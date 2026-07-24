Limetown is created by Two-Up. We’d like to tell you about our latest podcast, Shipworm. Shipworm is something new in podcasting. It’s a feature-length one-off audio movie.



Following this message is the first 20 minutes of Shipworm. If you like what you hear, please head over to listen to the full audio movie on the Shipworm podcast feed.



It’s available right now, today, for free at this link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/shipworm/id1561888136



Shipworm is more than a year in the making and it’s Two-Up’s most ambitious and unconventional podcast yet. We hope you enjoy it and thank you again for listening.

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