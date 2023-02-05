The biggest ideas in physics, broken down. Join theoretical physicist Dan Hooper and co-host Shalma Wegsman as they answer your questions about dark matter, bla... More
Available Episodes
63 - The Question of Consciousness (Ft. David Chalmers)
63 - The Question of Consciousness (Ft. David Chalmers)

Can consciousness be explained by physics, or does it appeal to something beyond materialism? Philosopher guest star David Chalmers talks to us about how we can think about consciousness from a philosophical and scientific perspective.
4/17/2023
50:26
47 - Boltzmann Brains: Could Reality Be An Illusion? (Rebroadcast)
47 - Boltzmann Brains: Could Reality Be An Illusion? (Rebroadcast)

A whirlwind of questions brings us to an odd conclusion: could reality be an illusion created by a quantum fluctuation of a brain? This is a rebroadcast of a past favorite.
3/27/2023
28:02
62 - JWST and the Earliest Galaxies in the Universe (ft. Mike Boylan-Kolchin)
62 - JWST and the Earliest Galaxies in the Universe (ft. Mike Boylan-Kolchin)

Astronomers' newest telescope, JWST, just discovered galaxies that formed earlier than previously thought possible. What does this discovery mean for our understanding of the early universe?
3/13/2023
24:01
61 - Could the Large Hadron Collider Destroy the World?
Before the LHC turned on in 2008, many feared that it would create a dangerous black hole that would destroy the world. Were any of those fears well-founded, and how seriously did scientists take these claims?Support the show
2/27/2023
23:37
60 - The Search for Extra Dimensions
60 - The Search for Extra Dimensions

Learn how extra dimensions of space might appear to us, and what physicists have done to try to find them.
