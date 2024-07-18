Episode Thirteen

Jessica begs Esteban for help finding Tom, and Esteban reveals that Lucidity stores data on users' sensory impressions of the environments they sleep in. Jessica must try to access the data manually. And so, under the watchful eyes of Esteban, she connects her brain to the Lucidity app and falls asleep. Starring Lynn Chen as Jessica Suzuki Dwayne Perkins as Tom Brady Dante Basco as Esteban Martinez Directed by Jenny May Padget EPISODE #1 Written by Koji Steven Sakai EPISODE #2 Written by Emily Brauer Rogers EPISODE #3 Written by Koji Steven Sakai EPISODE #4 Written by Koji Steven Sakai & Cheryl Tsai Perez EPISODE #5 Written by Arianna Geneson EPISODE #6 Written by Koji Steven Sakai & Isabelle Liang EPISODE #7 Written by Jenny May Padget EPISODE #8 Written by Cheryl Tsai Perez EPISODE #9 Written by Arianna Geneson & Jenny May Padget EPISODE #10 Written by Jenny May Padget EPISODE #11 Written by Arianna Geneson EPISODE #12 Written by Cheryl Tsai Perez EPISODE #13 Written by Arianna Geneson, Jenny May Padget, and Cheryl Tsai Perez Produced by: Koji Steven Sakai Jenny May Padget Cheryl Tsai Perez Arianna Geneson Emily Brauer Rogers Sound Design by: Brad Colbrook Audio/Sound Engineered by: Brian Watters Joey Lopez Cast: Amy - Autumn Teague Antonia - Nancy J. Lee Barista - Brendan Francis Hastings Bethany - Autumn Teague Cynthia - Aighleann McKiernan Dave - Brendan Francis Hastings Devin - Jonesy Diana - Jessica Weyman Dr. Klein - Helen Day Dr. Spohn - Nancy J. Lee Eli - Daniel Harray Female Caller - Jessica Weyman Female Lucidity Security - Jessica Weyman Glenridge Security - Jonesy James - Ian A. Hudson Joseph - Ian A. Hudson Kid Voice - Lucian Perez Lily - Kristen Henley Little Girl - Kingsley Perez Lucidity App - Autumn Teague Male Lucidity Security - Brendan Francis Hastings Michelle - Linsay Zaharia Rousseau Middle-Aged Man - Daniel Harray Miles - Brendan Francis Hastings Mom - Autumn Teague Mr. Randall - Jonesy Older Male Caller - Jonesy Oliver - Daniel Harray Receptionist - Kristen Henley Recorded Message Voice - Ian A. Hudson Rashita - Nancy J. Lee Sam - Daniel Harray Unknown Voice - Daniel Harray Woman's voice - Kristen Henley