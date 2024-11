The Ten News, News For Curious Kids

Knocking on Doors and Early Voting! 🗳️

It's The Ten News Deep Dive Election Special! 🇺🇸 🗳️Pamela is heading to the polls to votes early! 👋 Ryan talks with 12-year-old Simran about canvassing for Kamala Harris. 🌎 Owen has some out of this world voter trivia! This episode is part of a Kids Listen podcast party. Check out the other podcasts sharing special election episodes and get ready for Election Day! Follow us at @thetennews Sign up for our newsletter! Help support the show and donate today Say hello at 1-877-TEN-NEWS or email us at [email protected] Looking for resources on past topics. Check out our site here.