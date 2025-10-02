DWM presents The Hidden People: Ragnarok, Chapter 2
"This is Hell"
Written by Chris Burnside
Directed by Chris and Megan Burnside
Sound Design and Score by Katharine Seaton
Distributed by Realm
The epic convergence of The Hidden People, Uncanny Valley, Think Fast, and M.U.S.E. continues.
The freshly united team tries to make sense of what’s happening, but Raine’s inclusion complicates Mackenna’s ability to trust the newcomers. Jormungandr reveals his sister’s agenda. An unlikely alliance, bonded through desperation in the In-Between, works to rejoin the fight.
Mackenna: Jordan Lopez
Cassidy: Cora Ceipek
Audrey: Luna Madison
Raine: Meghan Rupper
Jormungandr: Peter Wicks
Alfie: Stephen Gogol
Shaylee: Xander Hildenbrandt
Thomas: Stephen Kallenberg
Dialogue Editing: McKinney Botts
Sound Mixing: Katharine Seaton
Check out https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/ for more info on the show, cast, transcripts, and merch.
THP Trigger List: https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/triggers
Support DWM shows: https://www.patreon.com/hiddenpeoplepodcast
Spotify Ragnarok Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4zMF7C2UGKs1YOnvm8N2tO?si=SQesCDpuR2-mRlEbQDr7tw
Podchaser Ragnarok Playlist: https://www.podchaser.com/lists/the-hidden-people-ragnarok-playlist-11SKPyL0wl
Connect with us:Discord: find our link for free at https://www.patreon.com/hiddenpeoplepodcast
Instagram: dwmpresents
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dwmpresents/
The Hidden People: Ragnarok is a work of fiction. Any resemblance to real persons, places, and/or events is purely coincidental.
Copyright 2025 Dayton Writers Movement ltd. All rights reserved.
39:44
My Life is Weird
DWM presents The Hidden People: Ragnarok, Chapter 1"My Life is Weird"Written by Chris BurnsideDirected by Chris and Megan BurnsideSound Design and Score by Katharine SeatonDistributed by RealmWorlds collide as The Hidden People, Uncanny Valley, Think Fast, and M.U.S.E. merge into an epic adventure.
Mackenna tries to move on after victory and loss. But a new danger emerges that threatens her world...and the worlds of others. A mysterious newcomer assembles a team of reluctant heroes.
Mackenna: Jordan Lopez
Cassidy: Cora Ceipek
Audrey: Luna Madison
Raine: Meghan Rupper
Hel: Beth Eyre
Jormungandr: Peter Wicks
Robin: Jacob Anderson
Lonnie: Drew Bearded
CRONICL: Erin Crane
Guy: Casey Dillon
Alfie: Stephen Gogol
Bess: Danielle Gunther
Barista/Credits: Sean Gunther
Brother: Xander Hildenbrandt
Izzy: Emily Kallenberg
Thomas: Stephen Kallenberg
Sister: Lily Nevers
Dialogue Editing: McKinney Botts
Sound Mixing: Katharine Seaton
Check out https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/ for more info on the show, cast, transcripts, and merch.THP Trigger List: https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/triggers
32:10
The Hidden People: Ragnarok trailer
The Hidden People: Ragnarok launches on September 18 on The Hidden People feed.
This apocalyptic fantasy adventure continues the stories of The Hidden People, Uncanny Valley, Think Fast, and M.U.S.E. If you haven't caught up on all of them yet, you still have time! Check out our Spotify and Podchaser playlists below to listen to all of the shows, or join our Patreon to hear every past and future episode ad-free!
0:39
Introducing: Uncanny Valley
Before we come back with our next season of The Hidden People. Get caught up with our other shows! Have a listen to the first episode of Uncanny Valley here on this feed and then check out the rest on Uncanny Valley's feed. The full first season is out!
DWM presents Uncanny Valley, episode 1
"Ma'am, this is Alaska"
Written by Chris Burnside
Directed by Chris and Megan Burnside
Sound Design and Score by Katharine Seaton
Distributed by Realm
Audrey moves to Alaska to get away from danger in the city. But something even worse lurks in the deep, frozen wilderness.
Check out https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/uncannyvalley for more info on the show, cast, transcripts, and merch.
Uncanny Valley Trigger List: https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/triggers
Connect with us:
Twitter: @dwmpresents
Instagram: dwmpresents
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dwmpresents/
Uncanny Valley is a work of fiction. Any resemblance to real persons, places, and/or events is purely coincidental.
Copyright 2023 Dayton Writers Movement ltd. All rights reserved.
#UncannyValley #AudioDrama #FictionPodcast #HorrorPodcast
36:52
What's next for The Hidden People
Listen in on the creators as they look back at season 3 and look forward to what's next for The Hidden People. #AudioDrama
Visit Patreon for our free DWM newsletter. Supporters also get ad-free episodes and over thirty hours of full-length bonus episodes and commentaries, plus sneak peeks, invites to (virtual) live episode premieres with cast and crew, and more. Join us at patreon.com/hiddenpeoplepodcast to support the show. Then take a moment to share your love for The Hidden People on whatever social media you prefer. If we can gain enough support, we can keep making more of the show
Check out hiddenpeoplepodcast.com for more info on the show.
Connect with us:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hiddenpeoplepodcast/
Twitter: @dwmpresents
Instagram: dwmpresents and thehiddenpeoplepodcast
The Hidden People is a work of fiction. Any resemblance to real persons, places, and/or events is purely coincidental.
Copyright 2023 Dayton Writers Movement ltd. All rights reserved.
A creepy modern fantasy that begins as a murder mystery and becomes a dark fantasy adventure filled with action, Irish and Norse folklore, and fae. At the middle of season one, the world of the Hidden People is revealed, complete with magic and monsters. Come for the creepy mysteries and stay for the fantasy action. Discover the world of the Hidden People.