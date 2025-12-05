With Mr Bennet scouring London for the missing Wickham and Lydia, in Meryton their scandalous elopement is the only story in town. But can the young lovers be found before Lydia’s reputation is ruined forever? A Noiser podcast production. Narrated by Dame Julie Andrews Written by Jane Austen Recording Engineer: Sam Hamilton Produced by Katrina Hughes Script Supervisors: Dr Emmie Rose Price-Goodfellow, Ed Baranski and Duncan Barrett Sound Supervisors: Tom Pink and Oliver Baines Sound Design by Jacob Booth and Tom Pink Audio Editing by Carla Flores Compositions: Dorry Macaulay Music Performances by Dorry Macaulay, Oliver Baines, Mia Whittaker, and Moritz Flohr Audio Continuity by Carla Flores Mix and Mastering: Ralph Tittley For ad-free listening and early access to new episodes, join Noiser+. Just click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started. Or go to noiser.com/subscriptions No part of this podcast may be used or reproduced in any manner for the purpose of training artificial intelligence technologies or systems. In accordance with Article 4(3) of the DSM Directive 2019/790, Noiser Ltd expressly reserves this work from the text and data mining exception. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Pride and Prejudice Part 19
Pride and Prejudice Part 19

A letter from home brings shocking news, forcing Lizzy to return immediately. As secrets stir and loyalties are tested, Darcy's true character continues to both intrigue and confound her - nothing in Derbyshire is quite as it seems.
Pride and Prejudice Part 18
Pride and Prejudice Part 18

At Pemberley, Lizzy discovers a very different Darcy - gracious, welcoming, and devoted to his sweet younger sister Georgiana. But the return of the Bingleys brings back old tensions, and Miss Bingley's jealousy quickly erupts with consequences neither she nor Lizzy expects...
Pride and Prejudice Part 17
Pride and Prejudice Part 17

Lizzy gets a guided tour of Pemberley, the grand Derbyshire estate that was hers for the taking – if only she could accept its proud owner. She can't fail to be impressed at the size of Mr Darcy's magnificent country pile… But then, with impeccably awkward timing, the man of the house arrives home early.
Pride and Prejudice Part 16
Pride and Prejudice Part 16

As the militia prepare to leave Meryton for good, Lydia Bennet receives a thrilling invitation. Colonel Forster and his wife have offered her a trip to Brighton – the very place to which the dashing Mr Wickham and his comrades are soon bound. Sun, sea, and soldiers… what could possibly go wrong?
Jane Austen Stories is the new show from the Noiser podcast network, narrated by Dame Julie Andrews.Season One begins with Julie reading an all-time classic of English literature, Pride and Prejudice, in its original masterful form.Join us twice a week as we walk grand estates, take tea with well-dressed gentlewomen, and enter ballrooms to dance with the great and good of the county. But in this tranquil corner of England, not everything is quite as it appears... Can our heroine Elizabeth navigate a world of secrets and simmering passions? Can the Bennet family avoid scandal and destitution? And is the mysterious Mr Darcy as dastardly as he seems?Hit follow to get new episodes of Jane Austen Stories every Tuesday and Friday.For ad-free listening and early access to two new episodes each week, join Noiser+. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started, or head to noiser.com/subscriptions Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.