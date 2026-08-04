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Brains On! Science podcast for kids

Brains On Universe
Education for KidsKids & Family
Brains On! Science podcast for kids
Latest episode

422 episodes

  • Brains On! Science podcast for kids

    Joy Overload! The science of tickles and cuteness

    08/04/2026 | 40 mins.
    Get ready for some smiles! We’re looking at the science of two things that bring us joy: tickles and cuteness.

    We’ll explain why tickles make us giggle and why you can’t tickle yourself. Then we’ll talk about what makes cute things cute and why sometimes we want to eat or smoosh cute things.

    Brains On is powered by YOU! Become a Smarty Pass member and enjoy ad-free episodes, virtual hangs, bonus content, discounts on merch and more. Head over to the Smarty Pass page to find out more.

    Want to see Brains On and Smash Boom Best live?!? We just announced fall dates for both show, and there's more to come. Click here for ticket info.

    9/19 Minneapolis, MN*

    9/26 Charlotte, NC

    10/11 Dallas, TX*

    10/17 Colorado Springs, CO (two shows)

    11/7 Norfolk, VA

    12/6 Evanston, IL

    1/31 Princeton, NJ

    *Smash Boom Best show
  • Brains On! Science podcast for kids

    How do walkie talkies work?

    07/28/2026 | 29 mins.
    Walkie talkies are cool tech with a cool name. In today's episode we find out how can one little box let you talk to somebody miles away. Even though we have cell phones that can connect to places around the world, walkie talkies are still quite useful. You can also test your walkie talkie lingo in a special game show. And, we get a visit from our favorite dancing CEO,Gungador, who needs Molly and co-host Sebastian's help while he attends a meeting with the Brains On Dog Advisory Council. All that plus, a brand new mystery sound. Over and out!

    Brains On is powered by YOU. We are an independent podcast that depends on listener subscriptions and donations to make our shows. If you're interested in helping, join Smarty Pass. As a thank you, we'll give you access to ad-free versions of all the Brains On Universe shows, virtual hangouts, discounts on merch and so much more. Heat to smartypass.org to find out more.

    Click ⁠here⁠ for a transcript of this episode.
  • Brains On! Science podcast for kids

    Hoax Hunters take on the Fresno Nightcrawler

    07/21/2026 | 29 mins.
    Marc and Sanden are back as the Hoax Hunters! This time they look at the case of the Fresno Nightcrawler. In 2007 a man’s security camera recorded something strange outside his house. It looked like sweatpants out for a walk by themselves, with no humans around. Creepy? Kind of. Unexplained? Very. Join the Hoax bros as they explore this event and learn how it inspired artists, musicians, even the tourist board of Fresno, to embrace the weird stuff around us.

    Want to support more hoax hunting missions? Join Smarty Pass! That's where you can get ad-free episodes of all the Brains On Universe shows, plus special bonus content, virtual hangouts, discounts on merch and more! Go to smartypass.org to sign up. Thanks!

    Click here for a transcript of this episode.
  • Brains On! Science podcast for kids

    Why are brains so squishy?

    07/14/2026 | 34 mins.
    Our brains are amazing machines, but they are also very delicate. We have to wear helmets when we bike, skate, or do other activities where we might bang our skulls. Why is the brain so sensitive? Turns out, it’s a soft blob a lot like tofu, but that softness lets it do some pretty important things. Join Molly and co-host Penny as they learn about our wonderful, squishy brains. Plus, Dwayne the Brain joins us and we’ve got a brand new Mystery Sound.

    Brains On is an independent podcast, which means we rely on listener support to make all our shows. You can help by joining ⁠Smarty Pass⁠, where you'll get ad-free episodes, bonus content, online hangouts, discounts on merch and more! ⁠SmartyPass.org⁠

    You can find a transcript of this episode here.
  • Brains On! Science podcast for kids

    How do oysters make pearls?

    07/07/2026 | 34 mins.
    Pearls are shiny little things that look great on a bracelet or necklace. They’re made by shell-dwelling creatures called oysters, but how? Dive in as Molly and co-host Katherine explore the underwater world of oysters and other mollusks. They’ll talk with researcher Priya Shukla and producer Menaka Wilhelm to learn how these squishy creatures make pretty pearls. Plus, a game show and a Mystery Sound!

    Want to support the show? Join ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Smarty Pass⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ to listen to ad-free episodes or donate!

    Click here for a transcript of this episode.
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About Brains On! Science podcast for kids
Brains On!® is a science podcast for curious kids and adults from Brains On Universe. Each week, a different kid co-host joins Molly Bloom to find answers to fascinating questions about the world sent in by listeners. Like, do dogs know they’re dogs? Or, why do feet stink? Plus, we have mystery sounds for you to guess, songs for you to dance to, and lots of facts -- all checked by experts. Sales and Distribution by Lemonada Media https://lemonadamedia.com/
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Education for KidsKids & Family

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