Erotic Stories from Wylde in Bed

You can enjoy exclusive and intense erotic audio by grabbing your copy of the Sensual Awakenings App on the Apple Store, or downloading the very unofficial and unapproved Android version from WyldeInBed.com A truly unique tantra and erotic hypnosis fusion, for this powerful guided self-pleasure session which wil accentuate your pleasure in such a powerful way, things will just never be the same again. Take edging to a whole new level as you immerse yourself in the natural sensual pleasure of your body and discover a new sexual power to all the you are. This is just one of the erotic hypnosis and tantric sessions that can be explored on the Sensual Awakenings app along with so much more intense pleasure at your finger tips.
--------
58:33
Sensual Connections Part 3: A Remote Erotic Fantasy
You can enjoy exclusive and intense erotic audio by grabbing your copy of the Wylde Erotic App on the Apple Store,or downloading the very unofficial and unapproved Android version from WyldeInBed.com In the quiet corridors of academia, Mary is determined to reclaim her dreams. Returning to school to complete her studies, she never expected to come face-to-face with Mr. Hayes—the teacher who ignited her teenage crush and still haunts her fantasies. Now older, wiser, and undeniably more alluring, the chemistry between them is electric, but the stakes have never been higher.As Mary navigates her lessons, she finds herself drawn to Mr. Hayes in ways that defy classroom boundaries. Their stolen glances and lingering conversations blur the lines of propriety, igniting a longing that challenges everything they thought they knew about desire. Yet, the pressures of their roles and the expectations of the world around them demand they keep their distance, even as the magnetic pull between them grows stronger.Will Mary find the courage to bridge the gap, or will the lessons of their hearts remain unlearned? Dive into a world where passion flirts with restraint, and the longing for connection becomes a captivating lesson in love.Sensual Connections is a standalone tale of temptation and restraint, perfect for readers who crave the thrill of forbidden desire and the sweetness of unfulfilled dreams.
--------
38:09
Sensual Connections Part 2: A Remote Erotic Fantasy
You can enjoy exclusive and intense erotic audio by grabbing your copy of the Wylde Erotic App on the Apple Store,or downloading the very unofficial and unapproved Android version from WyldeInBed.com In the quiet corridors of academia, Mary is determined to reclaim her dreams. Returning to school to complete her studies, she never expected to come face-to-face with Mr. Hayes—the teacher who ignited her teenage crush and still haunts her fantasies. Now older, wiser, and undeniably more alluring, the chemistry between them is electric, but the stakes have never been higher.As Mary navigates her lessons, she finds herself drawn to Mr. Hayes in ways that defy classroom boundaries. Their stolen glances and lingering conversations blur the lines of propriety, igniting a longing that challenges everything they thought they knew about desire. Yet, the pressures of their roles and the expectations of the world around them demand they keep their distance, even as the magnetic pull between them grows stronger.Will Mary find the courage to bridge the gap, or will the lessons of their hearts remain unlearned? Dive into a world where passion flirts with restraint, and the longing for connection becomes a captivating lesson in love.Sensual Connections is a standalone tale of temptation and restraint, perfect for readers who crave the thrill of forbidden desire and the sweetness of unfulfilled dreams.
--------
42:15
Sensual Connections Part 1: A Remote Erotic Fantasy
You can enjoy exclusive and intense erotic audio by grabbing your copy of the Wylde Erotic App on the Apple Store,or downloading the very unofficial and unapproved Android version from WyldeInBed.com In the quiet corridors of academia, Mary is determined to reclaim her dreams. Returning to school to complete her studies, she never expected to come face-to-face with Mr. Hayes—the teacher who ignited her teenage crush and still haunts her fantasies. Now older, wiser, and undeniably more alluring, the chemistry between them is electric, but the stakes have never been higher.As Mary navigates her lessons, she finds herself drawn to Mr. Hayes in ways that defy classroom boundaries. Their stolen glances and lingering conversations blur the lines of propriety, igniting a longing that challenges everything they thought they knew about desire. Yet, the pressures of their roles and the expectations of the world around them demand they keep their distance, even as the magnetic pull between them grows stronger.Will Mary find the courage to bridge the gap, or will the lessons of their hearts remain unlearned? Dive into a world where passion flirts with restraint, and the longing for connection becomes a captivating lesson in love.Sensual Connections is a standalone tale of temptation and restraint, perfect for readers who crave the thrill of forbidden desire and the sweetness of unfulfilled dreams.
--------
29:13
Excerpt Reading from The Hunter by Jade Marshall
An Exclusive Excerpy Reading from The Hunter by Jade Marshall. You can enjoy the full delights of the psychological erotic horror by grabbing your copy by clicking this link. What do you do when you've had a crush on the local deputy since the moment you walked into town? Gather your courage and invite him to a Halloween party.Easy right? Not really.The party sucks and plan B falls apart within minutes. He isn’t the man you thought he was. No, he’s a damn monster hiding in plain sight.But Ashburne isn’t like other towns and nothing is what it seems.Especially on Halloween.In the shadowy town of Ashburne, where the veil between reality and nightmare blurs, a Halloween party becomes the stage for a seductive game of cat and mouse. For Sage, the local deputy is the embodiment of desire—handsome, charming, and utterly unattainable. Mustering every ounce of courage, she invites him to the party, expecting a night of flirtation and fun. But when the clock strikes midnight, the atmosphere shifts, and the monsters lurking beneath the surface reveal their true forms.As the party spirals into chaos, Sage discovers that the deputy is not the man she thought she knew. He’s a predator cloaked in authority, and the darkness of Ashburne seeps into their lives, twisting their connection into something both intoxicating and terrifying. Bound by an irresistible attraction and a web of deceit, Sage is drawn deeper into a chilling romance that dances on the razor's edge of pleasure and pain.n a world where lust can be as dangerous as it is intoxicating, will Sage embrace the monster within, or will she become another victim of the town’s malevolent secrets? Dive into The Hunter, a mind-bending tale of the battle between desire and dread. In Ashburne, nothing is ever what it seems—especially on Halloween.
Welcome to the world of sensual Erotic stories where your sexual desires and fantasies can be brought to life, with me your host, Devlin Wylde, as we embark on a journey of intense pleasure and immerse ourselves in your deepest desires. With surprise bonus episodes of my unique Experiential Erotica, Orgasmic Meditation and ASMR you know you want to subscribe so you don’t miss a single, throbbing pleasure. So loosen those clothes, put your earbuds in and relax back on that bed. I will join you every Friday at 10pm CST to whisper an erotic story right there…can you feel my breath yet?