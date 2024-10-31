Powered by RND
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Hope Media Group
Be entertained and inspired by a fresh retelling of the Christmas classic. You know the story of A Christmas Carol, but you’ve never heard it like this. Get dra...
Available Episodes

5 of 12
  • 15 Second Trailer
    15 Second Trailer
    --------  
    1:16
    --------  
    1:16
  • 30 second Trailer
    30 second Trailer
    --------  
    1:32
    --------  
    1:32
  • 60 second Trailer
    60 second Trailer
    --------  
    2:03
    --------  
    2:03
  • 2024 Extended Trailer
    2024 Extended Trailer
    --------  
    2:45
    --------  
    2:45
  • 2023 Extended Trailer
    2023 Extended Trailer
    --------  
    3:58
    --------  
    3:58

About Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Be entertained and inspired by a fresh retelling of the Christmas classic. You know the story of A Christmas Carol, but you’ve never heard it like this. Get drawn into the powerful story of forgiveness and redemption in this all-new audio experience starring Hollywood pros like Sean Astin, John Rhys-Davies, and Juliet Mills. Website: https://scroogepodcast.com Companion study: https://bit.ly/scrooge-study Compassion International: compassion.com/scrooge   Presented by Hope Media Group and Compassion International. Find fun & meaningful content for a joyful, confident faith at Hope Nation. http://hopenation.org Release a child from poverty through Compassion International. compassion.com/scrooge If you are feeling like Scrooge this Christmas season and you’d like help finding a church or connecting with a church leader near you, tap https://scroogechristmas.com/ Starring: Sean Astin as Scrooge John Rhys-Davies as Narrator Clive Standen as Frederick Bethany Joy Lenz as Elizabeth Maxwell Caulfield as Marley Lucy Punch as Ghost of Christmas Past Ben Barnes as Ghost of Christmas Present Juliet Mills as Ghost of Christmas Future Ryan O'Quinn as Bob Cratchit
