Harry Potter and The Methods of Rationality Audiobook

Chapter 122: Something to Protect: Hermione Granger

Join the discord to help decide what we do next: https://discord.gg/GNma5XFN3j We are now close to 100 hours into the 500 hour dream. All rights belong to J.K Rowling. This is a Harry Potter fan fiction written by Eliezer Yudkowsky. I am Jack Voraces, a professional audiobook narrator: https://www.audible.com/search?searchNarrator=Jack+Voraces I do not intend to make any money from this podcast. It is a free audiobook for anyone to listen to and it is my hope that it will eventually evolve into a dream I have had for a while. The 500 hour audiobook. I would like to create an audiobook that is 500 hours long, totally free and available in multiple formats. The author has given permission for this recording and if you enjoyed Mother of Learning, you will likely enjoy this too.