This is the most incredible grizzly attack and survival story of the last century, and this is the only place you can hear it.
52:13
Safari and Big Game, with Joshua Mahnke
With guest Joshua Makey, we unpack safaris, extending beyond Africa to places like northern Australia, and discuss how this mindset can revolutionize hunting experiences across America into epic adventures.
1:12:33
Land Cruiser: The Ultimate Adventure Vehicle
Ever wondered why the 70 Series Land Cruiser tops the list of vehicles for doing cool stuff? Evergreen Off-Road shares the process of importing these the vehicles, transforming a part-time into a full-time business for overlanding. This episode is your gateway to the world of vehicle customization, as we talk about transforming vehicles like the iconic 70 Series Land Cruiser into beasts ready for any terrain.Check out Evergreen Off-Road WEBSITE and INSTAGRAM.
55:59
Expert Butchery Tips for Hunters, with Hines Meat Co
Meat processors have almost had it with hunters. The skill in field dressing and meat processing has dropped to such a level that custom shops are increasingly closing their doors to hunters. I sat down with Jake Hines, a friend and professional butcher, to talk about ways hunters can get the most and highest quality meat possible. We cannot let these skills fade away. We cover tips and techniques for keeping meat clean and getting it cooked down quickly, the right knives to use, and many other important details. This show is for folks who want to learn and do a better job. Check out Hines Meat at their WEBSITE, FACEBOOK, and INSTAGRAM
1:10:00
Honest Gear Review
Here's my honest review of some of the gear I used during this hunting season. I'll make $0 from any of these companies by saying anything positive or negative about the products. These are all items I've used personally and used hard in the field. Enjoy.