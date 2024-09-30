Interested in what's going on around you? 🤔 The Ten News podcast is a bite-sized podcast for kids and their adults that explains what’s going on in the world. ...

Kid Takeover Time! 🗳️ It’s Election Day and Pamela is driving Ryan to the polls 🎙️Ten’ers Tupelo and Everrett have taken over the studio! 🤯 Get caught up on the key things to remember about today. ⁉️Ten’er Alonso has an important question 🌐 And let’s not forget about the rest of the world. Ten News Correspondent Jamie looks at elections around the world.

10 Things You Need to Know with The Ten News! 1. 🇺🇸 Decision 2024 2. 🕯️ Celebrating the Festival of Lights 3. 🎖️Thank A Veteran For Their Service 4. 🔍 Lost City Found by a Google Search?!? 5. 🧀 The Great Cheese Robbery 6. 🐨 Koala Inventions 7. 💙 Government Apology 8. 🚀 A Space Record! 9. 🎮 YouTube Surprise 10. 🏀 Unbelievable Basket Shot Check out our Diwali episode from last season: Celebrate Diwali with The Ten News 🪔

About The Ten News, News For Curious Kids

Interested in what's going on around you? 🤔 The Ten News podcast is a bite-sized podcast for kids and their adults that explains what’s going on in the world. 🌎 Each episode explores topics kids care about most including events, sports, science, gaming, pop culture, entertainment, and more! 🗞️ The Ten News also features some pretty awesome guests; LEGO Masters Judge Amy Corbett, America’s top doctor Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sarah Natochenny, the voice of Ash Ketchum for Pokemon fans, and many more. 🤩 It’s a great way for you and your family to stay connected with what’s going on in the world. 😊 The Ten News is also a Common Sense Media Selection as a great podcast for kids!