Brains On! Science podcast for kids

Walkie talkies are cool tech with a cool name. In today's episode we find out how can one little box let you talk to somebody miles away. Even though we have cell phones that can connect to places around the world, walkie talkies are still quite useful. You can also test your walkie talkie lingo in a special game show. And, we get a visit from our favorite dancing CEO,Gungador, who needs Molly and co-host Sebastian's help while he attends a meeting with the Brains On Dog Advisory Council. All that plus, a brand new mystery sound. Over and out!



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