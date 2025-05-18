Powered by RND
Fabric
Miles Gibson
FictionScience FictionSociety & CulturePersonal Journals
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • Episode Nine: Tear
    Leyna ventures into Site 15.
    --------  
    27:46
  • Episode Eight: Static
    Before her descent into Site 15, Leyna watches a digitised VHS that could finally show the faces behind the voices.
    --------  
    26:08
  • Episode Seven: STITCH
    A taskforce orientation tape and an encounter with a figure from Lucas’s tapes point Leyna toward where everything began — the Westdale industrial park.
    --------  
    24:33
  • Episode Six: Station
    On the road to Tamworth, Leyna hears Lucas’ coerced recruitment - until an unseen intruder tears through her van, proving the past isn’t the only thing hunting her.
    --------  
    24:41
  • Episode Five: Siren
    Lucas recounts a night of terror. Meanwhile, a police recording reveals Lucas’ old address in Tamworth, giving Leyna her first real lead.
    --------  
    19:13

About Fabric

9 episode liminal horror podcast.After the death of her parents, Leyna Canary discovers a cache of strange audio tapes hidden in their attic, each labeled with an unfamiliar name — Lucas Canary.As she unravels their origins, Leyna is pulled into a shadowy world of malevolent supernatural forces and the black-book task force keeping them at bay, leading her across rural New South Wales, Australia — and into the heart of something far more dangerous than she could ever imagine.Socials:WEBSITE: https://fabricpodcast.carrd.co/TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@fabric_podcastINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/podcastfabricYOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/@fabricoverviewarchive-c2e?si=h2hwg837qmgxBx-4Starring: Phoebe Roberts as Leyna CanaryAlan Glover as Lucas Canary, Farm Rep, and Srg. Payne*Roma Garustovich as Mateo Torres and Bazyli TachenkoHugo Gibson as Lin Manning, Henry and Bart Abbadon*Mia Bowd as Kathy and Col. ReynoldsSophie Cook as MargaretEmma Burns as Nurse and DoreenMax Jelbart as Stephen McCowan, and Peter Edwards*Ciana Taylor as Cleric MoloneyMiles Gibson as Tim, Ethan Lambros, STITCH Trainer*Emily Redpath as STITCH Rep.Cindy Carpenter as EleenSound production and mixing by: Coby SharpComposition by: Felix WallisAssociate Producers: Jochen Bonitz, Kathleen Conlon, Robert Gibson, Cindy CarpenterProduced by:Marta MontinaWritten and Directed by:Miles Gibson* Performances of Srg. Payne, Peter Edwards, STITCH Trainer, and Bart Abbadon augmented with 11labs speech-to-speech tool.
