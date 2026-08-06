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412 episodes
- On today's episode, Rich feels like his in a trial relationship post-breakup with Nicole. Making time for whoopee...and could you swing? Our thoughts are with Pere Hilton. Carsick stories and Wickerween. Parker stealing Nicole's shorts for camp, and they can't get over how she's growing up so fast.
We appreciate every like, share, and download...every 5-star rating and message from our Village B!itches!
Have Kids, They Said... is a SiriusXM Network Podcast made by Nicole Ryan and Rich Davis.
If you’d like to send us a message or ask a question email us at HKTSpod@gmail.com
Follow on social media:
Instagram @havekidstheysaidpod
Nicole @mashupnicole
Rich @richdavis
and @siriusxm
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- On today's episode, Nicole is hanging on by a thread, and she needs her village. Rich is trying to rally. And this is BEYOND behind the velvet rope. How you balance how different partners react to things. And we are worried about Ariana Grande. Who else feels left out for the excitement over the Marvel movies? Eyebrow lady stories and awkward Sara vigilante. Tom Brady gives us the ick because he is such a weiner winner.
Hey, we love you, Village B!tches!
Have Kids, They Said... is a SiriusXM Network Podcast made by Nicole Ryan and Rich Davis.
If you’d like to send us a message or ask a question email us at HKTSpod@gmail.com
Follow on social media:
Instagram @havekidstheysaidpod
Nicole @mashupnicole
Rich @richdavis
and @siriusxm
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- On today's episode, Rich and Nicole love how we're all just living the same life with how kids can be...like, LEAN OVER THE PLATE!!! How do you feel about someone correcting your kids? The Ultimatum on Netflix, Rich wants to know if we were all really that dumb when it comes to dating. Nicole has yet to get a camp letter from Parker, and she is losing it. While Rich is back in co-sleeping central. Nicole was played by a text.
Please keep hanging out with us and invite some friends to grow the village! Every like, subscribe, download, 5 star rating lets us know we are doing something right for you!
Have Kids, They Said... is a SiriusXM Network Podcast made by Nicole Ryan and Rich Davis.
If you’d like to send us a message or ask a question email us at HKTSpod@gmail.com
Follow on social media:
Instagram @havekidstheysaidpod
Nicole @mashupnicole
Rich @richdavis
and @siriusxm
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- On today's episode, Rich and Nicole talk about how they are not ready for the end of summer. And that leads to empty-nest talks. How are we feeling about the squishy craze, y'all doing ok? Also, have you seen He-Man yet? Will Ryan Reynolds ever be on people's good side again? Sara and Matt's awkward moments. And Rich has a dilemma. How are you discussing alcohol and THC products with your kids?
Please take a moment to share, like, subscribe, rate us 5 stars on your platform of choice...we appreciate everyone we get! Let's grow our Village!
Have Kids, They Said... is a SiriusXM Network Podcast made by Nicole Ryan and Rich Davis.
If you’d like to send us a message or ask a question email us at HKTSpod@gmail.com
Follow on social media:
Instagram @havekidstheysaidpod
Nicole @mashupnicole
Rich @richdavis
and @siriusxm
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- On today's episode, Rich and Nicole go over the different types of drunks. Rich brings Sara in for more stories and gets a talking-to from her and Nicole. Diglett the Gopher is back. Keegan and Parker are off to sleepaway camp, and Benny lost his first tooth! Where does the time fly? This 'sode is all over the place with the laughers.
Please keep sharing, liking, subscribing...y'all mean so much to us!
Have Kids, They Said... is a SiriusXM Network Podcast made by Nicole Ryan and Rich Davis.
If you’d like to send us a message or ask a question email us at HKTSpod@gmail.com
Follow on social media:
Instagram @havekidstheysaidpod
Nicole @mashupnicole
Rich @richdavis
and @siriusxm
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Have Kids, They Said…
Good parenting advice is everywhere but SiriusXM hosts Nicole Ryan and Rich Davis aren’t afraid to pull the curtain back and laugh at some of their own parenting fails.Podcast website
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