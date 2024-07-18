The Next Thriller Audio Drama From Voyage Media... PRIMAL (Starring Bruce Greenwood)
Bruce Greenwood (Netflix's The Fall Of The House Of Usher, Fox's The Resident) stars in the new thriller/horror audio drama, Primal. An FBI agent on the trail of a bizarre killer stumbles upon a terrifying plot to return mankind to its primal roots.
Look for Primal, from Voyage Media, anywhere you listen to podcasts.
Ominous Thrill - Fiction Anthology
Just in time for Halloween, a dark and devious audio drama episode from our friends at Ominous Thrill - Advice After Dark. Pop on some headphones or earbuds and dive in as late-night radio host Bella Donna delivers extreme advice to the delight and horror of her audience until a creepy and dangerous listener, Trevor, forces her to confront the brutal consequences of her show. You've never heard a radio show quite like this, and it goes places you never saw coming.
Ominous Thrill is a full cast anthology of Horror, Thrillers, and Suspense available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and everywhere you listen.
Behind The Scenes
Behind the scenes interviews with the makers of the show!
Episode Thirteen
Jessica begs Esteban for help finding Tom, and Esteban reveals that Lucidity stores data on users’ sensory impressions of the environments they sleep in. Jessica must try to access the data manually. And so, under the watchful eyes of Esteban, she connects her brain to the Lucidity app and falls asleep.
Starring
Lynn Chen as Jessica Suzuki
Dwayne Perkins as Tom Brady
Dante Basco as Esteban Martinez
Directed by
Jenny May Padget
Episode Twelve
Jessica searches for a missing Tom and decides to retrace his steps. When clues point to Lucidity, she’s forced to ask for help from the most unlikely source.
Starring
Lynn Chen as Jessica Suzuki
Dwayne Perkins as Tom Brady
Dante Basco as Esteban Martinez
Directed by
Jenny May Padget
It's the app that helps you dream the way you want to dream...
Fascinated by nightmares, journalist Jessica Suzuki pursues the truth behind a popular vivid dreaming app. Lucidity allows users to experience their wildest dreams and beyond, but Jessica discovers that for some users, it's just the beginning of their worst nightmare.