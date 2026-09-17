As Melody tries to give her sister a normal weekend, events quickly escalate as strange actions and haunting voices plague the château. Credits: Written by K. A. Statz Produced & Directed, with Additional Sound Design by Travis Vengroff Assistant Direction, Dialogue Editing, Editing, Sound Design, Mixing and Mastering by Finnur Nielsen Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico Villegas Recording Engineer (LA Unit) - Paul Hurtubise Script Editing by W. K. Statz & Travis Vengroff Cast: Melody Morris – Marcy Edwards Maxine Morris – LilyPichu Samson Morris – Ewan Chung Julia Sauveterre – Carolyn Saint-Pé Ian Paulson – Russ D. More Timothy Emlin – Ryan Philbrook Whispers – Stephane Cornicard Music: "Missing Persons" - Written and Performed by Steven Melin "Dance with the Ghosts" - Written and Performed by Scott Arc "In the Silver Sleeps" - Written and Performed by Brandon Boone, with Violin by Matheus Souza Cover Art by Abigail Spence Special Thanks to: Our Patreon supporters! | Lisa Rainsong (Listening in nature) | Meadow Gladiator Kathydids Recordings | Cori Lausen (⁠⁠⁠⁠Wildlife Conservation Society Canada⁠⁠⁠⁠) for the amazing Silver Haired Bats Recordings This is a Fool and Scholar Production We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support! Please support us on Patreon: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar⁠⁠⁠⁠ Free Transcripts are available: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/posts/100731585⁠⁠⁠⁠ Check out our Merch: https://www.foolandscholar.com/store Content Warnings: Gaslighting Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Locked in their room, the terrified sisters wait for morning, and the arrival of Mr. Lucas. Credits: Written by K. A. Statz Produced & Directed, with Additional Sound Design by Travis Vengroff Assistant Direction, Dialogue Editing, Editing, Sound Design, Mixing and Mastering by Finnur Nielsen Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico Villegas Recording Engineer (LA Unit) - Paul Hurtubise Script Editing by W. K. Statz & Travis Vengroff Cast: Melody Morris – Marcy Edwards Maxine Morris – LilyPichu Samson Morris – Ewan Chung Julia Sauveterre – Carolyn Saint-Pé Ian Paulson – Russ D. More Whispers – Stephane Cornicard Music: "Missing Persons" - Written and Performed by Steven Melin "Dance with the Ghosts" - Written and Performed by Scott Arc "In the Silver Sleeps" - Written and Performed by Brandon Boone, with Violin by Matheus Souza Cover Art by Abigail Spence Special Thanks to: Our Patreon supporters! | Lisa Rainsong (Listening in nature) | Meadow Gladiator Kathydids Recordings | Cori Lausen (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Wildlife Conservation Society Canada⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) for the amazing Silver Haired Bats Recordings This is a Fool and Scholar Production We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support! Please support us on Patreon: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Free Transcripts are available: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/posts/100731585⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Check out our Merch: https://www.foolandscholar.com/store Content Warnings: Abuse (references to), Death (familial), Gaslighting, Grooming, Murder, Sexism, Suicide, Threats of Violence (burning), Very Good Acting (trauma) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The conclusion of the mystery thriller from the indie podcasting team of Fool & Scholar Productions! And subscribe to stay up to date with new stories. Fire and something just as ancient threatens Sealskin Rock and its occupants. Credits: Written by K. A. Statz Produced & Directed, with Additional Sound Design by Travis Vengroff Assistant Direction, Dialogue Editing, Editing, Sound Design, Mixing and Mastering by Finnur Nielsen Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico Villegas Recording Engineer (LA Unit) - Paul Hurtubise Script Editing by W. K. Statz & Travis Vengroff Cast: Melody Morris – Marcy Edwards Maxine Morris – LilyPichu Lucas Broadrock – Mark Meer Ian Paulson – Russ D. More Whispers – Stephane Cornicard Music: "Missing Persons" & "Maxine's Goodbye" - Written and Performed by Steven Melin "Dance with the Ghosts" - Written and Performed by Scott Arc "In the Silver Sleeps" - Written and Performed by Brandon Boone, with Violin by Matheus Souza Cover Art by Abigail Spence Special Thanks to: Our Patreon supporters! | Lisa Rainsong (Listening in nature) | Meadow Gladiator Kathydids Recordings | Cori Lausen (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Wildlife Conservation Society Canada⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) for the amazing Silver Haired Bats Recordings This is a Fool and Scholar Production We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support! Please support us on Patreon: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Free Transcripts are available: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/posts/100731585⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Check out our Merch: https://www.foolandscholar.com/store Content Warnings: Fire, Grooming, Loss & Mourning (paternal), Murder, References to Suicide, Sexism, Very Good Acting (trauma) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

A brief trailer for Don't Mind Riku Cave - coming October 13th! Read by K.A. Statz Edited by Travis Vengroff Mixed & Mastered by Finnur Nielsen Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico Villegas Cultural Consulting by Yuzu Natsumi, the Togariishi Jomon Archaeological Museum, the Idojiri Archaeological Museum“Enigma” (The Riku Cave Soundtrack) – Written by Nobuo Uematsu, Arranged, Produced, & Mixed with Performances by Steven Melin. Remixed & Edited by Travis Vengroff. Final mix by Finnur Nielsen. Budapest Strings by Musiversal’s Budapest Symphony Orchestra, with Conductor Ábel Tompa, & Recording Engineer Gergő Láposi. Shamisen by Yuzo Natsumi, Flute by Samuel da Silva, Violin by Kimberly Durflinger, & Glockenspiel by Travis Vengroff Cover Art by Abigail Spence Dogū design by Dan Chudzinski Final Logo and Lettering by K.A. Statz Special Thanks to:Our Patreon supporters! | Megan Dung | Chino Tourism Organization | Togariishi Museum of Jomon Archaeology | Idojiri Museum of Archaeology | Akira Yamashina - 山科 哲（茅野市尖石縄文考古館 学芸員）| Takashi Komatsu - 小松 隆史（井戸尻考古館 館長）| Tomohiko Kudo | Yokogawa of SMILE PLEASE | Miyu / Animo | "Birdie's Mom" our Kid Director & Snackmaster | Simon Luckhurst & Harry Reader at Voice Talent Online | Daniel Noah Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

This time on The Little Places Travel Journal Podcast, join Molly as she explores the beautiful Yokoya Gorge in Nagano Prefecture, where a recent earthquake exposed a previously unknown cave... Credits:Written by K. A. StatzProduced & Directed, with Foley & Additional Editing by Travis VengroffCo-Directed with Dialogue Editing by Rikke RømerEdited with Sound Design & Mixing by Asbjørn Guldager Edited with Sound Design & Mastering by Finnur NielsenExecutive Producers Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico VillegasCultural Consulting by Yuzu Natsumi, the Togariishi Jomon Archaeological Museum, the Idojiri Archaeological MuseumCasting Assistance by Voice Talent Online & Michaela Kane at G-angle Co., Ltd.Script Editing by W. K. Statz & Travis Vengroff Studio Engineering by Greg Rubin, Marc Graue Studios, Ryota Homma, G-angle Co., Ltd., Yoshi at Koala StudiosDistributed by SpectreVision Radio Cast: (First Name in Bold)Molly Dolman – Siobhan LumsdenYamashita Rindo – Erika IshiiHosomi Yuuna – Alpha Takahashi Music:"Shimmering Lights" – Written and Performed by Punchdeck"Elevation" – Written and Performed by Steven Melin“Enigma” (The Riku Cave Soundtrack) – Written by Nobuo Uematsu, Arranged, Produced, & Mixed with Performances by Steven Melin. Remixed & Edited by Travis Vengroff. Final mix by Finnur Nielsen. Budapest Strings by Musiversal’s Budapest Symphony Orchestra, with Conductor Ábel Tompa, & Recording Engineer Gergő Láposi. Shamisen by Yuzo Natsumi, Flute by Samuel da Silva, Violin by Kimberly Durflinger, & Glockenspiel by Travis Vengroff Cover Art by Abigail SpenceDogū design by Dan ChudzinskiFinal Logo and Lettering by K.A. Statz This is a Fool and Scholar Production. We are a three person creative team and we can only create this show because of your support. Thank you for making this show possible!Free Transcripts are available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/100731585Check out our Merch: FoolandScholar.com Special Thanks to:Our Patreon supporters! | Megan Dung | Chino Tourism Organization | Togariishi Museum of Jomon Archaeology | Idojiri Museum of Archaeology | Akira Yamashina - 山科 哲（茅野市尖石縄文考古館 学芸員）| Takashi Komatsu - 小松 隆史（井戸尻考古館 館長）| Tomohiko Kudo | Yokogawa of SMILE PLEASE | Miyu / Animo | "Birdie's Mom" our Kid Director & Snackmaster | Simon Luckhurst & Harry Reader at Voice Talent Online | Daniel Noah Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Don't Mind

About Don't Mind

About Don't Mind