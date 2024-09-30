Powered by RND
Harry Potter and The Methods of Rationality Audiobook

Jack Voraces
All rights belong to J.K Rowling. This is a fan fiction (HPMOR) written by Eliezer Yudkowsky. I am Jack Voraces, a professional audiobook narrator: https://ww...
FictionScience Fiction

Available Episodes

5 of 137
  • Significant Digits: (Chapter 3) (Pt 2)
    Minecraft Mythology: https://youtu.be/Zk1HMV8tOTQ All rights belong to J.K Rowling. This is a Harry Potter fan fiction written by Alexander Davies and is a sequel to Harry Potter and the Methods of Rationality. I am Jack Voraces, a professional audiobook narrator: https://www.audible.com/search?searchNarrator=Jack+Voraces I do not intend to make any money from this podcast. It is a free audiobook for anyone to listen to.
    --------  
    14:44
  • Significant Digits: (Chapter 3) (Pt 1)
    Minecraft Mythology: https://youtu.be/Zk1HMV8tOTQ All rights belong to J.K Rowling. This is a Harry Potter fan fiction written by Alexander Davies and is a sequel to Harry Potter and the Methods of Rationality. I am Jack Voraces, a professional audiobook narrator: https://www.audible.com/search?searchNarrator=Jack+Voraces I do not intend to make any money from this podcast. It is a free audiobook for anyone to listen to.
    --------  
    30:44
  • Significant Digits: (Chapter 2)
    Villager Voices: Voice Actor Plays Minecraft: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qq2PktkOVbs All rights belong to J.K Rowling. This is a Harry Potter fan fiction written by Alexander Davies and is a sequel to Harry Potter and the Methods of Rationality. I am Jack Voraces, a professional audiobook narrator: https://www.audible.com/search?searchNarrator=Jack+Voraces I do not intend to make any money from this podcast. It is a free audiobook for anyone to listen to.
    --------  
    31:20
  • Significant Digits (Chapter 1)
    Villager Voices: Voice Actor Plays Minecraft: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qq2PktkOVbs All rights belong to J.K Rowling. This is a Harry Potter fan fiction written by Alexander Davies and is a sequel to Harry Potter and the Methods of Rationality. I am Jack Voraces, a professional audiobook narrator: https://www.audible.com/search?searchNarrator=Jack+Voraces I do not intend to make any money from this podcast. It is a free audiobook for anyone to listen to.
    --------  
    37:17
  • Chapter 122: Something to Protect: Hermione Granger
    Join the discord to help decide what we do next: https://discord.gg/GNma5XFN3j We are now close to 100 hours into the 500 hour dream.  All rights belong to J.K Rowling. This is a Harry Potter fan fiction written by Eliezer Yudkowsky. I am Jack Voraces, a professional audiobook narrator: https://www.audible.com/search?searchNarrator=Jack+Voraces I do not intend to make any money from this podcast. It is a free audiobook for anyone to listen to and it is my hope that it will eventually evolve into a dream I have had for a while. The 500 hour audiobook. I would like to create an audiobook that is 500 hours long, totally free and available in multiple formats. The author has given permission for this recording and if you enjoyed Mother of Learning, you will likely enjoy this too. 
    --------  
    1:33:11

About Harry Potter and The Methods of Rationality Audiobook

All rights belong to J.K Rowling. This is a fan fiction (HPMOR) written by Eliezer Yudkowsky. I am Jack Voraces, a professional audiobook narrator: https://www.audible.com/search?searchNarrator=Jack+Voraces I do not intend to make any money from this podcast. It is a free audiobook for anyone to listen to and it is my hope that it will eventually evolve into a dream I have had for a while. The 500 hour audiobook. I would like to create an audiobook that is 500 hours long, totally free and available in multiple formats. The author has given permission for this recording and if you enjoyed Mother of Learning, you will likely enjoy this too.  Each chapter is recorded live on Discord on Mondays at 20:00 BST: https://discord.gg/6B5hJdx Please do come and join us Cover art by Alessia Trunfio @AlessiaTrunfio
