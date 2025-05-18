About Fabric

9 episode liminal horror podcast.After the death of her parents, Leyna Canary discovers a cache of strange audio tapes hidden in their attic, each labeled with an unfamiliar name — Lucas Canary.As she unravels their origins, Leyna is pulled into a shadowy world of malevolent supernatural forces and the black-book task force keeping them at bay, leading her across rural New South Wales, Australia — and into the heart of something far more dangerous than she could ever imagine.Socials:WEBSITE: https://fabricpodcast.carrd.co/TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@fabric_podcastINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/podcastfabricYOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/@fabricoverviewarchive-c2e?si=h2hwg837qmgxBx-4Starring: Phoebe Roberts as Leyna CanaryAlan Glover as Lucas Canary, Farm Rep, and Srg. Payne*Roma Garustovich as Mateo Torres and Bazyli TachenkoHugo Gibson as Lin Manning, Henry and Bart Abbadon*Mia Bowd as Kathy and Col. ReynoldsSophie Cook as MargaretEmma Burns as Nurse and DoreenMax Jelbart as Stephen McCowan, and Peter Edwards*Ciana Taylor as Cleric MoloneyMiles Gibson as Tim, Ethan Lambros, STITCH Trainer*Emily Redpath as STITCH Rep.Cindy Carpenter as EleenSound production and mixing by: Coby SharpComposition by: Felix WallisAssociate Producers: Jochen Bonitz, Kathleen Conlon, Robert Gibson, Cindy CarpenterProduced by:Marta MontinaWritten and Directed by:Miles Gibson* Performances of Srg. Payne, Peter Edwards, STITCH Trainer, and Bart Abbadon augmented with 11labs speech-to-speech tool.