Dark tales harvested from the mind of #1 New York Times bestselling author Scott Sigler. From major-release novels to podcast-exclusive content, these "slices f... More
SLAY Episode 23: Finish The Job Johnson
Lincoln was on his way to pay a first installment of treasure to Callista when he was jumped by Finish The Job Johnson, who knocked Lincoln unconscious. Meanwhile, work on the Old Stone Church continues as Ariella takes on more debt from unknown sources. Eager to find some way to bring in money, Magda let Billy convince her to start a company that will sell funny T-shirts. All they need is the right idea.
Written and performed by Scott Sigler
Production Assistance by Allie Press
Copyright 2023 by Empty Set Entertainment
Theme music is the song “They’re Watching Me” by SUPERWEAPON.
6/11/2023
27:40
SLAY Episode 22: Pay the Piper
Lincoln successfully killed the Wyvern in Wyoming and earned the reward — Hernhol’s Bracelet, the magic item he will use to pay Callista and change the nature of his contract with her. As long as he delivers it to her, and keeps making payments, he’ll be free of her control, and she’ll be forced to continue protecting his son Sam, who is trapped in the purgatory known as “the Shelf.”
6/4/2023
26:26
SLAY Episode 21: F**k You, Pay Me
Lincoln is in Wyoming, tracking down a monster. If he succeeds in killing it, he’ll be rewarded with a magical bracelet he can use to pay Callista to keep his son safe.
Meanwhile, Ariella’s contractors continue to make improvements on the Old Stone Church, and Magda tries to get to know Billy. Is he relatively innocent kid he seems to be, or is he hiding the truth?
5/28/2023
24:43
SLAY Episode 20: The Wyvern in Wyoming
Lincoln still has serious debts. He owes Bingles a helluva lot of gold. More important and more pressing, Lincoln has to start making payment on his contract with Callista, or she will stop protecting Lincoln's son, Sam, in the purgatory known as “the Shelf.”
To get the treasure he needs to give to Callista, Lincoln needs to get back on the bounty-hunting tip, which means a trip to Wyoming and track down a really, really big lizard.
5/21/2023
25:48
SLAY Episode 19: Dollars to Donuts
The bills are piling up. Lincoln owes Bingles a lot of gold and owes $10,000 to the contractors fixing up the Old Stone Church. He doesn’t have either, but Billy has ten grand stashed in his room at his grandma’s house. To get it, Lincoln has to make a solo run to a neighborhood where Oleus Oakbeard, Boss Hawg, and the Flechette Sisters might be waiting.
Still reeling from the wounds of his last fight, Lincoln needs to bring home that bacon, or the entire gang will be fried up in a pan.
Dark tales harvested from the mind of #1 New York Times bestselling author Scott Sigler. From major-release novels to podcast-exclusive content, these "slices from the Siglerverse" — each a full-length tale — will immerse you in his twisted, intertwining worlds of horror and scifi. But beware, for his work is so addictive his fans call themselves the “Junkies,” always trembling for their next fiction fix. The first hit is always free…
Current season: SLAY. If you want a person dead, you call a hitman. If you want a monster dead, you call Lincoln Franks. But you better be able to pay the price he asks because Lincoln gets that paper — pay to slay, bitches.
SLAY is JOHN WICK meets BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, an urban fantasy/horror mashup featuring a drugged-out anti-hero and a hidden underworld of blood-magic and monster mayhem.
Get more details and more fiction from the Siglerverse at https://ScottSigler.com.