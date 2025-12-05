Listen, Honey! Let me tell you about my trip to the Smoky Mountains

Listen, honey! This weekend in the Smoky Mountains was anything but cozy – we shopped 'til we dropped, hit up Dollywood, ate way too much good food, and packed in all the family time we could. In this episode, I catch y'all up on the trip, chat about my favorite moments and talk about how I'm somehow already over Halloween and ready for Christmas. Some more of what you'll hear: We went to Dollywood … OMG?!? Pumpkins everywhere! Dolly does it up right. And then, honey … we need to talk about Halloween. So I do. And then I need to Deck the Halls, y'all! Oh, and you need to listen to Marcus King's Mood Swings. I also talk about Nicholas Jamerson's new album. Gotta support my mountain artists! I answered a bunch of your questions from my Instagram story I posted on the way to the studio, too! I'm still not 100 percent comfortable with doing the podcast, especially the solo episodes, so I sure hope you like it. And I'm sure I'll get more comfortable after I get a few more out there. Regardless, I'm excited to share these with ya. Please let me know in the comments what you think and maybe ask me things you want me to talk about in a future episode. Here's some links to the people, places and things we mentioned in the show: KOA Campground Dollywood Marcus King's Mood Swings on Spotify Nicholas Jamerson's Narrow Way on Spotify Bluegrass Precision Wellness Shop That last link is important, Honey! Shout-out to my sponsors at Bluegrass Precision Wellness. Dr. Curtis Koons was my first podcast guest and is helping guide me on my health journey. Check out their supplements and more on their website. Listen, Honey! Is produced by Jason Falls. Our studio is at BT Digital Marketing in Lexington, Ky.