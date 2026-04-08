Listen to DERELICT: https://link.chtbl.com/_EKdGJjR

The story begins with its prequel season, FATHOM, in which an ancient artifact that can only be described as a giant door has been found at the bottom of Earth's ocean. To study the artifact, the galaxy's most powerful corporation has built a massive secret laboratory base surrounding it. Their objective: unlock the secrets of the artifact and discover what it holds. But some mysteries should remain buried. And some doors should never be opened....

FATHOM is created, written and directed by J. Barton Mitchell; produced by Kirsten Rudberg, Elizabeth Laidlaw and Thomas Barker; features original music by Makeup and Vanity Set, Luke Atencio, and Ryan Taubert; sound design and editing by J. Barton Mitchell; additional sound design by Music Radio Creative. Cast: Elizabeth Laidlaw - EVA GRAFF; Michael Mau - BLAYNE; Eli Goodman - JOE FREEMAN; Dani Payne - SARAH KLAYTON.

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