Hey, folks! Today on the feed we're sharing a story from the Audio Fiction series THIRTEEN. I am obsessed with this show. And the folks who make it are pretty awesome too. They were kind enough to help us out IN A BIG WAY for our launch of Someone Just Like You and we'd love to be able to send some new listeners their way. Part One, "What happened to Emma." It's just a kid's game, right? A group of friends play a spooky game as kids, only to find out that it comes back to haunt them as adults. Written by lan Epperson. Narrated by Brooke Jennett. Kaylee is Shelby Novak - find Shelby at Scare You To Sleep. Abby is Kayla Temshiv, find Kayla at KaylaTemshiv.com. Jess is Carlee Coulihan, find Carlee at Durability Production. Emma is Abigail Blythe. Mrs. Lander is Emma Sherr-Ziarko at www.emmasherrziarko.com. Music composed by Caleb Ritchie. Editing and Sound Design by Brooke Jennett. Thirteen is an audio-fiction podcast that tells slow burn, atmospheric, spooky stories, releasing on the 13th of each month. These are original stories, only found on Thirteen. Not Reddit classics or creepypastas. Eerie tales that'll stick with you - less Friday the 13th and more Haunting of Hill House. You'll find yourself immersed in an eerie universe of the supernatural, occult and of course a haunted house or two. Thirteen is currently releasing their an annual October series. A long form original horror story told over five episodes.