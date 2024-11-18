Powered by RND
Lighthouse Horror Podcast

Lighthouse Horror
The scariest stories you've ever heard...
Fiction

  • I Got A STRANGE JOB As A Lighthouse Keeper. There's Only One Rule | Scary Stories
    Scary Story by RehnWriter Check out more of the author's work here u/RehnWriter | RehnWriter - YouTube                  Original YouTube link: I Got A STRANGE JOB As A Lighthouse Keeper. There's Only One Rule.   Original post: Not All Lighthouses are Built to Guide Ships : r/TheCrypticCompendium
    --------  
    26:56
  • I'm a SEARCH AND RESCUE Officer in the sewers. We have STRANGE RULES | Scary Stories
    Scary Story exclusively written for the channel by The Lighthouse Horror Team Cover Art from Ninerio More of the artist's works at ninerioarts
    --------  
    2:12:30
  • I Found A Strange Old Key. It Opened A Door To The Apocalypse | Scary Stories
    Scary Story by RehnWriter Check out more of the author's work here u/RehnWriter | RehnWriter - YouTube  Cover Art from Ninerio                     Original YouTube link: I Found A Strange Old Key. It Opened A Door To The Apocalypse.   Original post: The Mysterious Key : r/nosleep
    --------  
    29:41
  • If you see this Japanese Urban Legend, RUN | Scary Stories
    Scary Story exclusively written for the channel by The Lighthouse Horror Team Cover Art from Ninerio More of the artist's works at ninerioarts
    --------  
    1:55:17
  • I'm Investigating a Disturbing Case. This Is My Story | Scary Stories
    Scary Story by Saturdead Check out more of the author's work here u/Saturdead   Cover Art from Maksym Harahulin                Original YouTube link: I'm Investigating a Disturbing Case. This Is My Story.   Original post: As death smacks her lips : r/nosleep
    --------  
    28:33

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Lighthouse Horror Podcast

