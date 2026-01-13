S2 EP 15 - Food for Mood 2: Sweet Dreams are Made of This
1/13/2026 | 20 mins.
In Part II of the Food for Mood series, Suzanne explores how the Inside Out socially-based emotions like anxiety, embarrassment, envy, boredom, & ultimately motivation quietly influence behavior, mood, and emotional regulation. Kids, teens, and neurodivergent individuals all can benefit from knowing triggers in the body and ways to re-regulate through nutrition. Building on the foundation from Part One, this episode blends accessible brain science, school-based therapy experience, and practical, real-life strategies to explain how food, flavor, texture, and even scent can support emotional balance. Suzanne breaks down why anxiety and excitement share the same brain chemistry, how comfort foods and crunchy textures can calm or energize the nervous system, why boredom is often a signal for creativity rather than laziness, and how proper nourishment—not caffeine—fuels motivation. This educational episode focuses on nourishment over restriction, offering compassionate insight for parents, educators, and caregivers looking to better understand the connection between emotions, food, and behavior.
S2 EP 14 - Food for Mood: Hungry like a Wolf
1/06/2026 | 20 mins.
It's a new year, so let's talk about food and feelings—because they're way more connected than we realize. In this episode, we break down how what you eat can either calm you down or completely throw you off, without diet rules or restriction.This episode dives into the four core emotions—joy, sadness, anger, and fear—and how each one shows up in your body. From why joy just wants to be savored, to why sadness loves soup, why anger needs cooling foods, and why fear sometimes just needs you to eat something, we keep it real and practical.This is an honest, compassionate conversation about emotional eating, stress, and learning how to support your nervous system instead of fighting it.If you've ever eaten your feelings, felt overwhelmed, or wondered why certain foods make you feel better (or worse), this episode is for you.
S2 EP 13 - Holiday Eustress: Run Run Rudolph
12/16/2025 | 22 mins.
Happy holidays from Middle School Mary Poppins! In this heart-centered episode, Suzanne M. Swain, EdS, LMSW—your friendly neighborhood kid therapist—dives into a powerful holiday homophone: presents vs. presence. One is wrapped. The other is felt.Suzanne explores why time, attention, and shared experiences often mean more to kids than expensive gifts—and how families can use the holiday season to build gratitude, empathy, and real connection. From low-cost, high-impact traditions (like handmade gifts, wishing stars, love-heart ornaments, and family service projects) to practical ways kids can give back, learn life skills, and feel genuinely valued, this episode is packed with meaningful ideas you can actually use.You'll also hear personal updates, including a shout-out from Lieutenant Steve and Suzanne's very real (and very cool) journey into cyborg territory with a robot-assisted, 3D-printed knee replacement—happening the day this episode drops.If you're feeling overwhelmed by holiday pressure, this episode is your reminder that kids want presence over presents—and that the simplest moments often become the most lasting memories.
Special: Twas the Night Before Middle School Break
12/15/2025 | 2 mins.
Sharing a little bit of holiday cheer with you by creating a poem about life in middle school during the holiday season. Hope you enjoy it and happy holidays and Merry Christmas to you all.
A little poem to you, the listeners, as a special gift for this holiday season. Thank you so much for listening to the podcast and I hope that you'll continue to share and participate in 2026!
