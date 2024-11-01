Hidden beneath layers of secrecy and isolation, Bunker 8 plunges you into one of the most classified military outposts on Earth. Jack, a hardened Australian ex-soldier, is sent to the desolate Antarctic facility for a six-month assignment. His mission? To oversee "assets" locked away in impenetrable cells, follow strict protocols, and, above all, never ask questions.But as Jack descends into the depths of Bunker 8, he realizes there's far more to this facility than anyone let on. With unsettling isolation, strange anomalies, and a growing sense of unease, Jack must navigate an environment that tests his mental and physical limits. What are the "assets" he's tasked with monitoring? And why is everyone so afraid to even speak about what lies within?If you're a fan of intense psychological thrillers, dark mysteries, and stories that leave you questioning reality, Bunker 8 will hook you from the first episode and leave you hungry for answers.Created by Dean Smyth ([email protected]
) @deansmy