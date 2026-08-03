I am in the inbetween, caught between two Americas, and that’s where I will be until I finally reach the woman, and the chase is over.



To support the show, get every episode ad-free and a week early, plus other bonus episodes and other rewards, please ⁠⁠support our patreon⁠⁠. Supporting independent art means a lot right now, and we really appreciate it. ⁠⁠https://patreon.com/aliceisntdead⁠⁠



Preorder the new horror novel by Joseph Fink, THE NUDGE. Out Sept 1: ⁠https://podiumentertainment.com/c/thenudge⁠



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Listen to Joseph's other new podcast, The Best Worst! ⁠⁠https://www.nightvalepresents.com/the-best-worst⁠⁠



Written by ⁠⁠Joseph Fink⁠⁠



Performed by ⁠⁠Jasika Nicole⁠⁠



Sound design and music by ⁠⁠Disparition⁠⁠



Logo by ⁠⁠Rob Wilson⁠⁠



A production of ⁠⁠Night Vale Presents⁠



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