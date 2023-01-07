NYC: Mysteries and Adventures in the Financial District

In this episode, we embark on a journey through the financial heart of New York City—the renowned Financial District. Join us as we uncover hidden mysteries and fascinating tales that will ignite the curiosity of our young listeners. We stumble upon the legendary Federal Reserve gold deposit, as we discover the secrets of this highly secured vault. As we delve deeper into the Financial District's secrets, we learn about a hidden gem—the secret City Hall train station! We also stumble onto Stone Street, a charming cobblestone road lined with historic buildings. Imagine yourself strolling through the past, surrounded by the echoes of New York's earliest days. Finally, get ready for a whimsical surprise at the Sea Carousel, a hidden treasure located right by the waterfront! So grab your headphones and join us as we embark on an educational and adventurous journey through the Financial District of New York City. Get ready to be captivated by the mysteries, history, and excitement that await in this incredible part of the city!