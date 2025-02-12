When did it all start to unravel? The episode was written by Connor Pritchard and directed by Rachel Music Starring Kyle Prue as Xander Nicole Kang as Kat Christopher Gebauer as Coen Special Guest Jacquelyn Landgraf as Dr. Tabitha Parker Featuring Neill Fleming as Jackson Eli And James Urbaniak as Hobart Frunk Sound Design by Adam Joseph Monaghan Music composed and produced by Michelle Sudduth Original songs by Michelle Sudduth and Rachel Music Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by Evan Chambers Produced by Simone Kisiel, Maximilian Clark and Elspeth Hunt Executive Produced by the Good Story Guild, recorded under a SAG-AFTRA agreement. Find us at goodstoryguild.co and on Patreon for early access, ad-free episodes and exclusive bonus material from this and other GSG productions.

About In Media Res

About In Media Res

When Alex Eli (Kyle Prue) is plucked from obscurity and offered the role of franchise megalith Jack Stellar, booking the gig is only the beginning. In a whirlwind week of media training, he is thrust into the deep end of shark-infested Malibu waters. As he's broken down and reinvented, Alex can't tell who to trust. There's the agent who needs him. The director who mentored him. The father who abandoned him. Loyalties are tested as the clock runs down to Xander's livestreamed reveal. When the cameras start rolling, who will be at his side…and will he even be himself anymore? Best enjoyed with headphones. ------- Directed by Rachel Music. Written by Gesley Alexis, Anna Nuria Francino, Chris Murphy, Matty Pipes, and Connor Pritchard. Starring Kyle Prue as Xander, Nicole Kang as Kat, and Christopher Gebauer as Coen. Special Guests John Ales, Jacqueline Landgraf, Anthony Misiano, Mather Zickel, Neill Fleming, and James Urbaniak as Hobart Frunk. Featuring Alyssa Mann, Nick Reinhardt, Caitlin Carleton, Raechel Wong, and Simone Kisiel. Trailer Narration by Frank Romeo Sound Design by Adam Joseph Monaghan Music composed and produced by Michelle Sudduth Original songs by Michelle Sudduth and Rachel Music Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by Evan Chambers Produced by Simone Kisiel, Maximilian Clark and Elspeth Hunt Executive Produced by the Good Story Guild, recorded under a SAG-AFTRA agreement.