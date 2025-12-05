Open app
Katie Combs
Comedy
  Listen, Honey! When Three Strong Mountain Women Get Together … We Talk!
    Listen, Honey! When you put three strong mountain women who like to talk in the same room with microphones, you get a podcast episode that never ends. I sit down this week with two women who are near and dear to my heart, y'all. Crystal Booth, who is @missfizz_ on TikTok, and Brandis Bradley, who is @makeupartistatlaw there, came by the Listen, Honey! Studio to talk about everything. And I mean Every. Thing. Before I try to remember all the things we covered, let me brag on my girls for a minute. Crystal is a licensed esthetician and founder of Fizz Facial Bar, which is a multi-million dollar company with locations in five states. Brandis went from being a lawyer to empowering women of all shapes and sizes on QVC with her Dress Out Loud fashion advice. Both of them have big followings online and are social media influencers, too.  But none of that matters when we get in a room together because we're all three proud Eastern Kentucky women.  Now, what did we talk about. Let's see: Parenting and the anxiety that goes with it Success as working women Giving each other support as mothers, friends and professionals Getting out of the holler and experiencing the world Relationships and marriage The importance of self-care Skin-care, Botox, face lifts and other plastic surgery Managing money, both personally and professionally Credit card debt and how banks lured college students into it years ago Breast reduction and enhancement Weight loss and wellness journeys Coping with grief Richard Marx and Daisy Fuentez  I told you … Every. Thing. On a more serious note, toward the end of the conversation, Brandis bravely shared her own story of suicidal thoughts and how Crystal helped her work through them. For anyone who might be having those types of thoughts, please talk to someone. You can dial 9-8-8 free of charge to be connected to someone right away. To say the least, this episode was an emotional roller coaster, but so full of amazing stories, advice, laughter and more. I'm so glad to share Crystal and Brandis with y'all.
    2:18:36
  Listen, Honey! Singer-Songwriter Nicholas Jamerson opens up about everything!
    Listen, Honey! We might be just three episodes in here on the podcast, but this special Thanksgiving week episode is something special. I sit down with my good friend Nicholas Jamerson, the lead singer of Sundy Best and successful solo artist who has become the voice of a generation for mountain folk.  His new album The Narrow Way is amazing. He told us about the long process to make it and talked about how it was a dark journey but a catharsis in dealing with loss, adulthood … just life.  But we had just a good conversation about everything from why Sundy Best faded out of the limelight to the dangers of social media. And from having children to the good grace of God. And we had some fun sharing made-up mountain words and phrases we both have from growing up in Eastern Kentucky. This was so much fun and exactly what I wanted this podcast to be about: Introducing special people like Nicholas Jamerson to all of you to show you how special they are. And I have a feeling no one has ever seen an interview with Nicholas quite like this one. We could have gone on and on for hours. This was so much fun! Please drop your feedback in the comments. Tell me what you think of the show and who else I should be talking to here. As I've said a couple of times, I don't know what I'm doing but we're going to figure it out together.
    1:38:29
  Listen, Honey! Let me tell you about my trip to the Smoky Mountains
    Listen, honey! This weekend in the Smoky Mountains was anything but cozy – we shopped 'til we dropped, hit up Dollywood, ate way too much good food, and packed in all the family time we could. In this episode, I catch y'all up on the trip, chat about my favorite moments and talk about how I'm somehow already over Halloween and ready for Christmas. Some more of what you'll hear: We went to Dollywood … OMG?!? Pumpkins everywhere! Dolly does it up right. And then, honey … we need to talk about Halloween. So I do. And then I need to Deck the Halls, y'all! Oh, and you need to listen to Marcus King's Mood Swings. I also talk about Nicholas Jamerson's new album. Gotta support my mountain artists! I answered a bunch of your questions from my Instagram story I posted on the way to the studio, too! I'm still not 100 percent comfortable with doing the podcast, especially the solo episodes, so I sure hope you like it. And I'm sure I'll get more comfortable after I get a few more out there. Regardless, I'm excited to share these with ya. Please let me know in the comments what you think and maybe ask me things you want me to talk about in a future episode.
    23:11
  Listen, Honey! We're talking about health and wellness with Dr. Curtis Koons
    On the inaugural episode of Listen, Honey!, I sit down with my friend, Curtis Koons, a triple board-certified medical provider from Kentucky, to talk about his incredible journey – from growing up in the holler to graduating medical school at the University of Kentucky. Curtis shares what it was like leaving home at a young age, building his career in medicine and what it means to come full-circle while serving his Appalachian community today.  Curtis is an anesthesiologist and owns and operates Bluegrass Precision Wellness on top of being a practicing doctor. They are one of my partners and sponsors and I love everything they do to help us get smarter and better about health and wellness.  Bluegrass Precision wellness opened in Pikeville, Ky., in 2023 and expanded to Lexington this summer. We even talked about how we met and the partnership came about during the episode.  In addition to his journey, Curtis talks about the approach Bluegrass Precision Wellness takes to helping patients lose weight and live healthier, including the use of medications like Mounjaro.   We both talk about our own wellness routines, the importance of supplements, and more ideas to help inspire your own healthier living. Both of our health journeys were influenced when we separately discovered we have the Alzheimer's gene.  And then Curtis turned the table and asked me questions about how I built my TikTok and social media presence. So we talked a little about him, me and everything else.  We finished off talking about how amazing Appalachian culture and Eastern Kentucky really are. There's so much talent here, from musicians (like The Creekers) to doctors like Curtis and all those mountain mamas making that delicious mountain food.   Listen, Honey! This was so much fun. I knew Curtis would be a great first guest to introduce you to the kinds of conversations we'll have and how helpful they can be to all of you! I'm so excited for this first episode. Drop your feedback in the comments and tell us who you think I should chat with here.
    1:08:16
  The Official Listen, Honey Podcast Trailer
    The big secret is out! Listen, Honey is coming soon. Be sure to subscribe and like and don't miss out on any of the conversations!
    0:53

About Listen, Honey

Listen, Honey is a cozy, heartfelt podcast celebrating the human spirit. Host Katie Ann sits down with folks from all walks of life to share the choices, detours, and moments that shaped who they are. It's real conversation - funny, raw, and full of heart - reminding us that we're all just making it one day at a time. Along the way, Katie also shares solo episodes - honest reflections, personal stories, and the lessons she's learning in real time.
Comedy

