Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsCBS Radio Mystery Theater
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
CBS Radio Mystery Theater
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

CBS Radio Mystery Theater

Entertainment Radio
ArtsDrama
CBS Radio Mystery Theater
Latest episode

963 episodes

  • CBS Radio Mystery Theater

    Jerry The Convincer

    06/23/2025 | 45 mins.
    Check out our new show, Global Pulse News, and stay updated with the latest news from around the world!  

    https://open.spotify.com/show/033PZjMaZ12OUNF7g2xkQP
  • CBS Radio Mystery Theater

    Out Of The Mist

    08/20/2020 | 46 mins.
    Check out our new show, Global Pulse News, and stay updated with the latest news from around the world!  

    https://open.spotify.com/show/033PZjMaZ12OUNF7g2xkQP
  • CBS Radio Mystery Theater

    CBS Radio Mystery Theater_79-10-10_(1020)_At The End Of The Passage

    08/20/2020 | 43 mins.
    Check out our new show, Global Pulse News, and stay updated with the latest news from around the world!  

    https://open.spotify.com/show/033PZjMaZ12OUNF7g2xkQP
  • CBS Radio Mystery Theater

    CBS Radio Mystery Theater_79-10-08_(1019)_Wilhemina Wilson

    08/20/2020 | 45 mins.
    Check out our new show, Global Pulse News, and stay updated with the latest news from around the world!  

    https://open.spotify.com/show/033PZjMaZ12OUNF7g2xkQP
  • CBS Radio Mystery Theater

    CBS Radio Mystery Theater_79-10-03_(1018)_The Finger Of God

    08/20/2020 | 43 mins.
    CBS Radio Mystery Theater (a.k.a. Radio Mystery Theater and Mystery Theater, sometimes abbreviated as CBSRMT) was a radio drama series created by Himan Brown that was broadcast on CBS Radio Network affiliates from 1974 to 1982---------------------------------------------------------------------------Sherlock Holmes Radio Station Live 24/7 Click Here to Listenhttps://live365.com/station/Sherlock-Holmes-Classic-Radio--a91441----------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/cbs-radio-mystery-theater/donations

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About CBS Radio Mystery Theater
CBS Radio Mystery Theateralso known as Radio Mystery Theater and Mystery Theater, often abbreviated as CBSRMT) was a radio drama series created by Himan Brown It aired on CBS Radio Network affiliates from1974 to 1982 and was later carried by the satellite feed in the early 2000s. The format mirrored classic old-time radio shows such The Mysterious Traveler and The Whistler, with episodes introduced by host, E. who offeredithy wisdom and commentary throughout. Unlike the hosts of earlier programs, Marshall was portrayed as a fully mortal figure, whose heightened insight and erud immersed listeners in macabre tales, akin to "The Man in Black" from another old-time radio show, Suspense.Similar to Himan Brown's earlier Inner Sanctum Mysteries, each episode of CBS Radio Mystery Theater began and ended with the eerie sound of creaking crypt door, accompanied by Marshall's unsettling greeting, "Come in!… Welcome. I'm E. G. Marshall." This was often followed by one of his signature phrases, such as "The sound of suspense" or "The fear you can hear." At the, the door would close, preceded by Marshall iconic sign-off,Until time, pleasant… dreams?" Marshall hosted the program from January 4 until February 1982, when actress Tammy Grimes assumed hosting duties the series' final season, preserving the established format. CBSRMT aired each week, initially a new program every night. Later in its run, three or four episodes per week were new originals with the remaining nights featuring reruns. The series produced 1,399 original episodes, with a total of 2,969 broadcasts, including repeats. Each episode was allocated a full hour of airtime but typically ran for about 45 minutes after commercials and news segments.Listen to our radio station Old Time radio https://link.radioking.com/otradioListen to other Shows at My Classic Radio https://www.myclassicradio.net/Patreon Entertainment Radio | Broadcasting Classic Radio Shows | PatreonRemember that times have changed, and some shows might not reflect the standards of today’s politically correct society. The shows do not necessarily reflect the views, standards, or beliefs of Entertainment Radio
Podcast website
ArtsDramaFictionPerforming ArtsSociety & Culture

Listen to CBS Radio Mystery Theater, The Book Review and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
CBS Radio Mystery Theater: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 8:55:30 AM
A company fromMADSACK