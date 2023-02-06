Hey kids, get ON our lawn! Dear old Dads is a podcast examining and deconstructing all things Dad. From parenting to patriarchy; manning the grill to manning up... More
DOD62: Is It Easy For Your Partner To Make Asks Of You?
This episode was inspired by a TikTok actually. Are you the kind of person who people feel comfortable asking things? Giving feedback? What happens when you're not?
6/2/2023
41:43
DOD61: Prenups!
Hooooh boy this ought to be good! 3 bears?
5/31/2023
48:38
DOD60: What If You Hate Playing With Your Kids
...and your name is Tom and you live at 123 Tom's Address Chicago, Illinois... No just kidding! But am I? Let's talk playing with your kids, especially the most boring, tedious, monotonous stuff. But before that, Thomas has some kid news. Oh also, the bonus for this one is very meaty and you really shouldn't miss it. Become a patron!
5/26/2023
1:03:05
DOD59: Show Me Your Phone
This one ended up being a pretty distinct two-parter! First up, some Thomas news and discussion of processing when a baby is literally driving you insane. Also, some sleep training talk and various other things. THEN, we get to the topic of reading your partner's phone. Thomas and Eli's opinions are probably boring and not insane, but what about Tom? He could go either way on this one and Thomas and Eli have a lot riding on it. Tune in and find out!
5/19/2023
54:06
DOD58: Family, Wrong or Wrong
This one started off wanting to continue the "fight" discussion, around the topic of defending your kids or family members no matter if they are right or wrong. From there we branched out into siblings and sibling rivalry, and then somehow got to kids and swearing? And then Eli tells a magic show horror story. YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS the bonus extra story. Another Tom instant classic.
Featuring Eli Bosnick, Thomas Smith, and Tom Curry!