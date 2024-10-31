Hope Media Group is proud to present an original audio experience: Scrooge: A Christmas Carol. Here's a taste.
Key Links:
Website:
https://scroogepodcast.com
Companion study: https://bit.ly/scrooge-study
Compassion International:
compassion.com/scrooge
Presented by Hope Media Group and Compassion International.
Find fun & meaningful content for a joyful, confident faith at Hope Nation. http://hopenation.org
Release a child from poverty through Compassion International.
compassion.com/scrooge
If you are feeling like Scrooge this Christmas season and you’d like help finding a church or connecting with a church leader near you, tap https://scroogechristmas.com/
--------
Be entertained and inspired by a fresh retelling of the Christmas classic.
You know the story of A Christmas Carol, but you’ve never heard it like this. Get drawn into the powerful story of forgiveness and redemption in this all-new audio experience starring Hollywood pros like Sean Astin, John Rhys-Davies, and Juliet Mills.
Website: https://scroogepodcast.com
Companion study: https://bit.ly/scrooge-study
Compassion International: compassion.com/scrooge
Presented by Hope Media Group and Compassion International.
Find fun & meaningful content for a joyful, confident faith at Hope Nation. http://hopenation.org
Release a child from poverty through Compassion International.
compassion.com/scrooge
If you are feeling like Scrooge this Christmas season and you’d like help finding a church or connecting with a church leader near you, tap https://scroogechristmas.com/
Starring:
Sean Astin as Scrooge
John Rhys-Davies as Narrator
Clive Standen as Frederick
Bethany Joy Lenz as Elizabeth
Maxwell Caulfield as Marley
Lucy Punch as Ghost of Christmas Past
Ben Barnes as Ghost of Christmas Present
Juliet Mills as Ghost of Christmas Future
Ryan O'Quinn as Bob Cratchit