Growing Up Together with Carmen + Hilaria Baldwin

Raising kids is a wild ride—full of advice, opinions, and zero instruction manual. The parenting world is overflowing with tips from experts and adults, but one crucial perspective is often missing: the kids themselves.
On Growing Up Together, hosts Carmen and Hilaria Baldwin flip the script, inviting kids into the conversation and empowering families to build real, lasting connections—especially during the tricky, transitional years. Through candid discussions, heartfelt stories, and shared experiences, parents and kids learn from each other in ways that strengthen trust, foster resilience, and deepen understanding.
Because maybe the key to raising independent, connected kids isn’t about having all the answers—it’s about having real conversations, listening with empathy, and staying open to the process of growing… together.
From navigating life’s toughest phases to celebrating its everyday victories, Growing Up Together explores the big questions:
Is it inevitable that parents and kids drift apart?
Or can we grow closer as we grow up together?
