Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsFictionBunker 8
Listen to Bunker 8 in the App
Listen to Bunker 8 in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Bunker 8

Podcast Bunker 8
The Midnight Mystery
Hidden beneath layers of secrecy and isolation, Bunker 8 plunges you into one of the most classified military outposts on Earth. Jack, a hardened Australian ex-...
More
FictionScience FictionFictionDrama

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • S01E06: Isolation
    Send us a text In the gripping final episode of Bunker 8, Jack is on the edge of unraveling, torn between the mystery of Violet's true nature and the claustrophobic isolation of the bunker. His once-firm grip on reality slips as eerie dreams of the cells start manifesting into terrifying truths. As he confronts Violet, desperate for answers, her cryptic confessions only deepen the mystery. When Jack is forced into a race against time to prevent an unknown horror from escaping the bunker, he uncovers a chilling truth—one that could cost him his life.Bunker 8 created, written and edited by Dean SmythStarring:Jack - Dean SmythViolet - Laura HamiltonBusiness Enquiries: [email protected]: @deansmy@themidnightmysertyyy
    --------  
    23:01
  • S01E05: Echoes
    Send us a text In this tense episode of Bunker 8, Jack finds himself trapped after a lockdown is initiated, separated from Violet and racing against time to escape. As panic sets in, Jack uncovers hidden passages, cryptic clues, and more questions than answers. A damaged cell door, unsettling discoveries, and eerie noises leave Jack questioning everything he thought he knew about the bunker—and about Violet. As the mystery deepens, Jack’s survival instincts kick in, but nothing can prepare him for the revelations that lie ahead.Bunker 8 created, written and edited by Dean SmythStarring:Jack - Dean SmythViolet - Laura HamiltonBusiness Enquiries: [email protected] Business Enquiries: [email protected]: @deansmy@themidnightmysertyyy
    --------  
    26:39
  • S01E04: Discovery
    Send us a textIn this gripping episode of Bunker 8, Jack uncovers a hidden surveillance room deep within the bunker, revealing dark secrets about his predecessor and the mysterious "Core." As he sifts through eerie footage and cryptic files, Jack stumbles upon disturbing truths about the facility’s sinister history and the fates of those before him. Strange figures, haunting scenes, and unexplained phenomena push Jack to the edge of sanity. As the bunker goes into lockdown, Jack realizes he’s no longer just a caretaker—he’s part of something much darker. Will he make it out before it's too late?Bunker 8 created, written and edited by Dean SmythStarring:Jack - Dean SmythViolet - Laura HamiltonBusiness Enquiries: [email protected] Enquiries: [email protected]: @deansmy@themidnightmysertyyy
    --------  
    19:35
  • S01E03: Shadows
    Send us a textJack’s first days at Bunker 8 are anything but routine. As he uncovers chilling secrets about the “assets” locked in the cells, he realizes there’s more to this isolated facility than he was led to believe. A hatch in the ceiling, strange symbols, and unsettling occurrences push him to question what he's really guarding. As his communications with Violet become more personal, Jack finds himself torn between curiosity and fear. What’s really going on in Bunker 8, and why is the truth being kept from him?Bunker 8 created, written and edited by Dean SmythStarring:Jack - Dean SmythViolet - Laura HamiltonBusiness Enquiries: [email protected] Enquiries: [email protected]: @deansmy@themidnightmysertyyy
    --------  
    21:29
  • Bunker 8 Trailer
    Send us a textJack is sent to a remote, classified military facility deep in the Antarctic wilderness. Tasked with a six-month assignment, he soon realizes that Bunker 8 holds far more secrets than he anticipated. As a massive storm looms, Jack’s cryptic instructions hint at dangerous, unknown forces within the bunker. What exactly is he guarding? And why does everyone seem so afraid of what lies inside? The mystery begins here. Business Enquiries: [email protected]: @deansmy@themidnightmysertyyy
    --------  
    1:35

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Bunker 8

Hidden beneath layers of secrecy and isolation, Bunker 8 plunges you into one of the most classified military outposts on Earth. Jack, a hardened Australian ex-soldier, is sent to the desolate Antarctic facility for a six-month assignment. His mission? To oversee "assets" locked away in impenetrable cells, follow strict protocols, and, above all, never ask questions.But as Jack descends into the depths of Bunker 8, he realizes there's far more to this facility than anyone let on. With unsettling isolation, strange anomalies, and a growing sense of unease, Jack must navigate an environment that tests his mental and physical limits. What are the "assets" he's tasked with monitoring? And why is everyone so afraid to even speak about what lies within?If you're a fan of intense psychological thrillers, dark mysteries, and stories that leave you questioning reality, Bunker 8 will hook you from the first episode and leave you hungry for answers.Created by Dean Smyth ([email protected]) @deansmy
Podcast website

Listen to Bunker 8, The Sleepy Bookshelf and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:01:25 PM