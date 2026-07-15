About CBS Radio Mystery Theater

About CBS Radio Mystery Theater

About CBS Radio Mystery Theater

CBS Radio Mystery Theateralso known as Radio Mystery Theater and Mystery Theater, often abbreviated as CBSRMT) was a radio drama series created by Himan Brown It aired on CBS Radio Network affiliates from1974 to 1982 and was later carried by the satellite feed in the early 2000s. The format mirrored classic old-time radio shows such The Mysterious Traveler and The Whistler, with episodes introduced by host, E. who offeredithy wisdom and commentary throughout. Unlike the hosts of earlier programs, Marshall was portrayed as a fully mortal figure, whose heightened insight and erud immersed listeners in macabre tales, akin to "The Man in Black" from another old-time radio show, Suspense.Similar to Himan Brown's earlier Inner Sanctum Mysteries, each episode of CBS Radio Mystery Theater began and ended with the eerie sound of creaking crypt door, accompanied by Marshall's unsettling greeting, "Come in!… Welcome. I'm E. G. Marshall." This was often followed by one of his signature phrases, such as "The sound of suspense" or "The fear you can hear." At the, the door would close, preceded by Marshall iconic sign-off,Until time, pleasant… dreams?" Marshall hosted the program from January 4 until February 1982, when actress Tammy Grimes assumed hosting duties the series' final season, preserving the established format. CBSRMT aired each week, initially a new program every night. Later in its run, three or four episodes per week were new originals with the remaining nights featuring reruns. The series produced 1,399 original episodes, with a total of 2,969 broadcasts, including repeats. Each episode was allocated a full hour of airtime but typically ran for about 45 minutes after commercials and news segments.Listen to our radio station Old Time radio https://link.radioking.com/otradioListen to other Shows at My Classic Radio https://www.myclassicradio.net/Patreon Entertainment Radio | Broadcasting Classic Radio Shows | PatreonRemember that times have changed, and some shows might not reflect the standards of today’s politically correct society. The shows do not necessarily reflect the views, standards, or beliefs of Entertainment Radio