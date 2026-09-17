Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsDramaDon't Mind
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Don't Mind
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Don't Mind

Fool and Scholar Productions
DramaFiction
Don't Mind
Latest episode

34 episodes

  • Don't Mind

    Don't Mind | Riku Cave | "Yokoya Gorge and New Discoveries"

    09/16/2026 | 9 mins.
    This time on The Little Places Travel Journal Podcast, join Molly as she explores the beautiful Yokoya Gorge in Nagano Prefecture, where a recent earthquake exposed a previously unknown cave...

    Credits:Written by K. A. StatzProduced & Directed, with Foley & Additional Editing by Travis VengroffCo-Directed with Dialogue Editing by Rikke RømerEdited with Sound Design & Mixing by Asbjørn Guldager Edited with Sound Design & Mastering by Finnur NielsenExecutive Producers Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico VillegasCultural Consulting by Yuzu Natsumi, the Togariishi Jomon Archaeological Museum, the Idojiri Archaeological MuseumCasting Assistance by Voice Talent Online & Michaela Kane at G-angle Co., Ltd.Script Editing by W. K. Statz & Travis Vengroff Studio Engineering by Greg Rubin, Marc Graue Studios, Ryota Homma, G-angle Co., Ltd., Yoshi at Koala StudiosDistributed by SpectreVision Radio

    Cast: (First Name in Bold)Molly Dolman – Siobhan LumsdenYamashita Rindo – Erika IshiiHosomi Yuuna – Alpha Takahashi

    Music:"Shimmering Lights" – Written and Performed by Punchdeck"Elevation" – Written and Performed by Steven Melin“Enigma” (The Riku Cave Soundtrack) – Written by Nobuo Uematsu, Arranged, Produced, & Mixed with Performances by Steven Melin. Remixed & Edited by Travis Vengroff. Final mix by Finnur Nielsen. Budapest Strings by Musiversal’s Budapest Symphony Orchestra, with Conductor Ábel Tompa, & Recording Engineer Gergő Láposi. Shamisen by Yuzo Natsumi, Flute by Samuel da Silva, Violin by Kimberly Durflinger, & Glockenspiel by Travis Vengroff

    Cover Art by Abigail SpenceDogū design by Dan ChudzinskiFinal Logo and Lettering by K.A. Statz

    This is a Fool and Scholar Production. We are a three person creative team and we can only create this show because of your support. Thank you for making this show possible!Free Transcripts are available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/100731585Check out our Merch: FoolandScholar.com

    Special Thanks to:Our Patreon supporters! | Megan Dung | Chino Tourism Organization | Togariishi Museum of Jomon Archaeology | Idojiri Museum of Archaeology | Akira Yamashina - 山科 哲（茅野市尖石縄文考古館 学芸員）| Takashi Komatsu - 小松 隆史（井戸尻考古館 館長）| Tomohiko Kudo | Yokogawa of SMILE PLEASE | Miyu / Animo | "Birdie's Mom" our Kid Director & Snackmaster | Simon Luckhurst & Harry Reader at Voice Talent Online | Daniel Noah
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Don't Mind

    Don't Mind Riku Cave - Trailer

    09/15/2026 | 0 mins.
    A brief trailer for Don't Mind Riku Cave - coming October 13th!

    Read by K.A. Statz

    Edited by Travis Vengroff

    Mixed & Mastered by Finnur Nielsen

    Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico Villegas

    Cultural Consulting by Yuzu Natsumi, the Togariishi Jomon Archaeological Museum, the Idojiri Archaeological Museum“Enigma” (The Riku Cave Soundtrack) – Written by Nobuo Uematsu, Arranged, Produced, & Mixed with Performances by Steven Melin. Remixed & Edited by Travis Vengroff. Final mix by Finnur Nielsen. Budapest Strings by Musiversal’s Budapest Symphony Orchestra, with Conductor Ábel Tompa, & Recording Engineer Gergő Láposi. Shamisen by Yuzo Natsumi, Flute by Samuel da Silva, Violin by Kimberly Durflinger, & Glockenspiel by Travis Vengroff

    Cover Art by Abigail Spence

    Dogū design by Dan Chudzinski

    Final Logo and Lettering by K.A. Statz

    Special Thanks to:Our Patreon supporters! | Megan Dung | Chino Tourism Organization | Togariishi Museum of Jomon Archaeology | Idojiri Museum of Archaeology | Akira Yamashina - 山科 哲（茅野市尖石縄文考古館 学芸員）| Takashi Komatsu - 小松 隆史（井戸尻考古館 館長）| Tomohiko Kudo | Yokogawa of SMILE PLEASE | Miyu / Animo | "Birdie's Mom" our Kid Director & Snackmaster | Simon Luckhurst & Harry Reader at Voice Talent Online | Daniel Noah
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Don't Mind

    Don't Mind | Sealskin Rock | Ep. 10

    07/29/2025 | 30 mins.
    The conclusion of the mystery thriller from the indie podcasting team of Fool & Scholar Productions! And subscribe to stay up to date with new stories.

    Fire and something just as ancient threatens Sealskin Rock and its occupants.

    Credits:

    Written by K. A. Statz

    Produced & Directed, with Additional Sound Design by Travis Vengroff

    Assistant Direction, Dialogue Editing, Editing, Sound Design, Mixing and Mastering by Finnur Nielsen

    Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico Villegas

    Recording Engineer (LA Unit) - Paul Hurtubise

    Script Editing by W. K. Statz & Travis Vengroff

    Cast:

    Melody Morris – Marcy Edwards

    Maxine Morris – LilyPichu

    Lucas Broadrock – Mark Meer

    Ian Paulson – Russ D. More

    Whispers – Stephane Cornicard

    Music:

    "Missing Persons" & "Maxine's Goodbye" - Written and Performed by Steven Melin

    "Dance with the Ghosts" - Written and Performed by Scott Arc

    "In the Silver Sleeps" - Written and Performed by Brandon Boone, with Violin by Matheus Souza

    Cover Art by Abigail Spence

    Special Thanks to:

    Our Patreon supporters! | Lisa Rainsong (Listening in nature) | Meadow Gladiator Kathydids Recordings | Cori Lausen (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Wildlife Conservation Society Canada⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) for the amazing Silver Haired Bats Recordings

    This is a Fool and Scholar Production

    We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support!

    Please support us on Patreon: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Free Transcripts are available: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/posts/100731585⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Check out our Merch: https://www.foolandscholar.com/store

    Content Warnings: Fire, Grooming, Loss & Mourning (paternal), Murder, References to Suicide, Sexism, Very Good Acting (trauma)
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Don't Mind

    Don't Mind | Sealskin Rock | Ep. 9

    07/15/2025 | 25 mins.
    Locked in their room, the terrified sisters wait for morning, and the arrival of Mr. Lucas.

    Credits:

    Written by K. A. Statz

    Produced & Directed, with Additional Sound Design by Travis Vengroff

    Assistant Direction, Dialogue Editing, Editing, Sound Design, Mixing and Mastering by Finnur Nielsen

    Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico Villegas

    Recording Engineer (LA Unit) - Paul Hurtubise

    Script Editing by W. K. Statz & Travis Vengroff

    Cast:

    Melody Morris – Marcy Edwards

    Maxine Morris – LilyPichu

    Samson Morris – Ewan Chung

    Julia Sauveterre – Carolyn Saint-Pé

    Ian Paulson – Russ D. More

    Whispers – Stephane Cornicard

    Music:

    "Missing Persons" - Written and Performed by Steven Melin

    "Dance with the Ghosts" - Written and Performed by Scott Arc

    "In the Silver Sleeps" - Written and Performed by Brandon Boone, with Violin by Matheus Souza

    Cover Art by Abigail Spence

    Special Thanks to:

    Our Patreon supporters! | Lisa Rainsong (Listening in nature) | Meadow Gladiator Kathydids Recordings | Cori Lausen (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Wildlife Conservation Society Canada⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) for the amazing Silver Haired Bats Recordings

    This is a Fool and Scholar Production

    We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support!

    Please support us on Patreon: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Free Transcripts are available: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/posts/100731585⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Check out our Merch: https://www.foolandscholar.com/store

    Content Warnings: Abuse (references to), Death (familial), Gaslighting, Grooming, Murder, Sexism, Suicide, Threats of Violence (burning), Very Good Acting (trauma)
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Don't Mind

    Don't Mind | Sealskin Rock | Ep. 8

    07/01/2025 | 31 mins.
    As Melody tries to give her sister a normal weekend, events quickly escalate as strange actions and haunting voices plague the château.

    Credits:

    Written by K. A. Statz

    Produced & Directed, with Additional Sound Design by Travis Vengroff

    Assistant Direction, Dialogue Editing, Editing, Sound Design, Mixing and Mastering by Finnur Nielsen

    Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico Villegas

    Recording Engineer (LA Unit) - Paul Hurtubise

    Script Editing by W. K. Statz & Travis Vengroff

    Cast:

    Melody Morris – Marcy Edwards

    Maxine Morris – LilyPichu

    Samson Morris – Ewan Chung

    Julia Sauveterre – Carolyn Saint-Pé

    Ian Paulson – Russ D. More

    Timothy Emlin – Ryan Philbrook

    Whispers – Stephane Cornicard

    Music:

    "Missing Persons" - Written and Performed by Steven Melin

    "Dance with the Ghosts" - Written and Performed by Scott Arc

    "In the Silver Sleeps" - Written and Performed by Brandon Boone, with Violin by Matheus Souza

    Cover Art by Abigail Spence

    Special Thanks to:

    Our Patreon supporters! | Lisa Rainsong (Listening in nature) | Meadow Gladiator Kathydids Recordings | Cori Lausen (⁠⁠⁠⁠Wildlife Conservation Society Canada⁠⁠⁠⁠) for the amazing Silver Haired Bats Recordings

    This is a Fool and Scholar Production

    We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support!

    Please support us on Patreon: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Free Transcripts are available: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/posts/100731585⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Check out our Merch: https://www.foolandscholar.com/store

    Content Warnings: Gaslighting
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Drama podcasts
Trending Drama podcasts
  • Podcast The Sheridan Tapes
    The Sheridan Tapes
    Drama, Fiction
  • Podcast Don't Mind
    Don't Mind
    Drama, Fiction
About Don't Mind
An anthology mystery series by Fool & Scholar Productions. --------- Cruxmont: After his brother, Colin, goes missing on a UK road trip, American Neal leaves his comfort zone in search of Colin at is last known location; Cruxmont, UK. There, Neal meets Dr. Kingston, a neurologist with her own goal in mind; finding the source of an unrecognizable miracle. --------- ﻿Sealskin Rock: Two sisters and their deadbeat father are moving yet again, this time to a remote chateau off Canada’s New Brunswick coast. Tasked with renovating the creepy old building into a bougie hotel, the Morris’ are wholly unprepared for what waits for them within the walls of the Grotte Château atop Sealskin Rock. --------- Riku Cave: In the rainy slopes of a Japanese mountain archaeology enthusiast Yamashita Rindo strives to reveal the secrets of an extraordinary 5,000-year-old Jōmon-era cave. Strange and unsettling occurrences befall Rindo and her team as a storm settles over the valley…
Podcast website
DramaFiction

Listen to Don't Mind, We're Alive and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Don't Mind: Podcasts in Family
  • Podcast The White Vault
    The White Vault
    Drama, Fiction
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.17.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/17/2026 - 2:54:23 PM
A company fromMADSACK