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Dear Old Dads
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Dear Old Dads

Eli Bosnick, Thomas Smith, Tom Curry
Kids & FamilySociety & Culture
Dear Old Dads
Latest episode

305 episodes

  • Dear Old Dads

    DOD291: Is Punching Each Other Therapy?

    08/05/2026 | 48 mins.
    After a delightful Curry update in the pre-show, the dads dig into the central issue from a recent Vice article about...dudes just hitting each other instead of talking to a therapist? Then, in the patron segment, Eli shares a delightful story from his household and the kindness of strangers.
    Join the Facebook Group! facebook.com/groups/dearolddads
    For comments, email thedads@dearolddads.com
  • Dear Old Dads

    DOD290: It Was An Accident!

    07/31/2026 | 48 mins.
    The dads have some things to "yell" about...like how they get accused of yelling (wasn't yelling) by children who are most definitely yelling.
    Join the Facebook Group! facebook.com/groups/dearolddads
    For comments, email thedads@dearolddads.com
    For extended episodes, bonus content, and most importantly, for an AD FREE SHOW, make sure to pledge on Patreon!
  • Dear Old Dads

    DOD289: Eli's Got Nissan Money

    07/24/2026 | 50 mins.
    Eli's car saga has some major updates that somehow continue to be insane. Then the dads dig into r/AskMenOver30's list of books that'll supposedly fix your thirties. In the patron-exclusive story, Thomas shares some stories from the California State Fair, including a very bizarre interaction.
    Join the Facebook Group! facebook.com/groups/dearolddads
    For comments, email thedads@dearolddads.com
    For extended episodes, bonus content, and most importantly, for an AD FREE SHOW, make sure to pledge on Patreon!
  • Dear Old Dads

    DOD288: Childfree By Choice, with Cecil Cicirello

    07/17/2026 | 48 mins.
    Although we all miss Eli in this episode, we have an incredible treat of a guest host: Cecil Cicirello! Cecil shares how he and his wife determined that childfree by choice was a good fit for them, and the dads get into childhood memories, being childfree and maintaining friendships with people who have children, and so much more. Plus an especially long patron-only segment at the end!
    Join the Facebook Group! facebook.com/groups/dearolddads
    For comments, email thedads@dearolddads.com
  • Dear Old Dads

    DOD287: Til Too Many Memes Do Us Part

    07/10/2026 | 50 mins.
    A number of listener emails have been coming in, so the dads tackle a couple of these, including navigating family dynamics of people being invited and not invited to wedding celebrations. And though we have yet to receive an update about Eli's suspected-totaled cars, we DO get a Haeley Health Update!
    Plus: a game that Thomas sucks at?! Tune in to the Patron bonus to hear how bad it was.
    Join the Facebook Group! facebook.com/groups/dearolddads
    For comments, email thedads@dearolddads.com
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About Dear Old Dads
Hey kids, get ON our lawn! Dear old Dads is a podcast examining and deconstructing all things Dad. From parenting to patriarchy; manning the grill to manning up; Dear Old Dads asks – what even is a dad anyway? What does it mean to be a good man in today's world? What should it mean? Listen along as we definitely find the correct, concise answers to all these questions and more! ​Featuring Eli Bosnick, Thomas Smith, and Tom Curry!
Podcast website
Kids & FamilySociety & Culture

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