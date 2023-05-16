Shadows at the Door: The Podcast

S3E01 - Where Queer Things Him Befell

A former professor looks back on a trip to North East England when the door to the other side was opened and has never been closed since. This episode follows our former disbeliever Geoffrey Troughton and can be enjoyed alone, but it best paired with S1E01, S1E09, S2E01 and S2E11. Please see the end of the show notes for content warnings. Note, these may contain spoilers. Free Transcripts are available: https://shadowsatthedoor.com/transcripts/ Geoffrey Troughton was played by David Ault Arthur Laurens was played by Karim Kronfli Rajit Mohinder was played by Sacha Dhawan Lydia Harris was played by Becky Lindsay Amy Tuckwood was played by Hayley Mitchell Hannah Shoulder was played by Louise Grayford Liam Squires was played by David Fairs Svetlana Tikhonova was played by Erebus Odora Tara Best was played by Michelle Kelly Fraser Bomgard and the Preacher were played by Mark Nixon Written by Mark Nixon Produced with Sound Design, Editing, and Directing by Mark Nixon Musical Score Written and Performed by Nico Vettese This is a Shadows at the Door Production, made possible by listeners like you! Approximate Time Stamps: Intro (Around 00:00:50), Story (Around 00:01:12), Discussion (Around 01:07:35), Credits (Around 01:32:30) Content Warnings: Story: manipulation, suffocation, needles, implied stalking, religious preaching (Christian), violence. Discussion: strong sexual innuendo, discussion of implied sexual assault, discussion of cultural appropriation. © Shadows at the Door Publishing. All rights reserved. The copyright for the story is held by the respective author.