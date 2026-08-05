A number of listener emails have been coming in, so the dads tackle a couple of these, including navigating family dynamics of people being invited and not invited to wedding celebrations. And though we have yet to receive an update about Eli's suspected-totaled cars, we DO get a Haeley Health Update! Plus: a game that Thomas sucks at?! Tune in to the Patron bonus to hear how bad it was. Join the Facebook Group! facebook.com/groups/dearolddads For comments, email thedads@dearolddads.com

Although we all miss Eli in this episode, we have an incredible treat of a guest host: Cecil Cicirello! Cecil shares how he and his wife determined that childfree by choice was a good fit for them, and the dads get into childhood memories, being childfree and maintaining friendships with people who have children, and so much more. Plus an especially long patron-only segment at the end! Join the Facebook Group! facebook.com/groups/dearolddads For comments, email thedads@dearolddads.com

Eli's car saga has some major updates that somehow continue to be insane. Then the dads dig into r/AskMenOver30's list of books that'll supposedly fix your thirties. In the patron-exclusive story, Thomas shares some stories from the California State Fair, including a very bizarre interaction. Join the Facebook Group! facebook.com/groups/dearolddads For comments, email thedads@dearolddads.com For extended episodes, bonus content, and most importantly, for an AD FREE SHOW, make sure to pledge on Patreon!

The dads have some things to "yell" about...like how they get accused of yelling (wasn't yelling) by children who are most definitely yelling. Join the Facebook Group! facebook.com/groups/dearolddads For comments, email thedads@dearolddads.com For extended episodes, bonus content, and most importantly, for an AD FREE SHOW, make sure to pledge on Patreon!

After a delightful Curry update in the pre-show, the dads dig into the central issue from a recent Vice article about...dudes just hitting each other instead of talking to a therapist? Then, in the patron segment, Eli shares a delightful story from his household and the kindness of strangers. Join the Facebook Group! facebook.com/groups/dearolddads For comments, email thedads@dearolddads.com

About Dear Old Dads

About Dear Old Dads

About Dear Old Dads

Hey kids, get ON our lawn! Dear old Dads is a podcast examining and deconstructing all things Dad. From parenting to patriarchy; manning the grill to manning up; Dear Old Dads asks – what even is a dad anyway? What does it mean to be a good man in today's world? What should it mean? Listen along as we definitely find the correct, concise answers to all these questions and more! ​Featuring Eli Bosnick, Thomas Smith, and Tom Curry!