Patreon: https://patreon.com/whythisuniverse
Our merch is available here: https://www.shalmawegsman.com/why-this-universe
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- If we met aliens, could we communicate through physics? Daniel Whiteson explores this question on today's episode. For more, check out his new book, Do Aliens Speak Physics?
For ad-free episodes and exclusive ask-us-anything segments, join us for just $3 a month on Patreon: https://patreon.com/whythisuniverse
Our merch is available here: https://www.shalmawegsman.com/why-this-universe
Support the show
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About Why This Universe?
The biggest ideas in physics, broken down. Join theoretical physicist Dan Hooper and co-host Shalma Wegsman as they answer your questions about dark matter, black holes, quantum mechanics, and more. Part of The University of Chicago Podcast Network.Podcast website
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