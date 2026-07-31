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184 episodes
The Mermaid Mystery: Did People Really See Mermaids? A True History Adventure for Kids07/31/2026 | 15 mins.Grab your imaginary passports, Culture Kids! In this episode, Kristen, Asher, and Arden hop aboard the Culture Train time machine to investigate one of history's most enduring legends: mermaids. Are they pure myth, or did real people really believe they saw one? The adventure begins over 2,300 years ago in the ancient city of Hierapolis, in what is now northern Syria, home to a sacred temple dedicated to the goddess Atargatis, widely considered one of the oldest mermaid-like figures in recorded history. From there, the Culture Train jumps nearly 1,800 years forward to 1493, landing aboard Christopher Columbus's ship in the Caribbean Sea, where Columbus famously recorded seeing three "mermaids" in his own journal.
Along the way, kids discover that mermaid-like legends appear across cultures all over the world, from the ningyo of Japan to Mami Wata in West and Central Africa, and learn the real, scientific explanation historians believe is behind Columbus's sighting: the gentle, slow-moving manatee. It's a story about curiosity, the mystery of the ocean, and how humans everywhere have always tried to make sense of the unknown through story.
The real historical origins of mermaid mythology, starting with the goddess Atargatis in ancient Hierapolis
How Christopher Columbus's 1493 ship log describes a real "mermaid" sighting
The scientific explanation behind Columbus's sighting: manatees, and why sailors mistook them for mythical creatures
How mermaid-like legends appear independently across cultures, including Japanese ningyo and West/Central African Mami Wata
Why humans across history and geography have always turned mysterious sightings into story
Families with kids ages 4 to 10 who love ocean adventures, mythology, world history, marine animals, and time-travel storytelling.
Hierapolis, ancient Syria — Temple of Atargatis
The Caribbean Sea, 1493 — Christopher Columbus's voyage near Hispaniola
Cross-cultural mermaid mythology: Japan (ningyo) and West/Central Africa (Mami Wata)
Credits:
Hosts: Kristen and Asher Kim
Producer & Sound Designer: Kristen Kim
Sound FX License: Envato Elements & Epidemic Sounds
Audio Engineer: Robin Lai
Academic Consultant: Elisha Li
Nonprofit Consultant: Emil Kang, Jesseca Ryan
Priest: Kristen Kim
Christopher Columbus: Kristen Kim
Sailor: Kristen Kim
This episode is a work of fiction created for children's entertainment and educational enrichment purposes only. While inspired by mermaid mythology and folklore from various cultures, the characters, dialogue, and specific story events depicted are fictionalized and should not be relied upon as an accurate, complete, or authoritative account of any culture's traditions, beliefs, or history.
Culture Kids Productions has made a good faith effort to represent the cultural and mythological source material respectfully, but listeners seeking factual or academic information about these traditions should consult qualified cultural experts, historians, or primary sources.
Why Are Korean Mung Bean Sprouts Named After a Scholar? A Culture Train Adventure to 1400s Korea07/17/2026 | 16 mins.Grab your imaginary passports, Culture Kids! In this episode, Kristen and Asher welcome their friend Senna into the kitchen to cook up a Korean side dish called sukju namul (숙주나물), better known in English as seasoned mung bean sprouts. But this isn't just a cooking lesson. Halfway through sautéing sprouts with soy sauce and sesame oil, the Culture Train whisks the kids back to 15th century Hanyang (modern-day Seoul) during the Joseon Dynasty, where they uncover the real reason this humble vegetable carries the name of a royal scholar named Shin Suk-ju.
Kids will learn how a political betrayal during a real moment in Korean history became forever linked to a fast-spoiling vegetable, and why Koreans have called mung bean sprouts "sukju namul" for hundreds of years. It's a story about food, memory, loyalty, and how history hides in the meals we eat every day.
What mung bean sprouts (sukju namul) are and how they're prepared in Korean cooking
The difference between how mung bean sprouts were cooked in the Joseon Dynasty versus how they're cooked today
The true story of Korean scholar Shin Suk-ju and the royal succession crisis that changed his legacy
How a vegetable came to be named after a real historical figure
A hands-on family recipe families can recreate at home
Sukju Namul (Korean Seasoned Mung Bean Sprouts)
Lightly boiled mung bean sprouts, tossed with sesame oil, garlic, salt, and sesame seeds. Serve as a banchan (Korean side dish) alongside rice.
Hosted by Kristen Kim and Asher, Culture Kids Productions
Host & Producer: Kristen Kim
Co Host & Co Producer: Asher Kim
Guest Host: Senna Turin
Script Review/Academic Consultant: Elisha Li
Nonprofit Consultant: Emil Kang
Audio Engineering: Robin Lai
Music & Sound FX: Envato Elements
This episode is a work of fiction created for children's entertainment and educational enrichment purposes only. The characters, dialogue, and specific story events depicted are fictionalized and should not be relied upon as an accurate, complete, or authoritative account of any culture's traditions, beliefs, or history.
Culture Kids Productions has made a good faith effort to represent the cultural and mythological source material respectfully, but listeners seeking factual or academic information about these traditions should consult qualified cultural experts, historians, or primary sources.
- Kristen, Asher, and Arden board the Culture Train Time Machine and travel to two extraordinary moments in history. First, they land on the Persian Royal Road in 400 BCE, where merchants and travelers are exchanging stories from distant lands - including eyewitness accounts of mysterious one-horned creatures from beyond the rivers of India.
Then they leap forward to a Medieval European castle, where knights and nobles are marveling at what they believe is a real unicorn horn - not knowing it is actually the spiral tusk of a narwhal, carried thousands of miles by clever traders.
Along the way, kids learn how stories travel, how imagination fills in the gaps, and how a legend is born when one curious mind sparks an idea and another passes it on.
Fun Facts from This Episode
The earliest known written description of a unicorn-like creature was recorded by the Greek historian Ctesias around 400 BCE
Historians believe early unicorn stories may have been inspired by travelers describing a rhinoceros to people who had never seen one
In Medieval Europe, narwhal tusks were sold as unicorn horns and were sometimes worth more than gold
Traders carried narwhal tusks thousands of miles south from the Arctic, and most buyers had no idea what they really were
Unicorn legends appear independently in ancient India, China, Persia, and Europe- showing how powerful a traveling story can be
SUPPORT CULTURE KIDS
If you enjoyed today's adventure, please subscribe, leave a review, and share Culture Kids with a family you love. Every share helps more children discover new places, meet new people, and grow curious about the world around them.
Culture Kids Productions is a 3x Webby Award-winning nonprofit podcast dedicated to sparking curiosity, connection, and wonder in children around the world. Rated five stars by Common Sense Media. Listed as an Apple Podcasts Essentials pick for Kids and Family.
Join our newsletter:https://culturekidsproductions.org
Support our mission:https://culturekidsproductions.org
Follow Culture Kids:
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/culturekidsproductions
Credits:
Host & Producer: Kristen Kim
Co Host & Co Producer: Asher Kim and Arden Kim
Script Review/Academic Consultant: Elisha Li
Audio Engineering: Robin Lai
Music & Sound FX: Envato Elements
Merchant: Kristen Kim
This episode is a work of fiction created for children's entertainment and educational enrichment purposes only. The characters, dialogue, and specific story events depicted are fictionalized and should not be relied upon as an accurate, complete, or authoritative account of any culture's traditions, beliefs, or history.
Culture Kids Productions has made a good faith effort to represent the cultural and mythological source material respectfully, but listeners seeking factual or academic information about these traditions should consult qualified cultural experts, historians, or primary sources.
- Hop aboard the Culture Train with Kristen and Asher as they head to the world famous San Diego Zoo to meet wildlife specialist Marco Wendt. Twelve thousand animals, more than 650 species, and a whole lot of heart await on this stop in sunny San Diego, California.
In this episode, families will discover:
Why San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is a nonprofit conservation organization, not just a zoo, and how their work has helped reintroduce more than 44 endangered species back into the wild
The incredible true story of Tatqiq, a polar bear rescued as an orphaned cub in Alaska, who now helps scientists understand how polar bears hear, move, and survive a warming Arctic
How Karen the orangutan became the first great ape in history to undergo open heart surgery, and how she's thriving today with her orangutan and siamang family
The journey of giant pandas from Endangered to Vulnerable, and just how much bamboo it takes to keep Yun Chuan and Xin Bao happy (hint: it's a lot~!)
About our guest:
Marco Wendt has worked as a wildlife specialist at the San Diego Zoo for almost thirty years, caring for everything from cranes and cassowaries to red river hogs and giant pandas.
A huge thank you to San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance for believing in our work and partnering with us on this episode and for the incredible work they do protecting wildlife for future generations.
About San Diego Zoo
The San Diego Zoo is located at 2920 Zoo Drive in Balboa Park, San Diego, CA 92101, and is operated by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, an international nonprofit committed to creating a world where all life thrives. The Zoo is 100 acres and home to more than 12,000 animals representing over 650 species and subspecies!
Website: zoo.sandiegozoo.orgWildlife Alliance site: sandiegozoowildlifealliance.orgInstagram: @sandiegozooFacebook: facebook.com/SanDiegoZooTikTok: @sandiegozooX: @sandiegozoo
SUPPORT CULTURE KIDS
If you enjoyed today's adventure, please subscribe, leave a review, and share Culture Kids with a family you love. Every share helps more children discover new places, meet new people, and grow curious about the world around them.
Culture Kids is a nonprofit organization creating free educational adventures for families around the world.
Join our newsletter:https://culturekidsmedia.com
Support our mission:https://culturekidsproductions.org
Follow Culture Kids:
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/culturekidsproductions
Credits:
Host & Producer: Kristen Kim
Co Host & Co Producer: Asher Kim
Guest & Collaborator: Marco Wendt
Sponsored By: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance
Script Review/Academic Consultant: Elisha Li
Audio Engineering: Robin Lai
Music & Sound FX: Envato Elements
- In this special adventure, Kristen and Asher step off their magical Culture Train and onto a real-life train, the Pacific Surfliner, for one of the most beautiful train journeys in America.
Together with special guest Alyssa Dowdalls from Pacific Surfliner, families travel along the stunning California coastline, discover the history of train travel, learn about the Chumash people who have called this region home for thousands of years, and explore the beautiful beach city of Santa Barbara.
Along the way, kids will learn:
• How trains changed the world and helped people travel farther than ever before
• Why the Pacific Surfliner is one of the most scenic train routes in the United States
• What it feels like to ride on a two-story passenger train
• The rich history and living culture of the Chumash people
• Why Santa Barbara's famous red tile roofs and white buildings tell an important story
• Fun family activities to enjoy in Santa Barbara, including MOXI, Stearns Wharf, beaches, and more
• Important travel etiquette and train safety tips for kids
ABOUT PACIFIC SURFLINER
Pacific Surfliner is Southern California's premier passenger rail service, connecting San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and many communities in between. Known for breathtaking ocean views, spacious seating, onboard amenities, and family-friendly travel, Pacific Surfliner offers one of the most memorable ways to experience California's coastline.
Learn more and plan your trip:https://www.pacificsurfliner.com
CONNECT WITH PACIFIC SURFLINER
Website:https://www.pacificsurfliner.com
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/pacificsurfliner
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/PacificSurfliner
SUPPORT CULTURE KIDS
If you enjoyed today's adventure, please subscribe, leave a review, and share Culture Kids with a family you love. Every share helps more children discover new places, meet new people, and grow curious about the world around them.
Culture Kids is a nonprofit organization creating free educational adventures for families around the world.
Join our newsletter:https://culturekidsmedia.com
Support our mission:https://culturekidsproductions.org
Follow Culture Kids:
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/culturekidsproductions
This episode of Culture Kids was made possible through a paid partnership with Pacific Surfliner.
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About Culture Kids
Culture Kids is a multiple award-winning nonprofit organization that creates immersive audio adventures, helping children explore the world and connect with people, places, and stories in meaningful ways. Hosted by a mom and her son, each episode begins aboard a magical Culture Train, where families travel the world together right from home. From bustling cities to quiet villages, we explore cultures through holidays, food, traditions, animals, and the everyday lives of people everywhere, all through a lens that feels relatable, curious, and grounded in real family experiences. Each journey is brought to life with real voices, in partnership with cultural organizations, museums, and communities around the world, so every story feels authentic and full of discovery. As one of our 6-year-old listeners shared, our show “creates love around the world.” So pack your imaginary passports and grab your bags, because it’s time to hop on the Culture Train and become globe-trotting explorers right where you are!Podcast website
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