Going Wild with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant

*Content warning: this episode briefly mentions the topic of suicide.*
From the kitchen floor to the remote jungles of the Congo, Rae grapples with divorce and single-motherhood on an international trip to study lowland gorillas.
For the last episode of season 2, Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant talks about a career-changing opportunity to track down one of the most elusive creatures in Central Africa — lowland gorillas. But when things don’t go as planned, Rae ends up uncovering something else that changes the trajectory of her life.
Since this is the last episode for this season, we want to thank all of our guests for sharing their amazing wild stories. And you, our dedicated listeners, for coming back for season 2. We’re so glad to have you on this journey with us! What would you like to see in the third season? Let us know at [email protected]
