“I stared at it, transfixed by the sound of my own voice coming out of this alien body…”
The Last of What is Spoken was written by H.R. Owen.
Performed by Méabh de Brún.
Sound Design and Scoring by Jeremy Ellett.
Opening Narration by Peter Lewis.
More about the Writer: H.R. Owen is the writer/producer at Monstrous Productions, and the creator, writer, and principle voice actor in two audio dramas, Monstrous Agonies (now complete) and all new Travelling Light. You can find their work at monstrousproductions.org, or on Tumblr @monstrousproductions, Twitter @monstrous_pod and on Instagram @monstrous_productions.
Music:
Interlude 201 by Quiet Music for Tiny Robots.
Coronation Holyoake Blues in Dub by Bruce Russell.
Out in Bootes Void by Echo.
Falling In A Dream by Kirk Osamayo.
Someone Just Like You was created by Jeremy Ellett.
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/goodpointemedia/
TWITTER: https://x.com/SJLYpod
Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners.
PATREON: Patreon.com/GoodPointe
DISCORD: SERVER
CONTACT US: [email protected]
TRANSCRIPT: https://goodpointepodcasts.com/sjlyep6-transcript
A Good Pointe Original Podcast.
The Dead Travel Fast || Re: Dracula Feed Drop
Hey, folks! Today on the feed we’re sharing an episode of Re:Dracula.
Re: Dracula is a bite-sized audio adaptation of the horror classic, featuring a full cast and immersive sound design. Re: Dracula takes the famous horror tale, breaks it up chronologically (every entry of this epistolary novel has a date), and sends the story directly to your podcatcher as it happens. Every time something happens to the characters, Re: Dracula will publish an episode, in as close to real time as it happens. Some entries will be brief, and others will be long and intense.
This episode featured: Ben Galpin as Jonathan Harker; Sivan Raz as the Hungarian Man and additional voices; Mihai Matei as the driver and additional voices; Madi Opincaru as the German-speaking traveller and additional voices; Ioana Adăscăliței with additional voices; Graham Rowat as Peter Hawkins; and Karim Kronfli as Dracula. Directed by Stephen Indrisano. Dialogue editing by Stephen Indrisano. Sound design by Tal Minear. Featuring music by Travis Reaves.
Produced by Ella Watts and Pacific S. Obadiah, with executive producers Stephen Indrisano, Tal Minear, and Hannah Wright.
Landlord Asmodeus
“Is it dangerous? Ma bichette, I have very few rules, but I never accept any guests more dangerous than myself. I am, after all, a mythical creature: a fair-minded landlord.”
CW: Implied Suicidal Ideation.
“Landlord Asmodeus” was written by Bernie Jean Schiebeling.
Performed by Michelle Kelly.
Sound Design and Scoring by Jeremy Ellett.
Opening Narration by Peter Lewis.
More about the Writer: Bernie Jean Schiebeling (she/they) is a queer SFFH author who writes about uncanny experiences, family histories, and brief moments of comfort. Their novella is forthcoming from Psychopomp, and their short stories have appeared in The Deadlands, The Future Fire, and Reckoning. She is also the script editor for the indie science fiction podcast Gastronaut. They can be found on BlueSky at @bernie-jsyk, on Instagram at @bernie_jsyk, and on their website at berniejeanschiebeling.com.
As a last note, she encourages you to fight devilish landlords: know your rights as a renter, support your local tenants union, and stay informed about affordable housing initiatives in your area.
Music:
Slow by Lloyd Rodgers
Escaped from my Dreams by Unheard Music Concepts
Lunar Return by Blear Moon
Someone Just Like You was created by Jeremy Ellett.
What Happened to Emma || Thirteen Feed Drop
Hey, folks! Today on the feed we’re sharing a story from the Audio Fiction series THIRTEEN. I am obsessed with this show. And the folks who make it are pretty awesome too. They were kind enough to help us out IN A BIG WAY for our launch of Someone Just Like You and we’d love to be able to send some new listeners their way.
Part One, “What happened to Emma.”
It's just a kid's game, right? A group of friends play a spooky game as kids, only to find out that it comes back to haunt them as adults.
Written by lan Epperson.
Narrated by Brooke Jennett.
Kaylee is Shelby Novak - find Shelby at Scare You To Sleep.
Abby is Kayla Temshiv, find Kayla at KaylaTemshiv.com.
Jess is Carlee Coulihan, find Carlee at Durability Production.
Emma is Abigail Blythe.
Mrs. Lander is Emma Sherr-Ziarko at www.emmasherrziarko.com.
Music composed by Caleb Ritchie.
Editing and Sound Design by Brooke Jennett.
Thirteen is an audio-fiction podcast that tells slow burn, atmospheric, spooky stories, releasing on the 13th of each month. These are original stories, only found on Thirteen. Not Reddit classics or creepypastas. Eerie tales that'll stick with you - less Friday the 13th and more Haunting of Hill House. You'll find yourself immersed in an eerie universe of the supernatural, occult and of course a haunted house or two. Thirteen is currently releasing their an annual October series. A long form original horror story told over five episodes.
Life Cycle
The sink stinks.
CW: Graphic description of feline illness.
“Life Cycle” was written by Tyler Peterson.
Performed by Peter Lewis.
Sound Design and Scoring by Jeremy Ellett.
Opening Narration by Peter Lewis.
MUSIC:
A Letter Written in Blood by Schemawound
Your Name Here by Ghostnoise
Someone Just Like You was created by Jeremy Ellett.
More about the Writer: Tyler Peterson is a writer of upsetting fiction and wordy essays. He lives in Iowa. Reach him on X and Bluesky as @type___e.
Someone Just Like You is a harrowing journey into supernatural terror not for the faint of heart—or stomach. These handpicked horror stories are frightening, fearless and hauntingly vivid. Brought to life by an extraordinary cast of voice actors including Peter Lewis, Addison Peacock, Méabh de Brún, Graham Rowat, Anusia Battersby, and many more.
Listen at your own risk because what happens here could happen to anyone. It could happen to… Someone Just Like You.
A Good Pointe Original.
Created by Jeremy Ellett.