The Wizard, the Witch, and the Wild One #1: The Open Door

After a lifetime apart, three childhood friends are drawn back together by circumstance, by command, and by a danger that no one can yet begin to comprehend.Welcome, to the world of Umora. Welcome, to The Wizard, the Witch, and the Wild One.Worlds Beyond Number isBrennan Lee MulliganErika IshiiAabria IyengarLou Wilson and is produced, designed, and scored by Taylor Moore at Fortunate HorseWe have so much more to show you. An entire campaign about Suvi, Ame, and Eursulon meeting for the first time as children, for instance. And would you believe, even more? Please, join us at Patreon.com/worldsbeyondnumberAlbum art by the great Corey BrickleyTranscript of this episode available here.Gustav Holst's Holst The Planets Op.32 VII: Neptune The Mystic, appears courtesy of Bright Cloud Media Limited.