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94 episodes
- A moment of rest after a trial of terror. Reach out! A connection may ensure our safety. Who will take us under their wing? And what do we give up in return?
Content Warning: This episode contains depictions of alcohol consumption, drug use, and sexual content.
We are:
Brennan Lee Mulligan
Erika Ishii
Aabria Iyengar
Lou Wilson
Solari was produced by Worlds Beyond Number
Edit and Sound Design by Jino Jang-Hansen at Big Giant Head
Score by Will Savino
https://wsavino.com/
Director of Operations: Melanie Bowman
Social Media Manager: Shannon H
Lorekeeper and Transcriptionist: Jack Morgan E.F. Lavandowska
Recording Engineer: Rainie Toll
Character Art by Nikolas Draper-Ivey
www.instagram.com/nikolasdraperivey/
Cover Art by Lu Tomkiewicz
www.instagram.com/_fromlu/
This campaign uses the Stillfleet TTRPG system, created by Wythe Marschall and developed by Stillfleet Studio
https://stillfleet.com/collections/stillfleet
You can find transcripts of all our episodes on our Patreon. Just navigate to the post for the episode and the transcript will be attached.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Death. Birth. A choice.
Content Warning: This episode contains depictions of alcohol consumption, drug use, sexual content, violence, and gore.
We are:
Brennan Lee Mulligan
Erika Ishii
Aabria Iyengar
Lou Wilson
Solari was produced by Worlds Beyond Number
Edit and Sound Design by Jino Jang-Hansen at Big Giant Head
Score by Will Savino
https://wsavino.com/
Director of Operations: Melanie Bowman
Social Media Manager: Shannon H
Lorekeeper and Transcriptionist: Jack Morgan E.F. Lavandowska
Recording Engineer: Rainie Toll
Character Art by Nikolas Draper-Ivey
www.instagram.com/nikolasdraperivey/
Cover Art by Lu Tomkiewicz
www.instagram.com/_fromlu/
This campaign uses the Stillfleet TTRPG system, created by Wythe Marschall and developed by Stillfleet Studio
https://stillfleet.com/collections/stillfleet
You can find transcripts of all our episodes on our Patreon. Just navigate to the post for the episode and the transcript will be attached.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Look to the future. Learn from the past. Question everything.
Content Warning: This episode contains depictions of alcohol consumption.
We are:
Brennan Lee Mulligan
Erika Ishii
Aabria Iyengar
Lou Wilson
Solari was produced by Worlds Beyond Number
Edit and Sound Design by Jino Jang-Hansen at Big Giant Head
Score by Will Savino
https://wsavino.com/
Director of Operations: Melanie Bowman
Social Media Manager: Shannon H
Lorekeeper and Transcriptionist: Jack Morgan E.F. Lavandowska
Recording Engineer: Rainie Toll
Character Art by Nikolas Draper-Ivey
www.instagram.com/nikolasdraperivey/
Cover Art by Lu Tomkiewicz
www.instagram.com/_fromlu/
This campaign uses the Stillfleet TTRPG system, created by Wythe Marschall and developed by Stillfleet Studio
https://stillfleet.com/collections/stillfleet
You can find transcripts of all our episodes on our Patreon. Just navigate to the post for the episode and the transcript will be attached.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- This episode is a Prelude—a transmission from the past.
Before Solari: Arc I, there were other lives, other worlds, and countless choices that shaped who our PCs would become. Over the next few episodes, we'll uncover the stories that set them on a path toward one another.
Witness a time before the beginning. Before Pulls and Culls, before Ghenopaar, before the return of Orm.
Content Warning: This episode contains depictions of alcohol consumption, sexual content, and insects.
We are:
Brennan Lee Mulligan
Erika Ishii
Aabria Iyengar
Lou Wilson
Solari was produced by Worlds Beyond Number
Edit and Sound Design by Jino Jang-Hansen at Big Giant Head
Score by Will Savino
https://wsavino.com/
Director of Operations: Melanie Bowman
Social Media Manager: Shannon H
Lorekeeper and Transcriptionist: Jack Morgan E.F. Lavandowska
Recording Engineer: Rainie Toll
Character Art by Nikolas Draper-Ivey
www.instagram.com/nikolasdraperivey/
Cover Art by Lu Tomkiewicz
www.instagram.com/_fromlu/
This campaign uses the Stillfleet TTRPG system, created by Wythe Marschall and developed by Stillfleet Studio
https://stillfleet.com/collections/stillfleet
You can find transcripts of all our episodes on our Patreon. Just navigate to the post for the episode and the transcript will be attached.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Welcome to beautiful Avana, tropical jewel of the Kamuri! We are proud to cater to the Five Families as the premier vacation destination. Relax poolside at one of our luxury resorts and take in the hand-crafted biological decor. Forget your worries and soak in the sun: Experience paradise today!
We are:
Brennan Lee Mulligan
Erika Ishii
Aabria Iyengar
Lou Wilson
Solari was produced by Worlds Beyond Number
Edit and Sound Design by Jino Jang-Hansen at Big Giant Head
Score by Will Savino
https://wsavino.com/
Director of Operations: Melanie Bowman
Social Media Manager: Shannon H
Lorekeeper and Transcriptionist: Jack Morgan E.F. Lavandowska
Recording Engineer: Rainie Toll
Character Art by Nikolas Draper-Ivey
www.instagram.com/nikolasdraperivey/
Cover Art by Lu Tomkiewicz
www.instagram.com/_fromlu/
This campaign uses the Stillfleet TTRPG system, created by Wythe Marschall and developed by Stillfleet Studio
https://stillfleet.com/collections/stillfleet
You can find transcripts of all our episodes on our Patreon. Just navigate to the post for the episode and the transcript will be attached.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Worlds Beyond Number
An epic, improvised storytelling podcast where Brennan Lee Mulligan, Erika Ishii, Aabria Iyengar, and Lou Wilson hang out together, play games, build worlds, and make stories.Podcast website
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