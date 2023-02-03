Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Worlds Beyond Number in the App
Listen to Worlds Beyond Number in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsFiction
Worlds Beyond Number

Worlds Beyond Number

Podcast Worlds Beyond Number
Podcast Worlds Beyond Number

Worlds Beyond Number

Fortunate Horse, Worlds Beyond Number
add
Brennan Lee Mulligan, Erika Ishii, Aabria Iyengar, and Lou Wilson hang out together and use games to make up stories. It's pretty good. More
FictionComedy FictionLeisureGamesLeisureAnimation & Manga
Brennan Lee Mulligan, Erika Ishii, Aabria Iyengar, and Lou Wilson hang out together and use games to make up stories. It's pretty good. More

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • WWW #5: Water, Water Everywhere
    Turns out a fox is good for some things after all. The killer is caught. A volunteer steps forward with a break in the case. A friendship is bent. Another door of vines opens. Another volunteer steps forward. Further down and deeper still, our work is not yet done.Worlds Beyond Number is:Brennan Lee MulliganErika IshiiAabria IyengarLou Wilson and is produced, designed, and scored by Taylor Moore at Fortunate Horse.Transcript of this episode available here. We have so much more to show you. An entire campaign about Suvi, Ame, and Eursulon meeting for the first time as children, for instance. And would you believe, even more? Please, join us at Patreon.com/worldsbeyondnumberOur album art is by the great Corey BrickleySome additional ambient sound design comes from Michael Ghelfi Studios. You can get their sounds and music for your home games and VTT as well, which we enthusiastically recommend. .
    4/25/2023
    1:35:52
  • WWW #4: In the Drink
    Blood, steel, and fire. Who needs a captain anyway? We do not have to be in community here. Another door opens. Blood, rain, and glass. Are we there yet?Worlds Beyond Number is:Brennan Lee MulliganErika IshiiAabria IyengarLou Wilson and is produced, designed, and scored by Taylor Moore at Fortunate Horse.Transcript of this episode available here. We have so much more to show you. An entire campaign about Suvi, Ame, and Eursulon meeting for the first time as children, for instance. And would you believe, even more? Please, join us at Patreon.com/worldsbeyondnumberOur album art is by the great Corey BrickleySome additional ambient sound design comes from Michael Ghelfi Studios. You can get their sounds and music for your home games and VTT as well, which we enthusiastically recommend. .
    4/11/2023
    1:24:46
  • WWW #3: The Charter
    Masks off. The world blooms anew with purpose, as our trio take the first few proper steps of their quest. The band is back together, the open road of blue water calls, but what else lies in wait between here and there? Only everything.Worlds Beyond Number is:Brennan Lee MulliganErika IshiiAabria IyengarLou Wilson and is produced, designed, and scored by Taylor Moore at Fortunate Horse.Transcript of this episode available here. We have so much more to show you. An entire campaign about Suvi, Ame, and Eursulon meeting for the first time as children, for instance. And would you believe, even more? Please, join us at Patreon.com/worldsbeyondnumberOur album art is by the great Corey BrickleySome additional ambient sound design comes from Michael Ghelfi Studios. You can get their sounds and music for your home games and VTT as well, which we enthusiastically recommend. .
    3/28/2023
    1:25:26
  • WWW #2: The Naming of Things
    The world of Spirit shows its teeth. Not all the chickens make it. Pack your bags and travel light. There's ogres on the road.Worlds Beyond Number is:Brennan Lee MulliganErika IshiiAabria IyengarLou Wilson and is produced, designed, and scored by Taylor Moore at Fortunate Horse.Transcript of this episode available here. If you're into explosive pedal-to-the-medal narrative play that treats rules like nameless thugs in a John Wick movie, and WILL get you in trouble: you gotta check out our sister show Rude Tales of Magic!We have so much more to show you. An entire campaign about Suvi, Ame, and Eursulon meeting for the first time as children, for instance. And would you believe, even more? Please, join us at Patreon.com/worldsbeyondnumberOur album art by the great Corey BrickleySome additional ambient sound design comes from Michael Ghelfi Studios. You can get their sounds and music for your home games and VTT as well, which we enthusiastically recommend. .
    3/14/2023
    1:48:31
  • The Wizard, the Witch, and the Wild One #1: The Open Door
    After a lifetime apart, three childhood friends are drawn back together by circumstance, by command, and by a danger that no one can yet begin to comprehend.Welcome, to the world of Umora. Welcome, to The Wizard, the Witch, and the Wild One.Worlds Beyond Number isBrennan Lee MulliganErika IshiiAabria IyengarLou Wilson and is produced, designed, and scored by Taylor Moore at Fortunate HorseWe have so much more to show you. An entire campaign about Suvi, Ame, and Eursulon meeting for the first time as children, for instance. And would you believe, even more? Please, join us at Patreon.com/worldsbeyondnumberAlbum art by the great Corey BrickleyTranscript of this episode available here.Gustav Holst's Holst The Planets Op.32 VII: Neptune The Mystic, appears courtesy of Bright Cloud Media Limited. 
    3/2/2023
    2:23:11

More Fiction podcasts

About Worlds Beyond Number

Brennan Lee Mulligan, Erika Ishii, Aabria Iyengar, and Lou Wilson hang out together and use games to make up stories. It's pretty good.
Podcast website

Listen to Worlds Beyond Number, Tales From The Dark Forest and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Worlds Beyond Number

Worlds Beyond Number

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Worlds Beyond Number: Podcasts in Family