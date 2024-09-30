Powered by RND
Small But Mighty Media
The Ten News, News For Curious Kids

Small But Mighty Media

Interested in what's going on around you? 🤔 The Ten News podcast is a bite-sized podcast for kids and their adults that explains what's going on in the world.
  • Teddy Bears to Baseball Secrets -10 Things You Need to Know
    10 Things You Need to Know with The Ten News! 1. 🧸 National Teddy Bear Day 2. 🏓 Pickleball Championships 3. 🤿 Underwater Yellow Brick Road 4.👠 Ruby Slippers for Sale 5.🐒 Monkies on the Loose! 6.🎆 Cambodian Water Festival 7.🏘️ A Real Pokemon Town!? 8. 🎮 Nintendo News! 9. 🦛 New Pygmy Hippo 10.🏟️ Baseball Secret Follow us at @thetennews Sign up for our newsletter! Help support the show and donate today Say hello at 1-877-TEN-NEWS or email us at [email protected] Looking for resources on past topics. Check out our site here.
    16:46
  • Election News to A College Basketball Record - 10 Things You Need to Know
    10 Things You Need to Know with The Ten News! 1. 🇺🇸 Decision 2024 2. 🕯️ Celebrating the Festival of Lights 3. 🎖️Thank A Veteran For Their Service 4. 🔍 Lost City Found by a Google Search?!? 5. 🧀 The Great Cheese Robbery 6. 🐨 Koala Inventions 7. 💙 Government Apology 8. 🚀 A Space Record! 9. 🎮 YouTube Surprise 10. 🏀 Unbelievable Basket Shot Check out our Diwali episode from last season: Celebrate Diwali with The Ten News 🪔
    16:02
  • Election Day Kid Takeover! 🇺🇸
    Kid Takeover Time! 🗳️ It’s Election Day and Pamela is driving Ryan to the polls 🎙️Ten’ers Tupelo and Everrett have taken over the studio! 🤯 Get caught up on the key things to remember about today. ⁉️Ten’er Alonso has an important question 🌐 And let’s not forget about the rest of the world. Ten News Correspondent Jamie looks at elections around the world.
    10:32
  • Knocking on Doors and Early Voting! 🗳️
    It's The Ten News Deep Dive Election Special! 🇺🇸 🗳️Pamela is heading to the polls to votes early! 👋 Ryan talks with 12-year-old Simran about canvassing for Kamala Harris. 🌎 Owen has some out of this world voter trivia! This episode is part of a Kids Listen podcast party. Check out the other podcasts sharing special election episodes and get ready for Election Day! Follow us at @thetennews Sign up for our newsletter! Help support the show and donate today Say hello at 1-877-TEN-NEWS or email us at [email protected] Looking for resources on past topics. Check out our site here.
    17:09
  • Halloween Spooktacular! 10 Things You Need to Know
    10 Things You Need to Know with The Ten News! 1. ❓Halloween Origins 2. 🥬 Magic Cabbages!? 3.🎃 Speed Carving Jack-O'Lanterns 4. 👨‍🌾 Growing Giant Pumpkins 5. 💀 Dia de los Muertos 6. 🍭 Candy Wasn't the Only Treat 7. 🎭 Top Costumes for 2024! 8.🐾 Dressing up Your Pet 9. 🐈‍⬛ Black Cats and Good Luck? 10. 🌽 Candy Corn Trivia Follow us at @thetennews Sign up for our newsletter! Help support the show and donate today Say hello at 1-877-TEN-NEWS or email us at [email protected] Looking for resources on past topics. Check out our site here.
    15:46

Interested in what's going on around you? 🤔 The Ten News podcast is a bite-sized podcast for kids and their adults that explains what’s going on in the world. 🌎 Each episode explores topics kids care about most including events, sports, science, gaming, pop culture, entertainment, and more! 🗞️ The Ten News also features some pretty awesome guests; LEGO Masters Judge Amy Corbett, America’s top doctor Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sarah Natochenny, the voice of Ash Ketchum for Pokemon fans, and many more. 🤩 It’s a great way for you and your family to stay connected with what’s going on in the world. 😊 The Ten News is also a Common Sense Media Selection as a great podcast for kids!
