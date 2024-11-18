I Got A STRANGE JOB As A Lighthouse Keeper. There's Only One Rule | Scary Stories
I broke it.
Scary Story by RehnWriter
Check out more of the author's work here u/RehnWriter | RehnWriter - YouTube
Original YouTube link: I Got A STRANGE JOB As A Lighthouse Keeper. There's Only One Rule.
Original post: Not All Lighthouses are Built to Guide Ships : r/TheCrypticCompendium
26:56
I'm a SEARCH AND RESCUE Officer in the sewers. We have STRANGE RULES | Scary Stories
You won't believe the first rule...
Scary Story exclusively written for the channel by The Lighthouse Horror Team
Cover Art from Ninerio
More of the artist’s works at ninerioarts
Original YouTube link: I'm a SEARCH AND RESCUE Officer in the sewers. We have STRANGE RULES
2:12:30
I Found A Strange Old Key. It Opened A Door To The Apocalypse | Scary Stories
Don't unlock the door.
Scary Story by RehnWriter
Check out more of the author's work here u/RehnWriter | RehnWriter - YouTube
Cover Art from Ninerio
Original YouTube link: I Found A Strange Old Key. It Opened A Door To The Apocalypse.
Original post: The Mysterious Key : r/nosleep
29:41
If you see this Japanese Urban Legend, RUN | Scary Stories
And don't look back...
Scary Story exclusively written for the channel by The Lighthouse Horror Team
Cover Art from Ninerio
More of the artist’s works at ninerioarts
Original YouTube link: If you see this Japanese Urban Legend, RUN
1:55:17
I'm Investigating a Disturbing Case. This Is My Story | Scary Stories
There's something strange happening.
Scary Story by Saturdead
Check out more of the author's work here u/Saturdead
Cover Art from Maksym Harahulin
Original YouTube link: I'm Investigating a Disturbing Case. This Is My Story.
Original post: As death smacks her lips : r/nosleep
