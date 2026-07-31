Kristen, Asher, and Arden board the Culture Train Time Machine and travel to two extraordinary moments in history. First, they land on the Persian Royal Road in 400 BCE, where merchants and travelers are exchanging stories from distant lands - including eyewitness accounts of mysterious one-horned creatures from beyond the rivers of India.



Then they leap forward to a Medieval European castle, where knights and nobles are marveling at what they believe is a real unicorn horn - not knowing it is actually the spiral tusk of a narwhal, carried thousands of miles by clever traders.



Along the way, kids learn how stories travel, how imagination fills in the gaps, and how a legend is born when one curious mind sparks an idea and another passes it on.



Fun Facts from This Episode



The earliest known written description of a unicorn-like creature was recorded by the Greek historian Ctesias around 400 BCE



Historians believe early unicorn stories may have been inspired by travelers describing a rhinoceros to people who had never seen one



In Medieval Europe, narwhal tusks were sold as unicorn horns and were sometimes worth more than gold



Traders carried narwhal tusks thousands of miles south from the Arctic, and most buyers had no idea what they really were



Unicorn legends appear independently in ancient India, China, Persia, and Europe- showing how powerful a traveling story can be



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Culture Kids Productions is a 3x Webby Award-winning nonprofit podcast dedicated to sparking curiosity, connection, and wonder in children around the world. Rated five stars by Common Sense Media. Listed as an Apple Podcasts Essentials pick for Kids and Family.



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Credits:



Host & Producer: Kristen Kim



Co Host & Co Producer: Asher Kim and Arden Kim



Script Review/Academic Consultant: Elisha Li



Audio Engineering: Robin Lai



Music & Sound FX: Envato Elements



Merchant: Kristen Kim



This episode is a work of fiction created for children's entertainment and educational enrichment purposes only. The characters, dialogue, and specific story events depicted are fictionalized and should not be relied upon as an accurate, complete, or authoritative account of any culture's traditions, beliefs, or history.



Culture Kids Productions has made a good faith effort to represent the cultural and mythological source material respectfully, but listeners seeking factual or academic information about these traditions should consult qualified cultural experts, historians, or primary sources.