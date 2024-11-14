Erotic Stories from Wylde in Bed

Excerpt Reading from The Hunter by Jade Marshall

An Exclusive Excerpy Reading from The Hunter by Jade Marshall. You can enjoy the full delights of the psychological erotic horror by grabbing your copy by clicking this link. What do you do when you've had a crush on the local deputy since the moment you walked into town? Gather your courage and invite him to a Halloween party.Easy right? Not really.The party sucks and plan B falls apart within minutes. He isn’t the man you thought he was. No, he’s a damn monster hiding in plain sight.But Ashburne isn’t like other towns and nothing is what it seems.Especially on Halloween.In the shadowy town of Ashburne, where the veil between reality and nightmare blurs, a Halloween party becomes the stage for a seductive game of cat and mouse. For Sage, the local deputy is the embodiment of desire—handsome, charming, and utterly unattainable. Mustering every ounce of courage, she invites him to the party, expecting a night of flirtation and fun. But when the clock strikes midnight, the atmosphere shifts, and the monsters lurking beneath the surface reveal their true forms.As the party spirals into chaos, Sage discovers that the deputy is not the man she thought she knew. He’s a predator cloaked in authority, and the darkness of Ashburne seeps into their lives, twisting their connection into something both intoxicating and terrifying. Bound by an irresistible attraction and a web of deceit, Sage is drawn deeper into a chilling romance that dances on the razor's edge of pleasure and pain.n a world where lust can be as dangerous as it is intoxicating, will Sage embrace the monster within, or will she become another victim of the town’s malevolent secrets? Dive into The Hunter, a mind-bending tale of the battle between desire and dread. In Ashburne, nothing is ever what it seems—especially on Halloween.