Soren Narnia
Tales of supernatural suspense written and produced by Soren Narnia. The text of these stories is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-Sha... More
FictionDrama
Tales of supernatural suspense written and produced by Soren Narnia. The text of these stories is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-Sha... More

Available Episodes

  • bots
    The story of Joel and Sammie, a young couple suddenly divided by something terrifying—and then bonded more strongly against a bizarre and inscrutable enemy. With the voices of Caity Roberts of the Darkest Corners podcast and Robert Cantelmo. Music: “Peaceful Meadow,” “Sci-Fi Communication,” and “Robot Factory” by Emma Fradd of the Sibling Horror podcast, “Come Back Home” and “Cloud - Strings Version” by Ardie Son, “A Town Called Dismal” by Josh McCausland, “Passing Hours” by Jupiter Sands, “Lightless Voids” by Kyle Preston, and “Journey” by Sid Acharya, all rights reserved. https://www.patreon.com/sorennarnia Art by S. Patrick Brown, https://www.instagram.com/scalawagarts/ Now available on Amazon: 'Knifepoint Horror: The Transcripts, Volume 7.'  https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C1J523T1
    4/10/2023
    1:50:50
  • Late Checkout
    In the world of short-term rentals, the personalities bound to the transaction sometimes briefly clash. Ninety-nine percent of the time, there’s not enough there for anything to seriously ignite. The one percent is called 418 Ulmus Street. Sadie: Currer Hathaway (www.currerhathaway.com) Music: “Fog Machine” and “Mellow Heart” by Emma Fradd. All rights reserved. Song lyrics from "I Ain't Got No Home" by Woody Guthrie, Copyright 1961 (renewed) and 1963 (renewed) by Woody Guthrie Publications, Inc. & TRO-Ludlow Music, Inc. (BMI) Art by S. Patrick Brown, https://www.instagram.com/scalawagarts/
    3/17/2023
    28:06
  • hole
    Things were already tense inside a house in the middle of nowhere, and then at the wrong moment, there was a casual glimpse out the living room window. MUSIC: 'Close' by Eleven Tales, all rights reserved. https://www.patreon.com/sorennarnia Art by S. Patrick Brown, https://www.instagram.com/scalawagarts/
    1/17/2023
    45:31
  • gifters
    As a small town struggles to defend itself against cruel interlopers, the hour of vengeance draws ever closer. MUSIC: "Hallowed World" by EJRM and "Advent" by Ben Winwood, all rights reserved. https://www.patreon.com/sorennarnia Art by S. Patrick Brown, https://www.instagram.com/scalawagarts/
    12/6/2022
    1:56:18
  • colony
    Year by year, step by quiet step, a well-intentioned collective of great minds evolves into something to be feared. MUSIC - ‘Through the Past’ by Michael Vignola, ‘Gazing Wide’ by Palm Blue, ‘Where the Wind Blows’ by Sean Williams, and ‘Coriolis Effect’ by Kyle Preston, all rights reserved. https://www.patreon.com/sorennarnia Other audio horror by Soren Narnia: 'Town With a Tranquil Name,' on the podcast Those Snowy Nights You Read to Me, They'll Never Be Forgotten, October 30, 2019 'Outcall' - Episode 15, Alexandria Archives podcast 'Paranormal Appraisal 151' – Episode 20, Alexandria Archives podcast 'Q & A With a Vampire Killer' - Episode 33, Alexandria Archives podcast 'Why Have You Disturbed Our Sleep' - The Bloodlust podcast, October 8, 2017 Soren can also be heard on the podcasts 'The Ghosts on This Road', 'Sibling Horror', 'SessionsX,' 'Let's Not Meet,' and others. He also recently appeared in John Ballentine's horror drama 'The Dreams of Wolves' on Campfire Radio Theater. Art by S. Patrick Brown, https://www.instagram.com/scalawagarts/
    11/7/2022
    1:45:31

About Knifepoint Horror

Tales of supernatural suspense written and produced by Soren Narnia. The text of these stories is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike CC BY-NC-SA. Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/sorennarnia Also by the author: the podcast 'Those Snowy Nights You Read to Me, They'll Never Be Forgotten.'
Podcast website

