Get ready for a thrilling adventure with Kristen and Asher, as we explore cultures, languages, and traditions around the world! From different greetings around ...
Cultural Etiquettes Across the Globe
Join us as we dive into the customs that reflect the values, respect, and traditions cherished by people from diverse backgrounds.
Our first stop takes us to the enchanting island of Puerto Rico, where we discover the beautiful tradition of seeking blessings from elders.
Next, we soar across the oceans to South Korea, where we learn about the time-honored tradition of waiting until elders have started eating before beginning a meal.
We will also explore the art of eating with hands in India. Far from being just a culinary custom, we'll discover how this practice symbolizes a profound connection with food, the senses, and the environment, rooted in India's rich cultural heritage.
Throughout the episode, we'll engage in fascinating discussions with locals from these regions, who will share their personal experiences!
So tune in to "Cultural Etiquettes Across the Globe" to broaden your horizons and embrace the shared humanity that unites us all!
7/22/2023
17:07
Discover Chinese Martial Arts with Actress Sarah Chang
Join us as we explore the artistry, discipline, and physical skill that make Wushu an exceptional martial art for young practitioners.
To understand the journey, we interview Sarah Chang, a talented and dedicated actress, martial artist, director and producer. Sarah shares her passion for Wushu, describing how it has empowered her physically and mentally. We learn how Wushu training not only enhances physical abilities but also sharpens focus and creates Qi.
We discuss its historical significance in Chinese tradition and how it relates to the term kung fu, and what it means to achieve kung fu in our every day lives!
7/15/2023
16:42
NYC: Mysteries and Adventures in the Financial District
In this episode, we embark on a journey through the financial heart of New York City—the renowned Financial District. Join us as we uncover hidden mysteries and fascinating tales that will ignite the curiosity of our young listeners.
We stumble upon the legendary Federal Reserve gold deposit, as we discover the secrets of this highly secured vault. As we delve deeper into the Financial District's secrets, we learn about a hidden gem—the secret City Hall train station!
We also stumble onto Stone Street, a charming cobblestone road lined with historic buildings. Imagine yourself strolling through the past, surrounded by the echoes of New York's earliest days.
Finally, get ready for a whimsical surprise at the Sea Carousel, a hidden treasure located right by the waterfront!
So grab your headphones and join us as we embark on an educational and adventurous journey through the Financial District of New York City. Get ready to be captivated by the mysteries, history, and excitement that await in this incredible part of the city!
7/8/2023
15:39
Discovering Hip Hop Culture with Mr. Wink!
Join us as we embark on a fun-filled journey into the captivating world of hip hop culture! Mr Wink, a hip hop enthusiast and educator will guide our young listeners through the various elements that make hip hop a culture of its own.
Mr. Wink introduces us to the mesmerizing world of breakdancing. We'll learn about the history, energy, and incredible moves that make breakdancing such an integral part of hip hop culture. But the adventure doesn't stop there—we'll dive into the world of graffiti art, where Mr. Wink will unravel the mysteries behind the colorful and expressive art form. Learn about the origins of graffiti, its role in self-expression, and the importance of respecting public spaces.
So, put on your headphones and get ready to join Mr. Wink's Hip Hop Explorers on this thrilling journey through hip hop culture. Learn about the art of breakdancing, graffiti art, and DJing, and understand how they come together to create the vibrant tapestry of hip hop. Get ready to express yourself, embrace the rhythm, and discover the amazing world of hip hop culture!
7/1/2023
19:34
Unique Birthday Celebrations Around the World
Join our young explorers on a fascinating journey as they discover how birthdays are celebrated around the world!
You'll learn about the fascinating tradition of eating longevity noodles in China, and how Asher's family eats traditional Korean seaweed soup. Listen as we uncover the unique and fascinating symbolism behind these traditions.
Throughout this episode, we'll also dive into other exciting birthday customs, sharing intriguing facts from countries such as Mexico, Australia and more. From piñatas to birthday crowns, the world is brimming with diverse ways to celebrate birthdays!
Young listeners will be inspired to embrace the diversity of our world and cherish the magical moments that make their own birthdays unforgettable. Get ready for an unforgettable audio experience that will leave you wanting to celebrate every day!
