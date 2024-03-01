Powered by RND
Story time with Philip and Mommy!

Podcast Story time with Philip and Mommy!
Lisa Bueno
More
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids

Available Episodes

5 of 1602
  • Pick a Pine Tree
    Anyone want to have a Christmas tree this year?
    --------  
    11:14
  • When Winter Comes
    What happens when the season changes to winter? Let's discuss!
    --------  
    7:26
  • Over and Under the Snow
    We learn about life in and around the snow.
    --------  
    10:44
  • Little Red Gliding Hood
    A little girl finds that maybe the Big Bad Wolf is more than meets the eye.
    --------  
    12:56
  • Keepunumuk Weeâchumun's Thanksgiving Story
    A First People's Thanksgiving story.
    --------  
    16:30

About Story time with Philip and Mommy!

Reading children’s books featuring Paw Patrol, Disney stories, Little Golden Books, Berenstein Bears and other classic stories and fairy tales. Perfect for TK-2nd grade kids.
Podcast website

