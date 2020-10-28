Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
New to DUST? Start with Season Three: CHRYSALIS, starring Corey Hawkins, Toni Collette, and more!DUST is the premier destination for immersive science fiction audio stories.
New to DUST? Start with Season Three: CHRYSALIS, starring Corey Hawkins, Toni Collette, and more!DUST is the premier destination for immersive science fiction a... More

  • Special Episode - Music Played on the Strings of Time
    In the near future, a self-proclaimed “music bounty hunter” travels through alternate universes in hopes of finding new, unheard albums to bring back and sell in his own timeline. But today is going to be different. He’s going to return with his own album and be the superstar he always knew he could be. This is Music Played on the Strings of Time, written by Kevin J. Anderson, performed by Haley Joel Osment, Patricia Heaton, Helen Sadler, Macklen Makhloghi, Rachel Retha Middleton, Stephen Michael, and Michael Strauss. Directed by Stephen Michael. Original Song "For Holly" by Albon. Music by Vanacore Music. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    11/24/2021
    32:48
  • Special Episode - Behind the Hatch
    A test subject in an unconventional experiment begins to question if there is something more nefarious in the research at hand when her work begins to haunt her life outside of the lab. This is Behind the Hatch, written by Jamie Killen, performed by Patricia Heaton and Erin Moriarty. Directed by Stephen Michael. Edited by Matthew Smith. Sound design by Jack Goodman. Music by Vanacore Music. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    11/17/2021
    17:17
  • Special Episode - Beyond the Tattered Veil of the Stars
    A reporter profiling a bio-tech bigwig learns the secret project she’s been working on holds the key to ending all human suffering - sickness, natural disasters, climate change - but at what cost? This is Beyond the Tattered Veil of the Stars, written by Mercurio D. Rivera, performed by Gillian Jacobs, Asif Ali, Helen Sadler, and Justin Kirk. Directed by Stephen Michael. Edited by Matthew Smith. Sound design by Jack Goodman. Music by Vanacore Music. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    11/10/2021
    36:45
  • Announcing New Episodes!
    Three brand new episodes begin next week! With original stories from some of sci-fi's most prolific writers - brought to life by Hollywood's biggest names - DUST is back like never before. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    11/1/2021
    1:00
  • CHRYSALIS | Part Fourteen: Dawn
    Years have passed. The war is over. Peace has struck a tenuous balance amid the Galaxy. However, there are still questions that linger - and perhaps the new delegation of Terrans that have arrived will hold the answers. Either way, Daoket recognizes that the political game has just become much more interesting.This episode is performed by Corey Hawkins, Haley Joel Osment, and Jaboukie Young-White.CHRYSALIS is written by SH Serrano, adapted by Stephen Michael and Macklen Makhloghi, and executive produced by Corey Hawkins. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    10/28/2020
    13:47

About DUST

New to DUST? Start with Season Three: CHRYSALIS, starring Corey Hawkins, Toni Collette, and more!


DUST is the premier destination for immersive science fiction audio stories.


Previous Seasons:


Season Three, CHRYSALIS: When an AI awakens after the genocide of the human race by an unknown alien species, it sets off on a path of vengeance across the known universe...and beyond.


Season Two, FLIGHT 008: Eleven of the biggest writers in science fiction, through eleven unique stories, follow one single thread: a non-stop flight from Tokyo to San Francisco that passes through a wrinkle in spacetime and lands in the year 2040.


Season One, HORIZONS: An anthology of audio stories ranging from Philip K. Dick and Ray Bradbury to the new voices of today.


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

