On today's episode, Rich and Nicole love how we're all just living the same life with how kids can be...like, LEAN OVER THE PLATE!!! How do you feel about someone correcting your kids? The Ultimatum on Netflix, Rich wants to know if we were all really that dumb when it comes to dating. Nicole has yet to get a camp letter from Parker, and she is losing it. While Rich is back in co-sleeping central. Nicole was played by a text.



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Have Kids, They Said... is a SiriusXM Network Podcast made by Nicole Ryan and Rich Davis.

If you’d like to send us a message or ask a question email us at HKTSpod@gmail.com

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Nicole @mashupnicole

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