Happy holidays from Middle School Mary Poppins! In this heart-centered episode, Suzanne M. Swain, EdS, LMSW—your friendly neighborhood kid therapist—dives into a powerful holiday homophone: presents vs. presence. One is wrapped. The other is felt.Suzanne explores why time, attention, and shared experiences often mean more to kids than expensive gifts—and how families can use the holiday season to build gratitude, empathy, and real connection. From low-cost, high-impact traditions (like handmade gifts, wishing stars, love-heart ornaments, and family service projects) to practical ways kids can give back, learn life skills, and feel genuinely valued, this episode is packed with meaningful ideas you can actually use.You’ll also hear personal updates, including a shout-out from Lieutenant Steve and Suzanne’s very real (and very cool) journey into cyborg territory with a robot-assisted, 3D-printed knee replacement—happening the day this episode drops.If you’re feeling overwhelmed by holiday pressure, this episode is your reminder that kids want presence over presents—and that the simplest moments often become the most lasting memories.Contact Suzanne Swain:Email: [email protected] : Suzanne SwainProduced By: StellaMix Podcast ProductionSend Suzanne a Question or Comment:Support the showIf this episode helped your family or your classroom, you can support the work behind Middle School Mary Poppins by visiting msmarypoppins.com and clicking Support the Show. Your support helps keep the podcast free, research-based, and focused on emotional health for kids—especially neurodivergent tweens and teens. Thank you for being part of this community. 💛

It’s a new year, so let’s talk about food and feelings—because they’re way more connected than we realize. In this episode, we break down how what you eat can either calm you down or completely throw you off, without diet rules or restriction.This episode dives into the four core emotions—joy, sadness, anger, and fear—and how each one shows up in your body. From why joy just wants to be savored, to why sadness loves soup, why anger needs cooling foods, and why fear sometimes just needs you to eat something, we keep it real and practical.This is an honest, compassionate conversation about emotional eating, stress, and learning how to support your nervous system instead of fighting it.If you’ve ever eaten your feelings, felt overwhelmed, or wondered why certain foods make you feel better (or worse), this episode is for you. Grab a snack, get comfy, and let’s start the year a little more regulated—together.Contact Suzanne Swain:Email: [email protected] : msmarypoppins.comProduced By: StellaMix Podcast ProductionsSend Suzanne a Question or Comment:Support the showIf this episode helped your family or your classroom, you can support the work behind Middle School Mary Poppins by visiting msmarypoppins.com and clicking Support the Show. Your support helps keep the podcast free, research-based, and focused on emotional health for kids—especially neurodivergent tweens and teens. Thank you for being part of this community. 💛

In Part II of the Food for Mood series, Suzanne explores how the Inside Out socially-based emotions like anxiety, embarrassment, envy, boredom, & ultimately motivation quietly influence behavior, mood, and emotional regulation. Kids, teens, and neurodivergent individuals all can benefit from knowing triggers in the body and ways to re-regulate through nutrition. Building on the foundation from Part One, this episode blends accessible brain science, school-based therapy experience, and practical, real-life strategies to explain how food, flavor, texture, and even scent can support emotional balance. Suzanne breaks down why anxiety and excitement share the same brain chemistry, how comfort foods and crunchy textures can calm or energize the nervous system, why boredom is often a signal for creativity rather than laziness, and how proper nourishment—not caffeine—fuels motivation. This educational episode focuses on nourishment over restriction, offering compassionate insight for parents, educators, and caregivers looking to better understand the connection between emotions, food, and behavior. For additional family and educational resources, visit msmaryoppins.com. Contact Suzanne Swain:Email: [email protected] : msmarypoppins.comProduced By: StellaMix Podcast ProductionsSend Suzanne a Question or Comment:Support the showIf this episode helped your family or your classroom, you can support the work behind Middle School Mary Poppins by visiting msmarypoppins.com and clicking Support the Show. Your support helps keep the podcast free, research-based, and focused on emotional health for kids—especially neurodivergent tweens and teens. Thank you for being part of this community. 💛

About Middle School Mary Poppins

New here? Start with “Ridiculous Joy: It’s a Beautiful Life.”It captures the heart of the show — helping middle schoolers (and the adults who love them) navigate emotions, pressure, and growing up with warmth, humor, & honesty. ——————————A podcast for the kids who don’t fit the mold—and the adults who care about them. Maybe even ARE them still. What if middle school wasn’t something to survive… but something to unlock?Welcome to Middle School Mary Poppins—a smart, playful, research-informed podcast reimagining the most misunderstood years of human development. Think Mary Poppins 2.0 meets Mr. Rogers, with a splash of 80s–90s nostalgia, a dash of divergent thinking, and a whole lot of heart for kids navigating adolescence in 2026.Hi! I’m Suzanne M. Swain, EDS LMSW—veteran middle school teacher, child therapist, educational sociologist, and proud advocate for kids who think differently. I live and work near rural, rapidly growing Tennessee, where I’ve spent over two decades inside classrooms, counseling offices, and school systems watching one truth play out again and again:Everything important starts in the middle.Middle school is where identity forms, emotions intensify, creativity explodes—and where far too many kids are misunderstood, mislabeled, or managed instead of taught. This podcast exists to change that.Each episode blends real classroom stories, clinical insight, and pop-culture joy to explore how creativity, emotional regulation, neurodiversity, and mental health intersect during the tween and teen years. We talk autism, ADHD, anxiety, executive functioning, and emotional overload—not as deficits, but as signals of untapped potential.My work is deeply influenced by thinkers like Howard Gardner, Carol Dweck, Jean Piaget, and Erik Erikson—but this is not an ivory-tower podcast. This is theory translated into real-life tools for families, educators, and kids who are tired of being told they’re “too much” or “not enough.”🎮 Expect:Gamified thinking, imaginative worlds, and creative metaphors kids actually rememberPractical strategies for parents and educators supporting divergent learnersHonest conversations about post-pandemic brains, emotional overload, and school cultureHumor, warmth, and a retro remix that makes learning feel human a gainAt its core, Middle School Mary Poppins is about flipping the script.What if the traits we’re trying to suppress are actually superpowers in disguise?What if arts-based education and emotional literacy were foundational, not optional?What if preventing school violence, burnout, and disconnection really does begin here?We’re here to prove it does.So grab your metaphorical quarters, hop in the arcade, and join us on a multiverse ride through the messy, magical middle years.We can do this. We’re the Goonies, after all.🎧 It’s time for a retro remix of middle school. Ready, player one.🎉💕🐶🤩🩷🥳⭐️👍☕️If this episode helped your family or classroom, you can support the show at msmarypoppins.com → Support the Show.