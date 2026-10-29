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45 episodes
- How do you study a wetland that... isn't wet? Soil ecologist and social media sensation Jordon King gives Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant a proper initiation into the Florida Everglades, where even the dirt has a story to tell. But with drought transforming the wetlands in one of the regions driest seasons, they're discovering that what's missing can be just as fascinating as what's beneath their feet.
This season of Going Wild is heading out of the studio and into the wilderness. From bear dens in Arkansas to deep sea dives for slave shipwrecks in the Florida Keys, we are getting you closer to the people, the animals, the sounds and the stories that make these wild spaces so magical and so worth protecting.
For more NATURE and Going Wild, sign up for our newsletter: https://www.pbs.org/wnet/nature/newsletter/
Host: Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant
Featuring: Jordon King
Director, Creative Director & Editor: Tiffany McNeil
Executive Producers:
Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant
Tiffany McNeil
Mishka Brown
Danielle Broza
Producer & Writer: Omnia Saed
Associate Producer: Raimy Williams
Director of Photography: Tiffany McNeil
First Camera: Hyatt Mamoun
Associate Editor: Otis King
Production Sound Mixer: Tom Salyer
Sound Mixer: Abraham Oleksnianski
Sound Design & Re-Recording Mixer: Eric R. Fischer
Sound Design & Re-Recording Mixer: Dennis Hamlin
Logo Design: Konyin Adesoye
Production Services: Umma Chroma Creative Partners (UCCP)
Production Accounting for UCCP: JEMM Finance
FOR NATURE
Digital Lead: Danielle Broza
Digital Producer: Amanda Bloom
Senior Social Media Specialist: Karen Ho
Associate Director, Audience Engagement: Chelsey Saatkamp
Executive Producer: Fred Kaufman
Major funding for Season Five of Going Wild with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant was provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. For a complete list of funders, visit pbs.org/nature.
Going Wild is a podcast from PBS NATURE.
Nature is an award-winning signature PBS series created by The WNET Group and is made possible by all of you.
- Going Wild is back! This season we're heading out of the studio and into the wilderness: entering bear dens in Arkansas, diving for slave shipwrecks in the Florida Keys and wading through murky swamps to bring you closer to the people, the animals, the sounds and the stories that make these wild spaces so magical and so worth protecting.
About the multi-award-winning and NAACP-nominated podcast: Journey deep into the heart of the world’s most remote jungles, savannas, tundras, mountains, and deserts with wildlife biologist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant as she studies wild animals in their natural habitats. Rae and her teams spend years studying these animals – in order to protect their futures. Going Wild with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant takes you inside their hidden worlds – and the action-packed adventures of the wildlife conservationists who track them.
Premiering October 27th, 2026.
Going Wild is a podcast by PBS NATURE.
NATURE is an award-winning series created by The WNET Group and made possible by all of you.
- Sign up for Nature's newsletter: https://www.pbs.org/wnet/nature/newsletter/
Marine ecologist Alannah Vellacott grew up in a Bahamian subsistence fishing community, where wrestling sharks before sunrise was part of daily life. Now she's dedicated to conserving these majestic creatures and uncovering artifacts from slave-trade shipwrecks. In this episode, Alannah shares her journey to becoming a conservationist, highlighting the intersections of ecology, ancestry, and climate justice.
Alannah's website: https://www.alannahvellacott.com/
Thanks for listening to Going Wild. You can learn more about season four HERE and catch up on seasons one through three HERE.
If you want to support us, you can follow Going Wild on your favorite podcast-listening app. And while you're there, please leave us a review. It really helps.
Follow PBS Nature and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant on Instagram, TikTok, X, and Facebook. You can find more information on all of our guests this season in each episode's show notes. And you can catch new episodes of Nature, Wednesdays at 8/7 Central on PBS, pbs.org/nature, and the PBS app.
Going Wild is a podcast by PBS Nature. NATURE is an award-winning series created by The WNET Group and made possible by all of you.
Views and opinions expressed during the podcast are those of the individuals expressing them and do not necessarily reflect those of THIRTEEN Productions LLC/The WNET Group.
- Sign up for Nature's newsletter: https://www.pbs.org/wnet/nature/newsletter/
Carolina Landa's story begins in the orchards of Quincy, Washington and takes a transformative turn within the walls of an Oregon prison. Raised in a Mexican-American immigrant family, Carolina's curiosity and passion for science led her to champion sustainability initiatives behind bars. In this episode, she discusses how incarceration became a catalyst for her environmental awakening and advocacy for green rehabilitation programs.
Thanks for listening to Going Wild. You can learn more about season four HERE and catch up on seasons one through three HERE.
If you want to support us, you can follow Going Wild on your favorite podcast-listening app. And while you're there, please leave us a review. It really helps.
Follow PBS Nature and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant on Instagram, TikTok, X, and Facebook. You can find more information on all of our guests this season in each episode's show notes. And you can catch new episodes of Nature, Wednesdays at 8/7 Central on PBS, pbs.org/nature, and the PBS app.
Going Wild is a podcast by PBS Nature. NATURE is an award-winning series created by The WNET Group and made possible by all of you.
Views and opinions expressed during the podcast are those of the individuals expressing them and do not necessarily reflect those of THIRTEEN Productions LLC/The WNET Group.
- Sign up for Nature's newsletter: https://www.pbs.org/wnet/nature/newsletter/
As a science journalist, Ed Yong spends a lot of time writing about nature without actually being immersed in it. After three years of covering the COVID pandemic, Ed found himself anxious, depressed, and in need of a change - despite winning the Pulitzer Prize. He took a step back from pandemic reporting to write a book about nature.
During this time, Ed also discovered something that prompted him to fall in love with nature in a way he never had before. Birding brought him renewed joy and helped him realize that curiosity, empathy, and a “childlike” fascination with nature might be precisely what we need to reconnect with and save the world around us, as well as to foster community in times of need.
Thanks for listening to Going Wild. You can learn more about season four HERE and catch up on seasons one through three HERE.
If you want to support us, you can follow Going Wild on your favorite podcast-listening app. And while you're there, please leave us a review. It really helps.
Follow PBS Nature and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant on Instagram, TikTok, X, and Facebook. You can find more information on all of our guests this season in each episode's show notes. And you can catch new episodes of Nature, Wednesdays at 8/7 Central on PBS, pbs.org/nature, and the PBS app.
Going Wild is a podcast by PBS Nature. NATURE is an award-winning series created by The WNET Group and made possible by all of you.
Views and opinions expressed during the podcast are those of the individuals expressing them and do not necessarily reflect those of THIRTEEN Productions LLC/The WNET Group.
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About Going Wild with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant
Going Wild with Dr. Rae Wynn Grant is a different kind of nature show about the human drama of saving animals. Join Rae and team as they enter bear dens in Arkansas, dive for slave shipwrecks in the Florida Keys and wade through murky swamps to bring you closer to the people, the animals, the sounds and the stories that make these wild spaces so magical and so worth protecting. Wildlife biologist and host Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant has been studying wild animals in their natural habitats all over the world for years. Our award-winning podcast takes you inside the hidden world and action-packed adventures of Dr. Wynn-Grant and her colleagues doing important work to protect the future of animal species and create safe spaces in which to study them. Explore more at www.pbs.org/wnet/nature/podcasts/going-wild/Podcast website
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