This episode is a Prelude—a transmission from the past.



Before Solari: Arc I, there were other lives, other worlds, and countless choices that shaped who our PCs would become. Over the next few episodes, we'll uncover the stories that set them on a path toward one another.



Witness a time before the beginning. Before Pulls and Culls, before Ghenopaar, before the return of Orm.



Content Warning: This episode contains depictions of alcohol consumption, sexual content, and insects.



We are:

Brennan Lee Mulligan

Erika Ishii

Aabria Iyengar

Lou Wilson



Solari was produced by Worlds Beyond Number



Edit and Sound Design by Jino Jang-Hansen at Big Giant Head



Score by Will Savino

https://wsavino.com/



Director of Operations: Melanie Bowman



Social Media Manager: Shannon H



Lorekeeper and Transcriptionist: Jack Morgan E.F. Lavandowska



Recording Engineer: Rainie Toll



Character Art by Nikolas Draper-Ivey

www.instagram.com/nikolasdraperivey/



Cover Art by Lu Tomkiewicz

www.instagram.com/_fromlu/



This campaign uses the Stillfleet TTRPG system, created by Wythe Marschall and developed by Stillfleet Studio

https://stillfleet.com/collections/stillfleet



You can find transcripts of all our episodes on our Patreon. Just navigate to the post for the episode and the transcript will be attached.



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