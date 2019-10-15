Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Alice Isn't Dead in the App
Listen to Alice Isn't Dead in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsFiction
Alice Isn't Dead

Alice Isn't Dead

Podcast Alice Isn't Dead
Podcast Alice Isn't Dead

Alice Isn't Dead

Night Vale Presents
add
A truck driver searches across America for the wife she had long assumed was dead. In the course of her search, she will encounter not-quite-human serial murder... More
FictionDrama
A truck driver searches across America for the wife she had long assumed was dead. In the course of her search, she will encounter not-quite-human serial murder... More

Available Episodes

5 of 55
  • From the creator of Alice Isn't Dead: Unlicensed
    From Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor, creators of the genre defining fiction podcasts Welcome to Night Vale and Alice Isn’t Dead, comes the new LA noire Unlicensed, starring Molly Quinn, Lusia Strus, and T.L Thompson. Coming November 10, only to Audible. Subscribe now here: https://www.audible.com/Unlicensed Unlicensed follows Molly Hatch (Quinn), recently divorced, two years sober, and completely lost on where to go next in her life. On a whim she answers an ad for an assistant to a PI, traveling to an unpromising strip mall on Citrus Avenue in Azusa, CA, where she meets Lou Rosen (Strus). Lou is a brilliant detective, but she’s also a completely disorganized mess, both in her physical space and within her own mind. She loses evidence, forgets what she’s already figured out, and she hasn’t even gotten it together to get her PI license. Working illegally in the outskirts of Los Angeles, where the cul-de-sacs and strip malls sprawl into the desert, the only clients she can get are those who either can't afford anyone else or have cases that are too marginal for licensed PIs or the police to bother with. When a teenage girl pleads for Lou and Molly to take the strangest case of their career, they find themselves involved in something much bigger than they were prepared for. This unlikely pair, with no resources and no back-up, follow a trail of seemingly unconnected cases, which leads them to a ransom, a murder, a mysterious wellness center, and a conspiracy that might go all the way to the governor. Featuring guest appearances by Jason Segel, Janet Varney, James Urbaniak, Cecil Baldwin, Jasika Nicole, Mara Wilson, and more, Unlicensed is a deeply-human, captivating thriller set in the most uncool neighborhoods of America’s coolest city.
    10/20/2022
    2:16
  • Excerpt - The Halloween Moon by Joseph Fink
    From New York Times bestselling author Joseph Fink (and creator of Welcome to Night Vale and Alice Isn’t Dead) comes a wickedly fun middle grade novel about a Halloween-obsessed girl named Esther Gold, who goes out trick-or-treating for one last year, only to find her town under the thrall of a mysterious presence. BOOK LAUNCH: July 27 @ 8pm ET with author Joseph Fink in conversation with Ransom Riggs. Pre-order the book here (https://www.welcometonightvale.com/books#halloweenmoon) to attend this event. THE HALLOWEEN MOON by Joseph Fink is available now at welcometonightvale.com/books or wherever it is you get your books.
    7/26/2021
    36:51
  • Alice Isn't Dead returns for one night only!
    We released the final episode of Alice Isn’t Dead in 2018, and boy has some stuff happened since then. One of the things that has happened is that all the folks involved in making Alice Isn’t Dead have missed those characters and that world. So we are bringing it back, for one night only, on February 25 as a livestream performance. With Jasika Nicole and Roberta Colindrez performing the classic Alice Isn’t Dead episodes The Factory by the Sea and Badwater, along with live musical accompianment by Disparition. This is going to be a really special show, and we’re so excited to get to visit this world again with all of you. Tickets are pay what you want starting at $5, and the show can be viewed for up to a month after we perform it, which will be on February 25th at 8pm. I really hope you’ll join us as, for the first time in years, Keisha rides again. One more time, that link again: https://noonchorus.com/alice-isnt-dead/
    2/2/2021
    1:22
  • Live Ep: The Finish Line
    A brand new live Alice story, performed at the Largo in Los Angeles earlier this year. Don’t forget: you can get the Alice Isn’t Dead novel – a totally reimagining of the story from the podcast – online or in your local bookstore today. Plus, check out our website for cool Alice Isn’t Dead t-shirts, pins, and posters you can own. Music & Production: Disparition, disparition.info. Written by Joseph Fink. Performed by Jasika Nicole. Logo by Rob Wilson, robwilsonwork.com. Part of the Night Vale Presents network.
    11/15/2019
    19:52
  • Bonus: The Window & The Mirror
    A compilation of short Alice Isn't Dead bonus episodes we made for our Patreon supporters, based on locations chosen by donors. Now that the Patreon is long since closed, we are making them free for everyone. Enjoy! Don’t forget: you can get the Alice Isn’t Dead novel – a totally reimagining of the story from the podcast – online or in your local bookstore today. Plus, check out our website for cool Alice Isn’t Dead t-shirts, pins, and posters you can own. Music & Production: Disparition, disparition.info. Written by Joseph Fink. Performed by Jasika Nicole. Logo by Rob Wilson, robwilsonwork.com. Part of the Night Vale Presents network.
    10/15/2019
    15:31

More Fiction podcasts

About Alice Isn't Dead

A truck driver searches across America for the wife she had long assumed was dead. In the course of her search, she will encounter not-quite-human serial murderers, towns literally lost in time, and a conspiracy that goes way beyond one missing woman.

Podcast website

Listen to Alice Isn't Dead, Kids Stories: Dinosaur, Roar! 丨Dinosaur Warriors丨 Fight against Evil and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Alice Isn't Dead

Alice Isn't Dead

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Alice Isn't Dead: Podcasts in Family