Going Wild with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant

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As a science journalist, Ed Yong spends a lot of time writing about nature without actually being immersed in it. After three years of covering the COVID pandemic, Ed found himself anxious, depressed, and in need of a change - despite winning the Pulitzer Prize. He took a step back from pandemic reporting to write a book about nature.



During this time, Ed also discovered something that prompted him to fall in love with nature in a way he never had before. Birding brought him renewed joy and helped him realize that curiosity, empathy, and a “childlike” fascination with nature might be precisely what we need to reconnect with and save the world around us, as well as to foster community in times of need.



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