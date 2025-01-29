🚗💨 Get ready for an epic adventure with Mac and Leni as their quiet day turns into a MONSTER TRUCK frenzy! 🏔️🔥 When two hilarious monster trucks, Maurice and Marie, roll up to their house, the kids are invited on a wild ride like no other. From dizzying backflips to a sky-high flight across the ocean 🌊✈️, this story is packed with laughs, surprises, and a record-breaking jump! 🌟🏆Will Mac and Leni help Maurice and Marie pull off the stunt of a lifetime? 🤔 Buckle up for a story filled with fireworks, twists, and a secret ending that will leave you smiling! 🎇🎉👉 Visit our website for more fun stories👉 For more information and current events, click here👉 Follow us on InstagramOK… Let’s Go! 🎙️✨https://buymeacoffee.com/sillystoriesforkids/membershipSupport the show

Zachy, Joshie, and Hope were getting ready for bed when their light went out! 😱 Mom found a strange new bulb, but when they turned it on… POOF! Pink, strawberry-scented dust filled the room! 🍓✨ Suddenly, a fuzzy purple creature named Pim Pim appeared, and the fun began! 🟣🎉From disco lights to dance parties and even a surprise visit to Dad’s office, things got wild! 🎶💃 Then, with magic paper planes, they zoomed around town, turning streetlights into a giant carnival! 🎡🎠 Will they get everything back to normal before bedtime? 😴👉 Visit our website for more fun!👉 For more information and current events👉 Follow us on InstagramOK… Let’s Go! 🚀https://buymeacoffee.com/sillystoriesforkids/membershipSupport the show

Ryan and Adam are having a fun day with sticks when—BAM!—Panda Pete falls from the sky! 🌟 With his magical belly that can turn sticks into anything, the fun gets wild! 🪄✨From flying pogo sticks 🦘 to sky-high chases with the mischievous Chimp Brothers 🐒, this adventure is packed with surprises, belly laughs, and a whole lot of bouncing! 🎉👉 www.sillystoriesforkids.com👉 For more information and current events: https://linktr.ee/sillystoriesforkids👉 Follow us on Instagram: www.instagram.com/sillystoriesforkidsOK… Let’s Go! 🚀https://buymeacoffee.com/sillystoriesforkids/membershipSupport the show

Holly, Ollie, and their friends were searching for a missing arrow when—BOOM!—they stumbled upon a magic bunny with unbelievable powers! 🎯🐇 This isn’t your typical episode—it’s a special live recording packed with extra laughs, silly surprises, and tons of interactive fun! 🎤🎉Talking books 📚, dancing chairs 💃, flying cereal 🥣, and a wardrobe full of mischief! This bunny’s wacky antics even turn the kids’ parents into part of the chaos! 🤣 Don’t miss this LIVE adventure full of laughter, magic, and fizzy carrots! 🥕💥👉 www.sillystoriesforkids.com👉 For more information and current events: https://linktr.ee/sillystoriesforkids👉 Follow us on Instagram: www.instagram.com/sillystoriesforkidsOK… Let’s Go! 🚀https://buymeacoffee.com/sillystoriesforkids/membershipSupport the show

Eli, Grace, and Archie were just heading to the park… until things got weird! 🤯 A cheeseburger-shaped letterbox? 🍔 A floating car? 🚗💨 And a dancing traffic light? 🕺🚦 It all leads to Bomfree—a wacky wizard who LOVES chaos! 🎩 Soon, the kids have magic powers of their own, and things spiral into the most ridiculous adventure EVER! 🌀 Will they fix the madness before it’s too late? 🤪Join the Family 👉 https://buymeacoffee.com/sillystoriesforkids🌟 More stories here 👉 www.sillystoriesforkids.com🔗 For more info & events 👉 https://linktr.ee/sillystoriesforkids📸 Follow us on Instagram 👉 https://instagram.com/sillystoriesforkidshttps://buymeacoffee.com/sillystoriesforkids/membershipSupport the show

About Silly Stories for Kids

So glad you have found us!Welcome to Silly Stories for Kids — a podcast of wild adventures, made up on the spot and recorded so you and your family can join in the fun that goes on inside Sam’s brain. You could even be in a Silly Story by registering your family over on our website www.sillystoriesforkids.comWe love kids and we love family. Our hope is that this podcast will be used in so many creative and amazing ways to bring joy to kids, expand imaginations and bring families together through laughter and crazy fun.Whether you choose to listen together at home, add some fun to your car trips, or take a moment to yourself while your kids listen, you can relax knowing they are enjoying some safe (but still crazy) screen-free fun.So, do you know what’s going to happen in today’s story? Neither do we!There’s only one way to find out…Okay, let’s go! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.