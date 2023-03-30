Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Have Kids, They Said… in the App
Listen to Have Kids, They Said… in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsKids & Family
Have Kids, They Said…

Have Kids, They Said…

Podcast Have Kids, They Said…
Podcast Have Kids, They Said…

Have Kids, They Said…

SiriusXM
add
Good parenting advice is everywhere but SiriusXM hosts Nicole Ryan and Rich Davis aren’t afraid to pull the curtain back and laugh at some of their own parentin... More
Kids & FamilyParenting
Good parenting advice is everywhere but SiriusXM hosts Nicole Ryan and Rich Davis aren’t afraid to pull the curtain back and laugh at some of their own parentin... More

Available Episodes

5 of 124
  • Nature's Lube
    Should couples prioritize their marriage over their children? Rich and Nicole discuss odd kids, hosting school events and answer tough questions.
    5/4/2023
    53:12
  • Who Let The Dogs Out?
    Rich and Nicole go over Coachella, first kisses, living with pets, and what happens when your kids start yelling obscenities in the classroom.
    4/20/2023
    42:42
  • Do the 'Due
    Nicole and Rich go over Easter with the kids and how they feel about people without children complaining.
    4/13/2023
    52:58
  • Semen Demon
    Whether it's root canals or 7 days of sex, Rich and Nicole face new challenges.
    4/6/2023
    45:36
  • Crotch Slam
    This week, Nicole experienced some awkward moments with a swim instructor while Rich discovered what to do when your kid eats their toys.
    3/30/2023
    44:13

More Kids & Family podcasts

About Have Kids, They Said…

Good parenting advice is everywhere but SiriusXM hosts Nicole Ryan and Rich Davis aren’t afraid to pull the curtain back and laugh at some of their own parenting fails.
Podcast website

Listen to Have Kids, They Said…, SYKO ALIC and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Have Kids, They Said…

Have Kids, They Said…

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Have Kids, They Said…: Podcasts in Family