HomePodcastsFiction
Podcast Don't Mind
Fool and Scholar Productions
From the creators of The White Vault and Dark Dice comes a new tale of mystery. After his brother, Colin, goes missing on a UK road trip, American Neal leaves h... More
FictionDrama
Available Episodes

5 of 17
  • Introducing - The Boar Knight (by Fool & Scholar Productions)
    This week, we would like to introduce you to The Boar Knight, a new podcast from Fool & Scholar. Join Nathaniel the Boar Knight as he journeys across a fantasy world in search of adventure and friendship! The Boar Knight is a story suitable for All Ages. Please consider joining our Patreon team for early releases, bonus songs, and other goodies: http://Patreon.com/foolandscholar Free Transcripts are also available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/73732905?pr=true Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    11/18/2022
    18:54
  • Don't Mind Cruxmont - Episode 14
    The Cruxmont council of elders convenes and fates are decided. Credits: Written and Created by K. A. Statz Produced and Directed with Sound Design and Editing by Travis Vengroff Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico Villegas Editing, Sound Design, Mixing & Mastering by Dayn Leonardson Additional Dialogue Editing by Austin Beach Script Consulting by Gemma Amor Script Editing by W. K. Statz Casting Assistance by Newtown Artist Management Ltd Cast: Dr. Gwendolyn (Gwen) Kingston – Adjoa Andoh Neal Mitchell – Daniel Demerin Colin Mitchell – Preston Yeung Constable Noah Gordon – Sinclair Belle Adelaide Birch – Erika Sanderson Roger Alhill – David Ault Taylor Mallory – Heather McLellan William Burdon –Paul O’Shea Margaret Moss – Eleanor Beck Mary Birch – Sue Bowmer Winifred – Suzie Martin Driver – Andy Cresswell Jess – Gemma Amor Admin – Drew Johnson Dr. Erin Dannecker – Lauren Clare Music: "Missing Persons" - Written and Performed by Steven Melin "Dance with the Ghosts" - Written and Performed by Scott Arc "Old Cruxmont" – Written and Performed by Steven Melin, Budapest Strings Recorded by Musiversal Cover Art by Abigail Spence Special Thanks to: Our Patreon supporters! | Carol Vengroff |  Ian Stephenson - Simpson Street Studios |  Chris Luhrs | Steve Chase - ID Audio This is a Fool and Scholar Production We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support! Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar Free Transcripts are available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/dont-mind-64722163 Check out our Merch: https://streamlabs.com/foolandscholar/merch Content Warnings: Memory Loss, References to Suicide, References to Substance Abuse / Recovery Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    11/1/2022
    37:21
  • Don't Mind Cruxmont - Episode 13
    Neal and Gwen are confronted as they attempt to leave Cruxmont. Credits: Written and Created by K. A. Statz Produced and Directed with Sound Design and Editing by Travis Vengroff Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico Villegas Editing, Sound Design, Mixing & Mastering by Dayn Leonardson Additional Dialogue Editing by Austin Beach Script Consulting by Gemma Amor Script Editing by W. K. Statz Casting Assistance by Newtown Artist Management Ltd Cast: Dr. Gwendolyn (Gwen) Kingston – Adjoa Andoh Neal Mitchell – Daniel Demerin Colin Mitchell – Preston Yeung Adelaide Birch – Erika Sanderson Constable Noah Gordon – Sinclair Belle Roger Alhill – David Ault Dr. Leslie Boden– Sally Walker-Taylor Music: "Missing Persons" - Written and Performed by Steven Melin "Dance with the Ghosts" - Written and Performed by Scott Arc "Old Cruxmont" – Written and Performed by Steven Melin, Budapest Strings Recorded by Musiversal Cover Art by Abigail Spence Special Thanks to: Our Patreon supporters! | Carol Vengroff |  Ian Stephenson - Simpson Street Studios |  Chris Luhrs | Steve Chase - ID Audio This is a Fool and Scholar Production We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support! Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar Free Transcripts are available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/dont-mind-64722163 Check out our Merch: https://streamlabs.com/foolandscholar/merch Content Warnings: Body Horror, Loss (spouse + familial), Memory Loss, References to Suicide, References to Substance Abuse / Recovery, Self-loathing, Therapy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    10/18/2022
    37:18
  • Don't Mind Cruxmont - Episode 12
    Pursued by villagers, Gwen, Neal, and Colin rush to escape the hellish chambers beneath Cruxmont. Info on the Exclusive "Cruxmont" Pin: LAST CHANCE TO GET THEM - THIS MONTH ONLY - https://www.patreon.com/posts/exclusive-pin-71161534 Credits: Written and Created by K. A. Statz Produced and Directed with Sound Design and Editing by Travis Vengroff Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico Villegas Editing, Sound Design, Mixing & Mastering by Dayn Leonardson Additional Dialogue Editing by Austin Beach Script Consulting by Gemma Amor Script Editing by W. K. Statz Casting Assistance by Newtown Artist Management Ltd Cast: Dr. Gwendolyn (Gwen) Kingston – Adjoa Andoh Neal Mitchell – Daniel Demerin Colin Mitchell – Preston Yeung Constable Noah Gordon – Sinclair Belle Roger Alhill – David Ault Myles – Tim Lee Mary Birch – Sue Bowmer William Burdon – Paul O’Shea Deep Elder – Travis Vengroff Music: "Missing Persons" - Written and Performed by Steven Melin "Dance with the Ghosts" - Written and Performed by Scott Arc "Old Cruxmont" – Written and Performed by Steven Melin, Budapest Strings Recorded by Musiversal "The Tale of the Bear King" Written by Ryan McQuinn, Lyrics by K.A. Statz & Travis Vengroff, Vocals by David Devereux, Accordion by Travis Vengroff, Fiddle, Flute, Cello, & Trombone by Studio Pros Cover Art by Abigail Spence Special Thanks to: Our Patreon supporters! | Carol Vengroff |  Ian Stephenson - Simpson Street Studios |  Chris Luhrs | Steve Chase - ID Audio This is a Fool and Scholar Production We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support! Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar Free Transcripts are available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/dont-mind-64722163 Check out our Merch: https://streamlabs.com/foolandscholar/merch Attribution License: https://freesound.org/people/tivui64/sounds/587257/ Content Warnings: Body Horror, Claustrophobia, Drowning (plums), Loss (familial), Mouth Noises, References to Substance Abuse / Recovery, Vomit (3:10-3:30, & 9:10-9:45) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    10/4/2022
    33:33
  • Don't Mind Cruxmont - Episode 11
    Gwen explores the maze of catacombs beneath the church while Neal looks for a means to escape whatever waits for them beneath Cruxmont. Info on the Exclusive "Cruxmont" Pin: https://www.patreon.com/posts/exclusive-pin-71161534 Credits: Written and Created by K. A. Statz Produced and Directed with Sound Design and Editing by Travis Vengroff Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico Villegas Editing, Sound Design, Mixing & Mastering by Dayn Leonardson Additional Dialogue Editing by Austin Beach Script Consulting by Gemma Amor Script Editing by W. K. Statz Casting Assistance by Newtown Artist Management Ltd Cast: Dr. Gwendolyn (Gwen) Kingston – Adjoa Andoh Neal Mitchell – Daniel Demerin Colin Mitchell – Preston Yeung Constable Noah Gordon – Sinclair Belle Roger Alhill – David Ault Ari - Fiona Thraille Hope – Lauren Clare Maisie Kingston – Elizabeth Green Shop Owner – David Devereux Music: "Missing Persons" - Written and Performed by Steven Melin "Dance with the Ghosts" - Written and Performed by Scott Arc "Old Cruxmont" – Written and Performed by Steven Melin, Budapest Strings Recorded by Musiversal Cover Art by Abigail Spence Special Thanks to: Our Patreon supporters! | Carol Vengroff |  Ian Stephenson - Simpson Street Studios |  Chris Luhrs | Steve Chase - ID Audio This is a Fool and Scholar Production We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support! Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar Free Transcripts are available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/dont-mind-64722163 Check out our Merch: https://streamlabs.com/foolandscholar/merch Content Warnings: Loss (familial), Memory Loss, Mouth Noises, References to Substance Abuse / Recovery Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/30/2022
    32:42

About Don't Mind

From the creators of The White Vault and Dark Dice comes a new tale of mystery. After his brother, Colin, goes missing on a UK road trip, American Neal leaves his comfort zone in search of Colin at is last known location; Cruxmont, UK. There, Neal meets Dr. Kingston, a neurologist with her own goal in mind; finding the source of an unrecognizable miracle.
Podcast website

