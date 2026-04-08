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44 episodes
- Listen to DERELICT: https://link.chtbl.com/_EKdGJjR
The story begins with its prequel season, FATHOM, in which an ancient artifact that can only be described as a giant door has been found at the bottom of Earth's ocean. To study the artifact, the galaxy's most powerful corporation has built a massive secret laboratory base surrounding it. Their objective: unlock the secrets of the artifact and discover what it holds. But some mysteries should remain buried. And some doors should never be opened....
FATHOM is created, written and directed by J. Barton Mitchell; produced by Kirsten Rudberg, Elizabeth Laidlaw and Thomas Barker; features original music by Makeup and Vanity Set, Luke Atencio, and Ryan Taubert; sound design and editing by J. Barton Mitchell; additional sound design by Music Radio Creative. Cast: Elizabeth Laidlaw - EVA GRAFF; Michael Mau - BLAYNE; Eli Goodman - JOE FREEMAN; Dani Payne - SARAH KLAYTON.
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- In the near future, a self-proclaimed “music bounty hunter” travels through alternate universes in hopes of finding new, unheard albums to bring back and sell in his own timeline. But today is going to be different. He’s going to return with his own album and be the superstar he always knew he could be. This is Music Played on the Strings of Time, written by Kevin J. Anderson, performed by Haley Joel Osment, Patricia Heaton, Helen Sadler, Macklen Makhloghi, Rachel Retha Middleton, Stephen Michael, and Michael Strauss. Directed by Stephen Michael. Original Song "For Holly" by Albon. Music by Vanacore Music. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- A test subject in an unconventional experiment begins to question if there is something more nefarious in the research at hand when her work begins to haunt her life outside of the lab. This is Behind the Hatch, written by Jamie Killen, performed by Patricia Heaton and Erin Moriarty. Directed by Stephen Michael. Edited by Matthew Smith. Sound design by Jack Goodman. Music by Vanacore Music. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- A reporter profiling a bio-tech bigwig learns the secret project she’s been working on holds the key to ending all human suffering - sickness, natural disasters, climate change - but at what cost? This is Beyond the Tattered Veil of the Stars, written by Mercurio D. Rivera, performed by Gillian Jacobs, Asif Ali, Helen Sadler, and Justin Kirk. Directed by Stephen Michael. Edited by Matthew Smith. Sound design by Jack Goodman. Music by Vanacore Music. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About DUST
New to DUST? Start with Season Three: CHRYSALIS, starring Corey Hawkins, Toni Collette, and more!DUST is the premier destination for immersive science fiction audio stories.Previous Seasons:Season Three, CHRYSALIS: When an AI awakens after the genocide of the human race by an unknown alien species, it sets off on a path of vengeance across the known universe...and beyond.Season Two, FLIGHT 008: Eleven of the biggest writers in science fiction, through eleven unique stories, follow one single thread: a non-stop flight from Tokyo to San Francisco that passes through a wrinkle in spacetime and lands in the year 2040.Season One, HORIZONS: An anthology of audio stories ranging from Philip K. Dick and Ray Bradbury to the new voices of today. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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DUST
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