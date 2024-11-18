I'm a SEARCH AND RESCUE Officer in the sewers. We have STRANGE RULES | Scary Stories

You won't believe the first rule... Scary Story exclusively written for the channel by The Lighthouse Horror Team Cover Art from Ninerio More of the artist’s works at ninerioarts Original YouTube link: I'm a SEARCH AND RESCUE Officer in the sewers. We have STRANGE RULES Merch: lighthousehorror.shop For more stories like this one, check out my YouTube channel: Lighthouse Horror | YouTube Patreon: Lighthouse Horror | Patreon Music: Lucas King - YouTube Myuu - YouTube Incompetech Darren Curtis Music - YouTube Thank you for listening to this scary story! If you enjoyed this new creepypasta story, please check out some of my other horror stories. We'll be uploading new episodes every week, featuring ghost stories, haunted encounters, mysteries, true stories, creepypasta, and anything supernatural and paranormal. Don't miss out on the thrill and suspense that await you in each episode!