Elucidity

Podcast Elucidity
Koji Steven Sakai
It's the app that helps you dream the way you want to dream... Fascinated by nightmares, journalist Jessica Suzuki pursues the truth behind a popular vivid drea...
FictionScience Fiction

Available Episodes

5 of 17
  • Behind The Scenes
    Behind the scenes interviews with the makers of the show! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    22:29
  • Episode Thirteen
    Jessica begs Esteban for help finding Tom, and Esteban reveals that Lucidity stores data on users' sensory impressions of the environments they sleep in. Jessica must try to access the data manually. And so, under the watchful eyes of Esteban, she connects her brain to the Lucidity app and falls asleep. Starring Lynn Chen as Jessica Suzuki Dwayne Perkins as Tom Brady Dante Basco as Esteban Martinez   Directed by Jenny May Padget   EPISODE #1 Written by Koji Steven Sakai EPISODE #2 Written by Emily Brauer Rogers EPISODE #3 Written by Koji Steven Sakai EPISODE #4 Written by Koji Steven Sakai & Cheryl Tsai Perez EPISODE #5 Written by Arianna Geneson EPISODE #6 Written by Koji Steven Sakai & Isabelle Liang EPISODE #7 Written by Jenny May Padget EPISODE #8 Written by Cheryl Tsai Perez EPISODE #9 Written by Arianna Geneson & Jenny May Padget EPISODE #10 Written by Jenny May Padget EPISODE #11 Written by Arianna Geneson EPISODE #12 Written by Cheryl Tsai Perez EPISODE #13 Written by Arianna Geneson, Jenny May Padget, and Cheryl Tsai Perez   Produced by: Koji Steven Sakai Jenny May Padget Cheryl Tsai Perez Arianna Geneson Emily Brauer Rogers   Sound Design by: Brad Colbrook   Audio/Sound Engineered by: Brian Watters Joey Lopez
    --------  
    13:21
  • Episode Twelve
    Jessica searches for a missing Tom and decides to retrace his steps. When clues point to Lucidity, she's forced to ask for help from the most unlikely source. Starring Lynn Chen as Jessica Suzuki Dwayne Perkins as Tom Brady Dante Basco as Esteban Martinez   Directed by Jenny May Padget
    --------  
    13:42

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Elucidity

It's the app that helps you dream the way you want to dream... Fascinated by nightmares, journalist Jessica Suzuki pursues the truth behind a popular vivid dreaming app. Lucidity allows users to experience their wildest dreams and beyond, but Jessica discovers that for some users, it's just the beginning of their worst nightmare.
