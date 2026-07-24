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22 episodes
- Limetown is created by Two-Up. We’d like to tell you about our latest podcast, Shipworm. Shipworm is something new in podcasting. It’s a feature-length one-off audio movie.
Following this message is the first 20 minutes of Shipworm. If you like what you hear, please head over to listen to the full audio movie on the Shipworm podcast feed.
It’s available right now, today, for free at this link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/shipworm/id1561888136
Shipworm is more than a year in the making and it’s Two-Up’s most ambitious and unconventional podcast yet. We hope you enjoy it and thank you again for listening.
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About Limetown
Ten years ago, over three hundred men, women and children disappeared from a small town in Tennessee, never to be heard from again. In this podcast, American Public Radio reporter Lia Haddock asks the question once more, "What happened to the people of Limetown?" Limetown is produced by Two-Up, the producers of 36 Questions, The Wilderness and Shipworm.Podcast website
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Limetown
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Limetown: Podcasts in Family