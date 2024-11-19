In this episode of the BratBusters Parenting Podcast, Lisa Bunnage, a parenting coach, mother, and grandmother, along with her daughter Amy Bunnage, discuss the concept of parenting guilt and how it manifests differently in moms and dads. Lisa highlights the common issues parents face, such as balancing discipline with joy, and maintaining a positive and calm demeanour. Lisa shares insights on effective parenting techniques, including the importance of being a leader rather than a pleaser, how to properly apologise, and handling bedtime routines. Listener questions are also addressed, providing practical advice for dealing with overactive toddlers and manipulative behaviours. The episode emphasises the value of connecting and bonding with children, ensuring they feel both loved and enjoyed.Learn more about the Toddler BratBusters Bootcamp (16-35 Months)Learn more about the BratBusters Bootcamp (Ages 3-12)Thank you for joining us! If you’re looking to learn more about the BratBusters Behaviour Board (Plus Toddler Basics), signature bootcamp courses, and more, visit www.bratbusters.com today. Let’s Connect: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bratbustersparenting/?hl=en TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bratbustersparenting?lang=en YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BratBustersParenting Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BratBustersParenting Disclaimer: The information provided in this podcast is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional advice. Lisa Bunnage is a Parenting Coach, mom and grandmother. Lisa is not a licensed psychologist or counsellor. Her services do not replace the care of psychologists or other healthcare professionals. For a full disclaimer, please visit bratbusters.com/disclaimer
--------
26:09
Why Your Kids Won't Listen to You
In this episode of the BratBusters Parenting Podcast, Lisa Bunnage, parenting coach, discusses why children don't listen and the importance of earning their respect. The episode explores various leadership styles in parenting, how to establish authority without intimidation, and practical strategies like the BratBusters Behaviour Board. Listener questions cover topics such as repetition, differential behaviour with parents, using countdown methods, and managing extracurricular activities. Lisa emphasises the need for consistency, the role of respect in effective parenting, and the importance of being accountable as a parent.Learn more about the Toddler BratBusters Bootcamp (16-35 Months)Learn more about the BratBusters Bootcamp (Ages 3-12)Thank you for joining us! If you’re looking to learn more about the BratBusters Behaviour Board (Plus Toddler Basics), signature bootcamp courses, and more, visit www.bratbusters.com today. Let’s Connect: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bratbustersparenting/?hl=en TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bratbustersparenting?lang=en YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BratBustersParenting Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BratBustersParenting Disclaimer: The information provided in this podcast is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional advice. Lisa Bunnage is a Parenting Coach, mom and grandmother. Lisa is not a licensed psychologist or counsellor. Her services do not replace the care of psychologists or other healthcare professionals. For a full disclaimer, please visit bratbusters.com/disclaimer
--------
27:09
Mealtime Battles & Restaurant Scenes
In this episode of the BratBusters Parenting Podcast, parenting coach Lisa Bunnage dives into common mealtime challenges parents face with young children. Lisa discusses the importance of establishing consistent but flexible mealtime routines and teaching manners at the table. Personal anecdotes and practical strategies are shared for managing behaviours like food throwing, persistent begging for snacks, and keeping children seated and engaged during meals. Learn more about the Toddler BratBusters Bootcamp (16-35 Months)Learn more about the BratBusters Bootcamp (Ages 3-12)Thank you for joining us! If you’re looking to learn more about the BratBusters Behaviour Board (Plus Toddler Basics), signature bootcamp courses, and more, visit www.bratbusters.com today. Let’s Connect: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bratbustersparenting/?hl=en TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bratbustersparenting?lang=en YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BratBustersParenting Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BratBustersParenting Disclaimer: The information provided in this podcast is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional advice. Lisa Bunnage is a Parenting Coach, mom and grandmother. Lisa is not a licensed psychologist or counsellor. Her services do not replace the care of psychologists or other healthcare professionals. For a full disclaimer, please visit bratbusters.com/disclaimer
--------
21:24
Navigating School and Homework as a Parent
In this episode of the BratBusters Parenting Podcast, hosts Lisa Bunnage and her daughter Amy discuss all things school and homework. Lisa emphasises teaching self-discipline and structure to children, particularly with school and homework. The episode addresses common challenges such as separation anxiety, reluctance to attend activities, and morning routines. It also explores the use of behaviour boards, incentive-based systems, and the distinction between bribery and incentives. Additionally, the hosts compare schooling experiences and parental involvement in Australia and North America, sharing personal anecdotes. Learn more about the Toddler BratBusters Bootcamp (16-35 Months)Learn more about the BratBusters Bootcamp (Ages 3-12)Thank you for joining us! If you’re looking to learn more about the BratBusters Behaviour Board (Plus Toddler Basics), signature bootcamp courses, and more, visit www.bratbusters.com today. Let’s Connect: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bratbustersparenting/?hl=en TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bratbustersparenting?lang=en YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BratBustersParenting Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BratBustersParenting Disclaimer: The information provided in this podcast is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional advice. Lisa Bunnage is a Parenting Coach, mom and grandmother. Lisa is not a licensed psychologist or counsellor. Her services do not replace the care of psychologists or other healthcare professionals. For a full disclaimer, please visit bratbusters.com/disclaimer
--------
23:32
Allowance For Kids: Setting Up Mom’s Bank
In this episode of the BratBuster's Parenting Podcast, host Lisa Bunnage and her daughter Amy discuss techniques for teaching children financial responsibility. Key methods include using a homemade banking system called 'Mom's Bank,' introducing allowances with interest, and integrating chore charts to encourage earning. Personal anecdotes highlight the importance of starting financial education early, the impact of part-time jobs in teenage years, and the significance of open communication about money. Lisa also addresses common challenges like resistance to chores and fairness in allowances, providing practical advice on nurturing independence and self-discipline in kids. Learn more about the Toddler BratBusters Bootcamp (16-35 Months)Learn more about the BratBusters Bootcamp (Ages 3-12)Thank you for joining us! If you’re looking to learn more about the BratBusters Behaviour Board (Plus Toddler Basics), signature bootcamp courses, and more, visit www.bratbusters.com today. Let’s Connect: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bratbustersparenting/?hl=en TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bratbustersparenting?lang=en YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BratBustersParenting Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BratBustersParenting Disclaimer: The information provided in this podcast is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional advice. Lisa Bunnage is a Parenting Coach, mom and grandmother. Lisa is not a licensed psychologist or counsellor. Her services do not replace the care of psychologists or other healthcare professionals. For a full disclaimer, please visit bratbusters.com/disclaimer
Welcome to the BratBusters Parenting Podcast! Lisa Bunnage, Parenting Coach and Founder of BratBusters Parenting, is joined by her daughter and business partner, Amy Bunnage, to dive into a variety of parenting topics and to answer your parenting questions. New episodes every Tuesday.