Brains On! Science podcast for kids

Why do we like some foods, but not others?

Do you have a favorite food that your friend doesn't like at all? Do you look at what your parents are eating and say, "No, thank you!" Well, you're not alone! Lots of people have different food preferences. But why do some people like certain foods and others don't? And what's a supertaster? In this tasty treat of an episode, Molly and cohost Nishka visit a cooking class for kids and talk with food expert Jennifer Anderson from Kids Eat in Color (https://kidseatincolor.com/) to learn how to make it easier to try new foods. Plus a brand-new mystery sound!