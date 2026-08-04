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Worlds Beyond Number

Worlds Beyond Number
Animation & MangaComedy Fiction
Worlds Beyond Number
Latest episode

94 episodes

  • Worlds Beyond Number

    Solari: Episode 11 - Pact

    08/04/2026 | 1h 30 mins.
    A moment of rest after a trial of terror. Reach out! A connection may ensure our safety. Who will take us under their wing? And what do we give up in return?

    Content Warning: This episode contains depictions of alcohol consumption, drug use, and sexual content.

    We are:
    Brennan Lee Mulligan
    Erika Ishii
    Aabria Iyengar
    Lou Wilson

    Solari was produced by Worlds Beyond Number

    Edit and Sound Design by Jino Jang-Hansen at Big Giant Head

    Score by Will Savino
    https://wsavino.com/

    Director of Operations: Melanie Bowman

    Social Media Manager: Shannon H

    Lorekeeper and Transcriptionist: Jack Morgan E.F. Lavandowska 

    Recording Engineer: Rainie Toll

    Character Art by Nikolas Draper-Ivey
    www.instagram.com/nikolasdraperivey/

    Cover Art by Lu Tomkiewicz
    www.instagram.com/_fromlu/

    This campaign uses the Stillfleet TTRPG system, created by Wythe Marschall and developed by Stillfleet Studio
    https://stillfleet.com/collections/stillfleet

    You can find transcripts of all our episodes on our Patreon. Just navigate to the post for the episode and the transcript will be attached.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Worlds Beyond Number

    Solari: Episode 10 - Prelude Part 3

    07/21/2026 | 1h 51 mins.
    Death. Birth. A choice.

    Content Warning: This episode contains depictions of alcohol consumption, drug use, sexual content, violence, and gore.

    We are:
    Brennan Lee Mulligan
    Erika Ishii
    Aabria Iyengar
    Lou Wilson

    Solari was produced by Worlds Beyond Number

    Edit and Sound Design by Jino Jang-Hansen at Big Giant Head

    Score by Will Savino
    https://wsavino.com/

    Director of Operations: Melanie Bowman

    Social Media Manager: Shannon H

    Lorekeeper and Transcriptionist: Jack Morgan E.F. Lavandowska 

    Recording Engineer: Rainie Toll

    Character Art by Nikolas Draper-Ivey
    www.instagram.com/nikolasdraperivey/

    Cover Art by Lu Tomkiewicz
    www.instagram.com/_fromlu/

    This campaign uses the Stillfleet TTRPG system, created by Wythe Marschall and developed by Stillfleet Studio
    https://stillfleet.com/collections/stillfleet

    You can find transcripts of all our episodes on our Patreon. Just navigate to the post for the episode and the transcript will be attached.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Worlds Beyond Number

    Solari: Episode 9 - Prelude Part 2

    07/07/2026 | 1h 30 mins.
    Look to the future. Learn from the past. Question everything.

    Content Warning: This episode contains depictions of alcohol consumption.

    We are:
    Brennan Lee Mulligan
    Erika Ishii
    Aabria Iyengar
    Lou Wilson

    Solari was produced by Worlds Beyond Number

    Edit and Sound Design by Jino Jang-Hansen at Big Giant Head

    Score by Will Savino
    https://wsavino.com/

    Director of Operations: Melanie Bowman

    Social Media Manager: Shannon H

    Lorekeeper and Transcriptionist: Jack Morgan E.F. Lavandowska 

    Recording Engineer: Rainie Toll

    Character Art by Nikolas Draper-Ivey
    www.instagram.com/nikolasdraperivey/

    Cover Art by Lu Tomkiewicz
    www.instagram.com/_fromlu/

    This campaign uses the Stillfleet TTRPG system, created by Wythe Marschall and developed by Stillfleet Studio
    https://stillfleet.com/collections/stillfleet

    You can find transcripts of all our episodes on our Patreon. Just navigate to the post for the episode and the transcript will be attached.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Worlds Beyond Number

    Solari: Episode 8 - Prelude Part 1

    06/23/2026 | 1h 35 mins.
    This episode is a Prelude—a transmission from the past.

    Before Solari: Arc I, there were other lives, other worlds, and countless choices that shaped who our PCs would become. Over the next few episodes, we'll uncover the stories that set them on a path toward one another.

    Witness a time before the beginning. Before Pulls and Culls, before Ghenopaar, before the return of Orm.

    Content Warning: This episode contains depictions of alcohol consumption, sexual content, and insects.

    We are:
    Brennan Lee Mulligan
    Erika Ishii
    Aabria Iyengar
    Lou Wilson

    Solari was produced by Worlds Beyond Number

    Edit and Sound Design by Jino Jang-Hansen at Big Giant Head

    Score by Will Savino
    https://wsavino.com/

    Director of Operations: Melanie Bowman

    Social Media Manager: Shannon H

    Lorekeeper and Transcriptionist: Jack Morgan E.F. Lavandowska 

    Recording Engineer: Rainie Toll

    Character Art by Nikolas Draper-Ivey
    www.instagram.com/nikolasdraperivey/

    Cover Art by Lu Tomkiewicz
    www.instagram.com/_fromlu/

    This campaign uses the Stillfleet TTRPG system, created by Wythe Marschall and developed by Stillfleet Studio
    https://stillfleet.com/collections/stillfleet

    You can find transcripts of all our episodes on our Patreon. Just navigate to the post for the episode and the transcript will be attached.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Worlds Beyond Number

    Solari: Episode 7 - Paradise

    06/09/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Welcome to beautiful Avana, tropical jewel of the Kamuri! We are proud to cater to the Five Families as the premier vacation destination. Relax poolside at one of our luxury resorts and take in the hand-crafted biological decor. Forget your worries and soak in the sun: Experience paradise today!

    We are:
    Brennan Lee Mulligan
    Erika Ishii
    Aabria Iyengar
    Lou Wilson

    Solari was produced by Worlds Beyond Number

    Edit and Sound Design by Jino Jang-Hansen at Big Giant Head

    Score by Will Savino
    https://wsavino.com/

    Director of Operations: Melanie Bowman

    Social Media Manager: Shannon H

    Lorekeeper and Transcriptionist: Jack Morgan E.F. Lavandowska 

    Recording Engineer: Rainie Toll

    Character Art by Nikolas Draper-Ivey
    www.instagram.com/nikolasdraperivey/

    Cover Art by Lu Tomkiewicz
    www.instagram.com/_fromlu/

    This campaign uses the Stillfleet TTRPG system, created by Wythe Marschall and developed by Stillfleet Studio
    https://stillfleet.com/collections/stillfleet

    You can find transcripts of all our episodes on our Patreon. Just navigate to the post for the episode and the transcript will be attached.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Worlds Beyond Number
An epic, improvised storytelling podcast where Brennan Lee Mulligan, Erika Ishii, Aabria Iyengar, and Lou Wilson hang out together, play games, build worlds, and make stories.
Podcast website
Animation & MangaComedy FictionFictionGamesLeisure

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