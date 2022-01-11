Don't Mind Cruxmont - Episode 12
Pursued by villagers, Gwen, Neal, and Colin rush to escape the hellish chambers beneath Cruxmont.
Info on the Exclusive "Cruxmont" Pin:
LAST CHANCE TO GET THEM - THIS MONTH ONLY -
https://www.patreon.com/posts/exclusive-pin-71161534
Credits:
Written and Created by K. A. Statz
Produced and Directed with Sound Design and Editing by Travis Vengroff
Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico Villegas
Editing, Sound Design, Mixing & Mastering by Dayn Leonardson
Additional Dialogue Editing by Austin Beach
Script Consulting by Gemma Amor
Script Editing by W. K. Statz
Casting Assistance by Newtown Artist Management Ltd
Cast:
Dr. Gwendolyn (Gwen) Kingston – Adjoa Andoh
Neal Mitchell – Daniel Demerin
Colin Mitchell – Preston Yeung
Constable Noah Gordon – Sinclair Belle
Roger Alhill – David Ault
Myles – Tim Lee
Mary Birch – Sue Bowmer
William Burdon – Paul O’Shea
Deep Elder – Travis Vengroff
Music:
"Missing Persons" - Written and Performed by Steven Melin
"Dance with the Ghosts" - Written and Performed by Scott Arc
"Old Cruxmont" – Written and Performed by Steven Melin, Budapest Strings Recorded by Musiversal
"The Tale of the Bear King" Written by Ryan McQuinn, Lyrics by K.A. Statz & Travis Vengroff, Vocals by David Devereux, Accordion by Travis Vengroff, Fiddle, Flute, Cello, & Trombone by Studio Pros
Cover Art by Abigail Spence
Special Thanks to:
Our Patreon supporters! | Carol Vengroff | Ian Stephenson - Simpson Street Studios | Chris Luhrs | Steve Chase - ID Audio
This is a Fool and Scholar Production
We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support!
Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar
Free Transcripts are available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/dont-mind-64722163
Check out our Merch: https://streamlabs.com/foolandscholar/merch
Attribution License:
https://freesound.org/people/tivui64/sounds/587257/
Content Warnings:
Body Horror, Claustrophobia, Drowning (plums), Loss (familial), Mouth Noises, References to Substance Abuse / Recovery, Vomit (3:10-3:30, & 9:10-9:45)
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices