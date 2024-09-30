Scott Sigler's Galactic Football League (GFL) Series

Star reporter Yolanda Davenport has been tasked by GFL Commissioner Rob Froese to get the real story behind the murder of Grace McDermot. Krakens runningback Ju Tweedy was accused of that murder, an event that almost got him killed by Orbiting Death owner and crimelord Anna Villani, and led to Ju joining the Ionath Krakens. In just her first few hours on the case, Yolanda has already been threatened by Quyth Warrior Marik the Covetous, who may be connected to Krakens owner Gredok the Splithead. Why would Gredok get in the way of finding out the truth about McDermot’s murder and Ju’s possible guilt? Written by Scott Sigler and Mur Lafferty Narrated by Scott Sigler Produced by Steve Riekeberg Production Assistance by Allie Press Podcast Consulting by Evo Terra Copyright 2024 by Empty Set Entertainment Theme Music by Superweapon Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Yolanda Davenport is discovering that her new assistant Whykor the Aware has more to offer than she originally thought. The Quyth Worker arranged for a meeting with Madderch police commissioner Robert "Bob" Gilliland, so that Yolanda can interview Gilliand regarding the murder of Grace McDermot. She also catches up with her original source on the story, Detective Joey Clark. Is there a cover-up afoot? Written by Scott Sigler and Mur Lafferty Narrated by Scott Sigler Produced by Steve Riekeberg Production Assistance by Allie Press Podcast Consulting by Evo Terra Copyright 2024 by Empty Set Entertainment Theme Music by Superweapon

Yolanda Davenport is trying to make friends, but only making enemies. In her line of work, when you ask too many questions, sometimes you won't like the answers. In this episode, enemies and answers come together in a head-pounding collision right in the heart of Madderch City. Written by Scott Sigler and Mur Lafferty Narrated by Scott Sigler Produced by Steve Riekeberg Production Assistance by Allie Press Podcast Consulting by Evo Terra Copyright 2024 by Empty Set Entertainment Theme Music by Superweapon

About Scott Sigler's Galactic Football League (GFL) Series

The GFL is a "Space Opera" series of books described as STAR WARS meets THE BLINDSIDE meets THE GODFATHER. Set in a lethal pro football league 700 years in the future, THE ROOKIE is a story that combines the intense gridiron action of "Any Given Sunday" with the space opera style of "Star Wars" and the criminal underworld of "The Godfather." Aliens and humans alike play positions based on physiology, creating receivers that jump 25 feet into the air, linemen that bench-press 1,200 pounds, and linebackers that literally want to eat you. Organized crime runs every franchise, games are fixed, and rival players are assassinated. This multi-part scifi/crime/sports mashup follows a professional American football team across a far-future galaxy. Travel to new worlds, meet new races, and put their quarterback into the dirt. Each novel and novella in the series is or will have its own season, so be sure to start from the beginning. Season 1: THE ROOKIE (GFL Book I) | 27 episodes Follow the story of Quentin Barnes, a 19-year-old quarterback prodigy who has been raised all his life to hate and kill those aliens. Quentin must deal with his racism and learn to lead, or he'll wind up just another stat in the column marked "killed on the field." Season 2: TITLE FIGHT (GFL Novella I) | 10 episodes Season 3: THE STARTER (GFL Book II) | 36 episodes Season 4: THE ALL-PRO (GFL Book III) | 36 episodes Season 5: THE RIDER (GFL Novella II) | 16 episodes Next Season: THE DETECTIVE (GFL Novella III) Written and Performed by Scott Sigler Produced by AB Kovacs and Arioch Morningstar Engineered by Steve Riekeberg Production Assistance by Allie Press Copyright 2024 by Empty Set Entertainment Consultation by Evo Terra For more from Scott Sigler, please visit https://scottsigler.com