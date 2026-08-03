It's been a while! To make up for lost time, today's episode is a rundown of all the physics news you should know. Hear what is keeping physicists at the edge of their seat, and what physics news you should keep your eyes out for in the coming years.

Also, this episode comes with an update from us at WTU: This will be Shalma's last episode as co-host and editor (though she'll continue to help out with production behind the scenes).

Support the show