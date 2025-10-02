Powered by RND
The Hidden People
  • This is Hell
    DWM presents The Hidden People: Ragnarok, Chapter 2 "This is Hell" Written by Chris Burnside Directed by Chris and Megan Burnside Sound Design and Score by Katharine Seaton Distributed by Realm The epic convergence of The Hidden People, Uncanny Valley, Think Fast, and M.U.S.E. continues.  The freshly united team tries to make sense of what’s happening, but Raine’s inclusion complicates Mackenna’s ability to trust the newcomers. Jormungandr reveals his sister’s agenda. An unlikely alliance, bonded through desperation in the In-Between, works to rejoin the fight. Mackenna: Jordan Lopez Cassidy: Cora Ceipek Audrey: Luna Madison Raine: Meghan Rupper Jormungandr: Peter Wicks Alfie: Stephen Gogol Shaylee: Xander Hildenbrandt Thomas: Stephen Kallenberg Dialogue Editing: McKinney Botts Sound Mixing: Katharine Seaton Check out https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/ for more info on the show, cast, transcripts, and merch. THP Trigger List: https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/triggers Support DWM shows: https://www.patreon.com/hiddenpeoplepodcast  Spotify Ragnarok Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4zMF7C2UGKs1YOnvm8N2tO?si=SQesCDpuR2-mRlEbQDr7tw Podchaser Ragnarok Playlist: https://www.podchaser.com/lists/the-hidden-people-ragnarok-playlist-11SKPyL0wl Connect with us:Discord: find our link for free at https://www.patreon.com/hiddenpeoplepodcast  Instagram: dwmpresents Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dwmpresents/ The Hidden People: Ragnarok is a work of fiction. Any resemblance to real persons, places, and/or events is purely coincidental. Copyright 2025 Dayton Writers Movement ltd. All rights reserved. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    39:44
  • My Life is Weird
    DWM presents The Hidden People: Ragnarok, Chapter 1"My Life is Weird"Written by Chris BurnsideDirected by Chris and Megan BurnsideSound Design and Score by Katharine SeatonDistributed by RealmWorlds collide as The Hidden People, Uncanny Valley, Think Fast, and M.U.S.E. merge into an epic adventure.  Mackenna tries to move on after victory and loss. But a new danger emerges that threatens her world...and the worlds of others. A mysterious newcomer assembles a team of reluctant heroes. Mackenna: Jordan Lopez Cassidy: Cora Ceipek Audrey: Luna Madison Raine: Meghan Rupper Hel: Beth Eyre Jormungandr: Peter Wicks Robin: Jacob Anderson Lonnie: Drew Bearded CRONICL: Erin Crane Guy: Casey Dillon Alfie: Stephen Gogol Bess: Danielle Gunther Barista/Credits: Sean Gunther Brother: Xander Hildenbrandt Izzy: Emily Kallenberg Thomas: Stephen Kallenberg Sister: Lily Nevers Dialogue Editing: McKinney Botts Sound Mixing: Katharine Seaton Check out https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/ for more info on the show, cast, transcripts, and merch.THP Trigger List: https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/triggers Support DWM shows: https://www.patreon.com/hiddenpeoplepodcast  Spotify Ragnarok Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4zMF7C2UGKs1YOnvm8N2tO?si=SQesCDpuR2-mRlEbQDr7tw Podchaser Ragnarok Playlist: https://www.podchaser.com/lists/the-hidden-people-ragnarok-playlist-11SKPyL0wl Connect with usDiscord: find our link for free at https://www.patreon.com/hiddenpeoplepodcast  Instagram: dwmpresentsFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/dwmpresents/The Hidden People: Ragnarok is a work of fiction. Any resemblance to real persons, places, and/or events is purely coincidental.Copyright 2025 Dayton Writers Movement ltd. All rights reserved. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    32:10
  • The Hidden People: Ragnarok trailer
    The Hidden People: Ragnarok launches on September 18 on The Hidden People feed. This apocalyptic fantasy adventure continues the stories of The Hidden People, Uncanny Valley, Think Fast, and M.U.S.E. If you haven't caught up on all of them yet, you still have time! Check out our Spotify and Podchaser playlists below to listen to all of the shows, or join our Patreon to hear every past and future episode ad-free! Spotify Ragnarok Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4zMF7C2UGKs1YOnvm8N2tO?si=SQesCDpuR2-mRlEbQDr7tw Podchaser Ragnarok Playlist: https://www.podchaser.com/lists/the-hidden-people-ragnarok-playlist-11SKPyL0wl Patreon with all DWM shows ad-free: https://www.patreon.com/hiddenpeoplepodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    0:39
  • Introducing: Uncanny Valley
    Before we come back with our next season of The Hidden People. Get caught up with our other shows! Have a listen to the first episode of Uncanny Valley here on this feed and then check out the rest on Uncanny Valley's feed. The full first season is out! DWM presents Uncanny Valley, episode 1 "Ma'am, this is Alaska" Written by Chris Burnside Directed by Chris and Megan Burnside Sound Design and Score by Katharine Seaton Distributed by Realm Audrey moves to Alaska to get away from danger in the city. But something even worse lurks in the deep, frozen wilderness. Check out https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/uncannyvalley for more info on the show, cast, transcripts, and merch. Uncanny Valley Trigger List: https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/triggers Connect with us: Twitter: @dwmpresents Instagram: dwmpresents Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dwmpresents/ Uncanny Valley is a work of fiction. Any resemblance to real persons, places, and/or events is purely coincidental. Copyright 2023 Dayton Writers Movement ltd. All rights reserved. #UncannyValley #AudioDrama #FictionPodcast #HorrorPodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    36:52
  • What's next for The Hidden People
    Listen in on the creators as they look back at season 3 and look forward to what's next for The Hidden People. #AudioDrama Visit Patreon for our free DWM newsletter. Supporters also get ad-free episodes and over thirty hours of full-length bonus episodes and commentaries, plus sneak peeks, invites to (virtual) live episode premieres with cast and crew, and more. Join us at patreon.com/hiddenpeoplepodcast to support the show. Then take a moment to share your love for The Hidden People on whatever social media you prefer. If we can gain enough support, we can keep making more of the show Check out hiddenpeoplepodcast.com for more info on the show. Connect with us: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hiddenpeoplepodcast/ Twitter: @dwmpresents Instagram: dwmpresents and thehiddenpeoplepodcast The Hidden People is a work of fiction. Any resemblance to real persons, places, and/or events is purely coincidental. Copyright 2023 Dayton Writers Movement ltd. All rights reserved. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:03:20

About The Hidden People

A creepy modern fantasy that begins as a murder mystery and becomes a dark fantasy adventure filled with action, Irish and Norse folklore, and fae. At the middle of season one, the world of the Hidden People is revealed, complete with magic and monsters. Come for the creepy mysteries and stay for the fantasy action. Discover the world of the Hidden People.
