Overcoming Parenting Guilt With Leadership

In this episode of the BratBusters Parenting Podcast, Lisa Bunnage, a parenting coach, mother, and grandmother, along with her daughter Amy Bunnage, discuss the concept of parenting guilt and how it manifests differently in moms and dads. Lisa highlights the common issues parents face, such as balancing discipline with joy, and maintaining a positive and calm demeanour. Lisa shares insights on effective parenting techniques, including the importance of being a leader rather than a pleaser, how to properly apologise, and handling bedtime routines. Listener questions are also addressed, providing practical advice for dealing with overactive toddlers and manipulative behaviours. The episode emphasises the value of connecting and bonding with children, ensuring they feel both loved and enjoyed.