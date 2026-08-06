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127 episodes
- An invitation to a seance leads a Congressman to face the wrath of a tortured spirit bent on making him suffer for a past betrayal. Originally read by Mark Nelson, this narration is by the author.
Video for Spotify by Mig Windows.
Patreon subscribers listen ad-free: www.patreon.com/sorennarnia
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- You’re browsing in an old used record shop on a rainy day. In a musty bin you come across an obscure spoken-word album, issued by a tiny regional label long forgotten. It's a curious mix of story and music, with an unusual cover. You take a chance. At home, you curl up on the sofa, and the album plays...
MUSIC:
‘Empty Seats’ by Ronald Bingaman
‘Inn of the Fermented’ by Kyle Preston
‘Flicker of Thought’ by Eleven Tales
‘Countless’ by Melancholicks
‘Enter - Reworked’ by Christopher Galovan, Ardie Son
‘Dramatic Motion’ by Lars Bork Andersen
‘Your Will’ by Rest by Dawn
All rights reserved.
LOCKBOX, a film based on the 2019 Knifepoint Horror story, opens in theaters July 3, starring Carla Gugino, Katharine Isabelle, and Lou Taylor Pucci. Produced by Kearie Peak, written by Justin Yoffe, directed by Daniel Stamm.
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- The mystery of an artist's sudden loss of grasp over her own actions may have its answer not in her mind, but in her basement.
LOCKBOX, a film based on the 2019 Knifepoint Horror story,
opens in theaters July 3rd, starring Carla Gugino, Katharine Isabelle, and Lou Taylor Pucci. Written by Justin Yoffe, directed by Daniel Stamm.
Patreon subscribers listen ad-free: www.patreon.com/sorennarnia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- The legend of the Flying Dutchman has lingered and evolved for centuries, forming the basis of everything from a classic opera to characters and settings in film, TV, and even video games. This is that legend as seen from dry land, and through the lens of Knifepoint Horror.
Music: “Paragon” and “Between the Noise” by Kyle Preston, “The Heir” by Emmanuel Jacob, all rights reserved.
Watch on Spotify -- Spotify premium users get no commercial breaks during this show.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Knifepoint Horror
Tales of supernatural suspense written, produced, and narrated by Soren Narnia. The text of these stories is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike CC BY-NC-SA. Listen ad-free on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/sorennarnia Introductory music for Spotify videos: 'Flare Star' by Michael Vignola, all rights reserved. SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring the anomalous, the luminous, and the numinous. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions. spectrevisionradio.com linktr.ee/spectrevisionPodcast website
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