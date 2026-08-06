You’re browsing in an old used record shop on a rainy day. In a musty bin you come across an obscure spoken-word album, issued by a tiny regional label long forgotten. It's a curious mix of story and music, with an unusual cover. You take a chance. At home, you curl up on the sofa, and the album plays...



MUSIC:



‘Empty Seats’ by Ronald Bingaman



‘Inn of the Fermented’ by Kyle Preston



‘Flicker of Thought’ by Eleven Tales



‘Countless’ by Melancholicks



‘Enter - Reworked’ by Christopher Galovan, Ardie Son



‘Dramatic Motion’ by Lars Bork Andersen



‘Your Will’ by Rest by Dawn



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LOCKBOX, a film based on the 2019 Knifepoint Horror story, opens in theaters July 3, starring Carla Gugino, Katharine Isabelle, and Lou Taylor Pucci. Produced by Kearie Peak, written by Justin Yoffe, directed by Daniel Stamm.

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