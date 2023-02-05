Brains On! Science podcast for kids

Brains On!® is a science podcast for curious kids and adults from American Public Media. Each week, a different kid co-host joins Molly Bloom to find answers to... More
Do video games really rot your brain?
Video games are fun, challenging and sometimes hard to put down. But are they good for you? Or do they rot your brain, like some people say? In this episode, Molly and cohost Colden (along with sassy alien hero Fuzzbutt Picklestar) explore how video games affect your brain, for better or worse. Plus, we look at other technologies that adults used to think were bad for kids, like novels and radio. And an extra mysterious Mystery Sound!
5/2/2023
27:46
Flies on a bus, space elevators, and other brain benders!
If you love big thoughts, this is the episode for you. We’ll ponder what would happen if a fly flew into the window of a moving bus. Would it have to keep flying forward to avoid crashing into the back window? Or could it just hover inside the bus? Plus we’ll unpack one of the most important ideas in science, the Theory of General Relativity. You’ll learn how creative thinking helped Albert Einstein change the world and get a little creative yourself guessing an all-new Mystery Sound!
4/25/2023
28:53
Why do we like some foods, but not others?
Do you have a favorite food that your friend doesn't like at all? Do you look at what your parents are eating and say, "No, thank you!" Well, you’re not alone! Lots of people have different food preferences. But why do some people like certain foods and others don’t? And what’s a supertaster? In this tasty treat of an episode, Molly and cohost Nishka visit a cooking class for kids and talk with food expert Jennifer Anderson from Kids Eat in Color (https://kidseatincolor.com/) to learn how to make it easier to try new foods. Plus a brand-new mystery sound!
4/18/2023
31:36
How do we learn to read - and why is it hard?
Reading is your one-way ticket to adventure! You can ride fire-breathing dragons, explore outer space, or even save the world – all within the pages of a book. But have you ever wondered how we learn to read? And why it can sometimes feel hard to do? Molly and co-host Anna talk to American Public Media reporter Emily Hanford, host of the podcast Sold a Story (https://features.apmreports.org/sold-a-story/) about how some teaching techniques make it harder to learn how to read. Plus tips on how to become a rockstar reader and a brand-new Mystery Sound!
Listen to our episode about dyslexia here: https://www.brainson.org/episode/2019/08/20/what-is-dyslexia-and-how-do-our-brains-read
4/11/2023
36:23
Million Bazillion: Why are there so many of the same stores?
We’re super-jazzed to share this episode of Million Bazillion, a podcast for kids and families that helps you understand money.
In this episode, hosts Bridget and Ryan get a question from Will in Ohio and are taking a cross-country road trip to answer it. Will wants to know why there are so many of the same stores. From Starbucks to Home Depot and all the McDonald’s in between, we’ll break down the reason why.
