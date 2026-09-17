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34 episodes
- This time on The Little Places Travel Journal Podcast, join Molly as she explores the beautiful Yokoya Gorge in Nagano Prefecture, where a recent earthquake exposed a previously unknown cave...
Credits:Written by K. A. StatzProduced & Directed, with Foley & Additional Editing by Travis VengroffCo-Directed with Dialogue Editing by Rikke RømerEdited with Sound Design & Mixing by Asbjørn Guldager Edited with Sound Design & Mastering by Finnur NielsenExecutive Producers Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico VillegasCultural Consulting by Yuzu Natsumi, the Togariishi Jomon Archaeological Museum, the Idojiri Archaeological MuseumCasting Assistance by Voice Talent Online & Michaela Kane at G-angle Co., Ltd.Script Editing by W. K. Statz & Travis Vengroff Studio Engineering by Greg Rubin, Marc Graue Studios, Ryota Homma, G-angle Co., Ltd., Yoshi at Koala StudiosDistributed by SpectreVision Radio
Cast: (First Name in Bold)Molly Dolman – Siobhan LumsdenYamashita Rindo – Erika IshiiHosomi Yuuna – Alpha Takahashi
Music:"Shimmering Lights" – Written and Performed by Punchdeck"Elevation" – Written and Performed by Steven Melin“Enigma” (The Riku Cave Soundtrack) – Written by Nobuo Uematsu, Arranged, Produced, & Mixed with Performances by Steven Melin. Remixed & Edited by Travis Vengroff. Final mix by Finnur Nielsen. Budapest Strings by Musiversal’s Budapest Symphony Orchestra, with Conductor Ábel Tompa, & Recording Engineer Gergő Láposi. Shamisen by Yuzo Natsumi, Flute by Samuel da Silva, Violin by Kimberly Durflinger, & Glockenspiel by Travis Vengroff
Cover Art by Abigail SpenceDogū design by Dan ChudzinskiFinal Logo and Lettering by K.A. Statz
This is a Fool and Scholar Production. We are a three person creative team and we can only create this show because of your support. Thank you for making this show possible!Free Transcripts are available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/100731585Check out our Merch: FoolandScholar.com
Special Thanks to:Our Patreon supporters! | Megan Dung | Chino Tourism Organization | Togariishi Museum of Jomon Archaeology | Idojiri Museum of Archaeology | Akira Yamashina - 山科 哲（茅野市尖石縄文考古館 学芸員）| Takashi Komatsu - 小松 隆史（井戸尻考古館 館長）| Tomohiko Kudo | Yokogawa of SMILE PLEASE | Miyu / Animo | "Birdie's Mom" our Kid Director & Snackmaster | Simon Luckhurst & Harry Reader at Voice Talent Online | Daniel Noah
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- A brief trailer for Don't Mind Riku Cave - coming October 13th!
Read by K.A. Statz
Edited by Travis Vengroff
Mixed & Mastered by Finnur Nielsen
Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico Villegas
Cultural Consulting by Yuzu Natsumi, the Togariishi Jomon Archaeological Museum, the Idojiri Archaeological Museum“Enigma” (The Riku Cave Soundtrack) – Written by Nobuo Uematsu, Arranged, Produced, & Mixed with Performances by Steven Melin. Remixed & Edited by Travis Vengroff. Final mix by Finnur Nielsen. Budapest Strings by Musiversal’s Budapest Symphony Orchestra, with Conductor Ábel Tompa, & Recording Engineer Gergő Láposi. Shamisen by Yuzo Natsumi, Flute by Samuel da Silva, Violin by Kimberly Durflinger, & Glockenspiel by Travis Vengroff
Cover Art by Abigail Spence
Dogū design by Dan Chudzinski
Final Logo and Lettering by K.A. Statz
Special Thanks to:Our Patreon supporters! | Megan Dung | Chino Tourism Organization | Togariishi Museum of Jomon Archaeology | Idojiri Museum of Archaeology | Akira Yamashina - 山科 哲（茅野市尖石縄文考古館 学芸員）| Takashi Komatsu - 小松 隆史（井戸尻考古館 館長）| Tomohiko Kudo | Yokogawa of SMILE PLEASE | Miyu / Animo | "Birdie's Mom" our Kid Director & Snackmaster | Simon Luckhurst & Harry Reader at Voice Talent Online | Daniel Noah
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- The conclusion of the mystery thriller from the indie podcasting team of Fool & Scholar Productions! And subscribe to stay up to date with new stories.
Fire and something just as ancient threatens Sealskin Rock and its occupants.
Credits:
Written by K. A. Statz
Produced & Directed, with Additional Sound Design by Travis Vengroff
Assistant Direction, Dialogue Editing, Editing, Sound Design, Mixing and Mastering by Finnur Nielsen
Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico Villegas
Recording Engineer (LA Unit) - Paul Hurtubise
Script Editing by W. K. Statz & Travis Vengroff
Cast:
Melody Morris – Marcy Edwards
Maxine Morris – LilyPichu
Lucas Broadrock – Mark Meer
Ian Paulson – Russ D. More
Whispers – Stephane Cornicard
Music:
"Missing Persons" & "Maxine's Goodbye" - Written and Performed by Steven Melin
"Dance with the Ghosts" - Written and Performed by Scott Arc
"In the Silver Sleeps" - Written and Performed by Brandon Boone, with Violin by Matheus Souza
Cover Art by Abigail Spence
Special Thanks to:
Our Patreon supporters! | Lisa Rainsong (Listening in nature) | Meadow Gladiator Kathydids Recordings | Cori Lausen (Wildlife Conservation Society Canada) for the amazing Silver Haired Bats Recordings
This is a Fool and Scholar Production
We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support!
Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar
Free Transcripts are available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/100731585
Check out our Merch: https://www.foolandscholar.com/store
Content Warnings: Fire, Grooming, Loss & Mourning (paternal), Murder, References to Suicide, Sexism, Very Good Acting (trauma)
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- Locked in their room, the terrified sisters wait for morning, and the arrival of Mr. Lucas.
Credits:
Written by K. A. Statz
Produced & Directed, with Additional Sound Design by Travis Vengroff
Assistant Direction, Dialogue Editing, Editing, Sound Design, Mixing and Mastering by Finnur Nielsen
Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico Villegas
Recording Engineer (LA Unit) - Paul Hurtubise
Script Editing by W. K. Statz & Travis Vengroff
Cast:
Melody Morris – Marcy Edwards
Maxine Morris – LilyPichu
Samson Morris – Ewan Chung
Julia Sauveterre – Carolyn Saint-Pé
Ian Paulson – Russ D. More
Whispers – Stephane Cornicard
Music:
"Missing Persons" - Written and Performed by Steven Melin
"Dance with the Ghosts" - Written and Performed by Scott Arc
"In the Silver Sleeps" - Written and Performed by Brandon Boone, with Violin by Matheus Souza
Cover Art by Abigail Spence
Special Thanks to:
Our Patreon supporters! | Lisa Rainsong (Listening in nature) | Meadow Gladiator Kathydids Recordings | Cori Lausen (Wildlife Conservation Society Canada) for the amazing Silver Haired Bats Recordings
This is a Fool and Scholar Production
We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support!
Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar
Free Transcripts are available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/100731585
Check out our Merch: https://www.foolandscholar.com/store
Content Warnings: Abuse (references to), Death (familial), Gaslighting, Grooming, Murder, Sexism, Suicide, Threats of Violence (burning), Very Good Acting (trauma)
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- As Melody tries to give her sister a normal weekend, events quickly escalate as strange actions and haunting voices plague the château.
Credits:
Written by K. A. Statz
Produced & Directed, with Additional Sound Design by Travis Vengroff
Assistant Direction, Dialogue Editing, Editing, Sound Design, Mixing and Mastering by Finnur Nielsen
Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico Villegas
Recording Engineer (LA Unit) - Paul Hurtubise
Script Editing by W. K. Statz & Travis Vengroff
Cast:
Melody Morris – Marcy Edwards
Maxine Morris – LilyPichu
Samson Morris – Ewan Chung
Julia Sauveterre – Carolyn Saint-Pé
Ian Paulson – Russ D. More
Timothy Emlin – Ryan Philbrook
Whispers – Stephane Cornicard
Music:
"Missing Persons" - Written and Performed by Steven Melin
"Dance with the Ghosts" - Written and Performed by Scott Arc
"In the Silver Sleeps" - Written and Performed by Brandon Boone, with Violin by Matheus Souza
Cover Art by Abigail Spence
Special Thanks to:
Our Patreon supporters! | Lisa Rainsong (Listening in nature) | Meadow Gladiator Kathydids Recordings | Cori Lausen (Wildlife Conservation Society Canada) for the amazing Silver Haired Bats Recordings
This is a Fool and Scholar Production
We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support!
Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar
Free Transcripts are available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/100731585
Check out our Merch: https://www.foolandscholar.com/store
Content Warnings: Gaslighting
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Don't Mind
An anthology mystery series by Fool & Scholar Productions. --------- Cruxmont: After his brother, Colin, goes missing on a UK road trip, American Neal leaves his comfort zone in search of Colin at is last known location; Cruxmont, UK. There, Neal meets Dr. Kingston, a neurologist with her own goal in mind; finding the source of an unrecognizable miracle. --------- Sealskin Rock: Two sisters and their deadbeat father are moving yet again, this time to a remote chateau off Canada’s New Brunswick coast. Tasked with renovating the creepy old building into a bougie hotel, the Morris’ are wholly unprepared for what waits for them within the walls of the Grotte Château atop Sealskin Rock. --------- Riku Cave: In the rainy slopes of a Japanese mountain archaeology enthusiast Yamashita Rindo strives to reveal the secrets of an extraordinary 5,000-year-old Jōmon-era cave. Strange and unsettling occurrences befall Rindo and her team as a storm settles over the valley…Podcast website
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