The Ten News, News For Curious Kids

Teddy Bears to Baseball Secrets -10 Things You Need to Know
10 Things You Need to Know with The Ten News!
1. 🧸 National Teddy Bear Day
2. 🏓 Pickleball Championships
3. 🤿 Underwater Yellow Brick Road
4.👠 Ruby Slippers for Sale
5.🐒 Monkies on the Loose!
6.🎆 Cambodian Water Festival
7.🏘️ A Real Pokemon Town!?
8. 🎮 Nintendo News!
9. 🦛 New Pygmy Hippo
10.🏟️ Baseball Secret
Follow us at @thetennews
Sign up for our newsletter!
Help support the show and donate today
Say hello at 1-877-TEN-NEWS or email us at [email protected]
Looking for resources on past topics. Check out our site here.
--------
16:46
Election News to A College Basketball Record - 10 Things You Need to Know
10 Things You Need to Know with The Ten News!
1. 🇺🇸 Decision 2024
2. 🕯️ Celebrating the Festival of Lights
3. 🎖️Thank A Veteran For Their Service
4. 🔍 Lost City Found by a Google Search?!?
5. 🧀 The Great Cheese Robbery
6. 🐨 Koala Inventions
7. 💙 Government Apology
8. 🚀 A Space Record!
9. 🎮 YouTube Surprise
10. 🏀 Unbelievable Basket Shot
Check out our Diwali episode from last season: Celebrate Diwali with The Ten News 🪔
--------
16:02
Election Day Kid Takeover! 🇺🇸
Kid Takeover Time!
🗳️ It’s Election Day and Pamela is driving Ryan to the polls
🎙️Ten’ers Tupelo and Everrett have taken over the studio!
🤯 Get caught up on the key things to remember about today.
⁉️Ten’er Alonso has an important question
🌐 And let’s not forget about the rest of the world. Ten News Correspondent Jamie looks at elections around the world.
--------
10:32
Knocking on Doors and Early Voting! 🗳️
It's The Ten News Deep Dive Election Special! 🇺🇸
🗳️Pamela is heading to the polls to votes early!
👋 Ryan talks with 12-year-old Simran about canvassing for Kamala Harris.
🌎 Owen has some out of this world voter trivia!
This episode is part of a Kids Listen podcast party. Check out the other podcasts sharing special election episodes and get ready for Election Day!
Follow us at @thetennews
Sign up for our newsletter!
Help support the show and donate today
Say hello at 1-877-TEN-NEWS or email us at [email protected]
Looking for resources on past topics. Check out our site here.
--------
17:09
Halloween Spooktacular! 10 Things You Need to Know
10 Things You Need to Know with The Ten News!
1. ❓Halloween Origins
2. 🥬 Magic Cabbages!? 3.🎃 Speed Carving Jack-O'Lanterns
4. 👨🌾 Growing Giant Pumpkins
5. 💀 Dia de los Muertos
6. 🍭 Candy Wasn't the Only Treat
7. 🎭 Top Costumes for 2024!
8.🐾 Dressing up Your Pet
9. 🐈⬛ Black Cats and Good Luck?
10. 🌽 Candy Corn Trivia
Follow us at @thetennews
Sign up for our newsletter!
Help support the show and donate today
Say hello at 1-877-TEN-NEWS or email us at [email protected]
Looking for resources on past topics. Check out our site here.
Interested in what's going on around you? 🤔 The Ten News podcast is a bite-sized podcast for kids and their adults that explains what’s going on in the world. 🌎 Each episode explores topics kids care about most including events, sports, science, gaming, pop culture, entertainment, and more! 🗞️ The Ten News also features some pretty awesome guests; LEGO Masters Judge Amy Corbett, America’s top doctor Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sarah Natochenny, the voice of Ash Ketchum for Pokemon fans, and many more. 🤩 It’s a great way for you and your family to stay connected with what’s going on in the world. 😊 The Ten News is also a Common Sense Media Selection as a great podcast for kids!