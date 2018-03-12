Ten years ago, over three hundred men, women and children disappeared from a small town in Tennessee, never to be heard from again. In this podcast, American Pu... More
4/26/2021
22:01
S2 Episode 5: Limetown (Finale)
+53 days 3 hrs since Lia Haddock’s abduction.
12/17/2018
52:20
S2 Episode 4: The Bridge
+46 days 3 hours since Lia Haddock’s abduction.
12/10/2018
46:31
S2 Episode 3.5: The Cortez KO
+39 days 5 hours since Lia Haddock’s abduction.
12/3/2018
2:26
S2 Episode 3: Halifax
+32 days 1 hr since Lia Haddock’s abduction.
Episode 3 of 5. Next full episode coming December 10th.
Ten years ago, over three hundred men, women and children disappeared from a small town in Tennessee, never to be heard from again. In this podcast, American Public Radio reporter Lia Haddock asks the question once more, "What happened to the people of Limetown?"
Limetown is produced by Two-Up, the producers of 36 Questions, The Wilderness and Shipworm.