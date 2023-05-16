Mark and David unveil the date for Season Three's arrival, as well as a special live interactive episode!
Bonus Story - Wailing Well
We bring you an enhanced narration of M.R. James' most gruesome short story and invite you to our Season 3 premiere event in Newcastle: Limited tickets available here.
Content Warnings: Child endangerment, child death descriptions.
Credits:
Written by M.R. James
Produced by Mark Nixon
Opening musical track Written and Performed by Nico Vettese
Cast:
David Ault
3/12/2023
29:42
A Short Update
Mark and David sit down to bring you some exciting updates regarding the development of the forthcoming third season and offer a dark bargain...
Shadows at the Door brings to life a collection of unearthly tales and spirited debate. Drawing on the haunted landscapes of classic folk horror, the podcast lifts the veil on some of your favourite ghost stories, and presents new fables throughout a series of macabre audio dramas. Shadows at the Door: The Podcast artfully showcases the unsettling, the unearthly, and the uncanny, with new tellings of beloved ghost stories, and spectral yarns created exclusively for the podcast by some of the most exciting writers in modern horror.
Join hosts Mark Nixon and David Ault as they bring you ghoulish dramatisations, and discuss what makes the ghost story such a powerful, enduring force in cultures around the world.