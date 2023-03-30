Have Kids, They Said…
Good parenting advice is everywhere but SiriusXM hosts Nicole Ryan and Rich Davis aren’t afraid to pull the curtain back and laugh at some of their own parentin... More
Nature's Lube
Should couples prioritize their marriage over their children? Rich and Nicole discuss odd kids, hosting school events and answer tough questions.
Who Let The Dogs Out?
Rich and Nicole go over Coachella, first kisses, living with pets, and what happens when your kids start yelling obscenities in the classroom.
Do the 'Due
Nicole and Rich go over Easter with the kids and how they feel about people without children complaining.
Semen Demon
Whether it's root canals or 7 days of sex, Rich and Nicole face new challenges.
Crotch Slam
This week, Nicole experienced some awkward moments with a swim instructor while Rich discovered what to do when your kid eats their toys.
About Have Kids, They Said…
Good parenting advice is everywhere but SiriusXM hosts Nicole Ryan and Rich Davis aren't afraid to pull the curtain back and laugh at some of their own parenting fails.
