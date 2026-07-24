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Limetown

Two-Up
DramaFiction
Limetown
Latest episode

22 episodes

  • Limetown

    Introducing: Shipworm

    04/26/2021 | 22 mins.
    Limetown is created by Two-Up. We’d like to tell you about our latest podcast, Shipworm. Shipworm is something new in podcasting. It’s a feature-length one-off audio movie.

    Following this message is the first 20 minutes of Shipworm. If you like what you hear, please head over to listen to the full audio movie on the Shipworm podcast feed.

    It’s available right now, today, for free at this link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/shipworm/id1561888136

    Shipworm is more than a year in the making and it’s Two-Up’s most ambitious and unconventional podcast yet. We hope you enjoy it and thank you again for listening. 
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Limetown

    S2 Episode 5: Limetown (Finale)

    12/17/2018 | 51 mins.
    +53 days 3 hrs since Lia Haddock’s abduction.
    Order the Limetown novel now at http://apple.co/limetownbook
    Thanks for listening. 
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Limetown

    S2 Episode 4: The Bridge

    12/10/2018 | 45 mins.
    +46 days 3 hours since Lia Haddock’s abduction.
    Episode 4 of 5. Final full episode coming 12/17.
    Order the Limetown novel now at http://apple.co/limetownbook
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Limetown

    S2 Episode 3.5: The Cortez KO

    12/03/2018 | 2 mins.
    +39 days 5 hours since Lia Haddock’s abduction.
    Next full episode on December 10.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Limetown

    S2 Episode 3: Halifax

    11/26/2018 | 48 mins.
    +32 days 1 hr since Lia Haddock’s abduction.
    Episode 3 of 5. Next full episode coming December 10th.
    Order the Limetown novel now at http://apple.co/limetownbook
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Limetown
Ten years ago, over three hundred men, women and children disappeared from a small town in Tennessee, never to be heard from again. In this podcast, American Public Radio reporter Lia Haddock asks the question once more, "What happened to the people of Limetown?" Limetown is produced by Two-Up, the producers of 36 Questions, The Wilderness and Shipworm.
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