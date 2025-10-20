Gunsmoke is an American radio and television Western drama series created by director Norman Macdonnell and writer John Meston. The stories take place in and around Dodge City, Kansas, during the settlement of the American West. The central character is lawman Marshal Matt Dillon, played by William Conrad on radio and James Arness on television. When aired in the UK, the television series was initially titled Gun Law, later reverting to Gunsmoke. The radio series ran from 1952 to 1961.Listen to our radio station Old Time Radio https://link.radioking.com/otradioListen to other Shows at My Classic Radio https://www.myclassicradio.net/Entertainment Radio | Broadcasting Classic Radio Shows | PatreonRemember that times have changed, and some shows might not reflect the standards of today’s politically correct society. The shows do not necessarily reflect the views, standards, or beliefs of Entertainment Radio Chapters (00:00:11) - U.S. Marshal: The Life of Hunting(00:04:57) - An Indian Girl Found in the Wagon(00:08:29) - Marshal: The Indian Girl(00:12:30) - Scalped Boy Found in the Ditch(00:16:03) - Marshal on the Injun(00:18:27) - Marshall Wilkins in Jail(00:19:37) - Gunsmoke

"Ma's Justice" is episode 474 of the Gunsmoke radio series, originally aired on May 7, 1961. It's a gripping tale of frontier morality and the hard-earned shift from vigilante justice to the rule of law. The story centers on Ma Sale and her two sons, Reed and Jakey, who capture a pair of wild horses—only to be confronted by the Sloat family, who claim the horses as theirs. A violent confrontation follows: Reed is shot, and Ma, in a rare moment of fury, kills one of the Sloats in defense. As Marshal Dillon investigates, he finds a family torn between survival and justice. In a powerful closing moment, Ma insists on being arrested for the killing—not out of guilt, but to show her sons that justice must come through the law, not the gun.

"The Lady Killer" is episode 475 of the Gunsmoke radio series, originally aired on May 14, 1961. It's a suspenseful tale that blends courtroom tension with a hint of noir. In this story, a man named Grant Lucas is set to testify in a theft trial, but things take a dark turn when he's shot by a saloon girl named Mae Talmy. She claims he tried to break into her room, but Marshal Dillon suspects there's more to the story—especially when he learns Mae and the defendant, Cy Welch, share a murky past on Mississippi riverboats. As Matt and Chester dig deeper, they uncover a web of deceit that puts justice to the test.

"Chester's Rendezvous" is episode 476 of the Gunsmoke radio series, originally aired on May 21, 1961. It's a charming yet bittersweet story that puts Chester Proudfoot in the spotlight. In this episode, Chester meets a woman named Em Feeney after returning her bonnet, and he's instantly smitten. Encouraged by Miss Kitty, he decides to call on her—only to discover that her family is hiding a secret: her brother, Rupe Feeney, is a wanted army deserter. When Marshal Dillon learns of Rupe's presence, duty calls, and Chester is caught between his feelings and the law. The episode ends on a poignant note, with Em heartbroken and Chester quietly accepting the cost of doing what's right.

About Gunsmoke

Gunsmoke is a legendary American radio drama that aired on CBS from April 26, 1952, to June 18, 1961, spanning 480 episodes across nine years. Often hailed as one of the greatest radio series of all time, it brought the gritty realism of the Old West to life through exceptional writing, acting, and sound design. Created by director Norman Macdonnell and writer John Meston, the show is set in Dodge City, Kansas, during the late 19th century, a rough-and-tumble frontier town emblematic of the American West. The series centers on Marshal Matt Dillon, portrayed by William Conrad, whose deep, authoritative voice became iconic. Dillon is the steadfast lawman tasked with keeping peace in a town filled with cattle drivers, outlaws, and settlers. Supporting characters include Chester Wesley Proudfoot (Parley Baer), Dillon's loyal but somewhat naïve deputy; Kitty Russell (Georgia Ellis), a saloon keeper with a complex relationship with Dillon; and Doc Charles Adams (Howard McNear), the town's crusty yet compassionate physician. These characters brought depth and humanity to the stories, balancing the show's often dark and violent themes with moments of humor and heart. Unlike many Westerns of its era, Gunsmoke stood out for its mature storytelling. It avoided simplistic good-vs-evil tropes, instead exploring moral ambiguity, psychological depth, and the harsh realities of frontier life. Episodes typically involved Dillon confronting a range of challenges—gunfights, personal vendettas, or ethical dilemmas—while the sound effects (gunshots, hoofbeats, saloon chatter) and sparse narration created an immersive experience for listeners. The radio show ran concurrently with its television adaptation (1955–1975), though the two formats diverged in tone and casting—James Arness played Dillon on TV, while Conrad's radio portrayal remains distinct. The radio series ended in 1961, with its final episode, "Letter of the Law," airing just weeks after "Chester's Rendezvous" (May 21, 1961), one of its later entries.