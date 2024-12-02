Expert Butchery Tips for Hunters, with Hines Meat Co

Send us a textMeat processors have almost had it with hunters. The skill in field dressing and meat processing has dropped to such a level that custom shops are increasingly closing their doors to hunters. I sat down with Jake Hines, a friend and professional butcher, to talk about ways hunters can get the most and highest quality meat possible. We cannot let these skills fade away. We cover tips and techniques for keeping meat clean and getting it cooked down quickly, the right knives to use, and many other important details. This show is for folks who want to learn and do a better job. Check out the new DECKED system and get free shipping.Check out NICKS BOOTS and use code 6ranch for a free gift.Check out Hines Meat at their WEBSITE, FACEBOOK, and INSTAGRAM