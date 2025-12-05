Listen, Honey! When Three Strong Mountain Women Get Together … We Talk!
Listen, Honey! When you put three strong mountain women who like to talk in the same room with microphones, you get a podcast episode that never ends. I sit down this week with two women who are near and dear to my heart, y’all. Crystal Booth, who is @missfizz_ on TikTok, and Brandis Bradley, who is @makeupartistatlaw there, came by the Listen, Honey! Studio to talk about everything. And I mean Every. Thing.
Before I try to remember all the things we covered, let me brag on my girls for a minute. Crystal is a licensed esthetician and founder of Fizz Facial Bar, which is a multi-million dollar company with locations in five states. Brandis went from being a lawyer to empowering women of all shapes and sizes on QVC with her Dress Out Loud fashion advice. Both of them have big followings online and are social media influencers, too.
But none of that matters when we get in a room together because we’re all three proud Eastern Kentucky women.
Now, what did we talk about. Let’s see:
Parenting and the anxiety that goes with it
Success as working women
Giving each other support as mothers, friends and professionals
Getting out of the holler and experiencing the world
Relationships and marriage
The importance of self-care
Skin-care, Botox, face lifts and other plastic surgery
Managing money, both personally and professionally
Credit card debt and how banks lured college students into it years ago
Breast reduction and enhancement
Weight loss and wellness journeys
Coping with grief
Richard Marx and Daisy Fuentez
I told you … Every. Thing.
On a more serious note, toward the end of the conversation, Brandis bravely shared her own story of suicidal thoughts and how Crystal helped her work through them. For anyone who might be having those types of thoughts, please talk to someone. You can dial 9-8-8 free of charge to be connected to someone right away.
To say the least, this episode was an emotional roller coaster, but so full of amazing stories, advice, laughter and more. I’m so glad to share Crystal and Brandis with y’all.
Listen, Honey! Is produced by Jason Falls. Our studio is at BT Digital Marketing in Lexington, Ky.
