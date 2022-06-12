colony
Year by year, step by quiet step, a well-intentioned collective of great minds evolves into something to be feared. MUSIC - ‘Through the Past’ by Michael Vignola, ‘Gazing Wide’ by Palm Blue, ‘Where the Wind Blows’ by Sean Williams, and ‘Coriolis Effect’ by Kyle Preston, all rights reserved. https://www.patreon.com/sorennarnia Other audio horror by Soren Narnia: 'Town With a Tranquil Name,' on the podcast Those Snowy Nights You Read to Me, They'll Never Be Forgotten, October 30, 2019 'Outcall' - Episode 15, Alexandria Archives podcast 'Paranormal Appraisal 151' – Episode 20, Alexandria Archives podcast 'Q & A With a Vampire Killer' - Episode 33, Alexandria Archives podcast 'Why Have You Disturbed Our Sleep' - The Bloodlust podcast, October 8, 2017 Soren can also be heard on the podcasts 'The Ghosts on This Road', 'Sibling Horror', 'SessionsX,' 'Let's Not Meet,' and others. He also recently appeared in John Ballentine's horror drama 'The Dreams of Wolves' on Campfire Radio Theater. Art by S. Patrick Brown, https://www.instagram.com/scalawagarts/