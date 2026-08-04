Brains On! Science podcast for kids

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422 episodes
- Get ready for some smiles! We’re looking at the science of two things that bring us joy: tickles and cuteness.
We’ll explain why tickles make us giggle and why you can’t tickle yourself. Then we’ll talk about what makes cute things cute and why sometimes we want to eat or smoosh cute things.
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Want to see Brains On and Smash Boom Best live?!? We just announced fall dates for both show, and there's more to come. Click here for ticket info.
9/19 Minneapolis, MN*
9/26 Charlotte, NC
10/11 Dallas, TX*
10/17 Colorado Springs, CO (two shows)
11/7 Norfolk, VA
12/6 Evanston, IL
1/31 Princeton, NJ
*Smash Boom Best show
- Walkie talkies are cool tech with a cool name. In today's episode we find out how can one little box let you talk to somebody miles away. Even though we have cell phones that can connect to places around the world, walkie talkies are still quite useful. You can also test your walkie talkie lingo in a special game show. And, we get a visit from our favorite dancing CEO,Gungador, who needs Molly and co-host Sebastian's help while he attends a meeting with the Brains On Dog Advisory Council. All that plus, a brand new mystery sound. Over and out!
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- Marc and Sanden are back as the Hoax Hunters! This time they look at the case of the Fresno Nightcrawler. In 2007 a man’s security camera recorded something strange outside his house. It looked like sweatpants out for a walk by themselves, with no humans around. Creepy? Kind of. Unexplained? Very. Join the Hoax bros as they explore this event and learn how it inspired artists, musicians, even the tourist board of Fresno, to embrace the weird stuff around us.
Want to support more hoax hunting missions? Join Smarty Pass! That's where you can get ad-free episodes of all the Brains On Universe shows, plus special bonus content, virtual hangouts, discounts on merch and more! Go to smartypass.org to sign up. Thanks!
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- Our brains are amazing machines, but they are also very delicate. We have to wear helmets when we bike, skate, or do other activities where we might bang our skulls. Why is the brain so sensitive? Turns out, it’s a soft blob a lot like tofu, but that softness lets it do some pretty important things. Join Molly and co-host Penny as they learn about our wonderful, squishy brains. Plus, Dwayne the Brain joins us and we’ve got a brand new Mystery Sound.
Brains On is an independent podcast, which means we rely on listener support to make all our shows. You can help by joining Smarty Pass, where you'll get ad-free episodes, bonus content, online hangouts, discounts on merch and more! SmartyPass.org
You can find a transcript of this episode here.
- Pearls are shiny little things that look great on a bracelet or necklace. They’re made by shell-dwelling creatures called oysters, but how? Dive in as Molly and co-host Katherine explore the underwater world of oysters and other mollusks. They’ll talk with researcher Priya Shukla and producer Menaka Wilhelm to learn how these squishy creatures make pretty pearls. Plus, a game show and a Mystery Sound!
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Click here for a transcript of this episode.
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About Brains On! Science podcast for kids
Brains On!® is a science podcast for curious kids and adults from Brains On Universe. Each week, a different kid co-host joins Molly Bloom to find answers to fascinating questions about the world sent in by listeners. Like, do dogs know they’re dogs? Or, why do feet stink? Plus, we have mystery sounds for you to guess, songs for you to dance to, and lots of facts -- all checked by experts. Sales and Distribution by Lemonada Media https://lemonadamedia.com/Podcast website
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