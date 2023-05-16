Shadows at the Door: The Podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Shadows at the Door Publishing | Realm
  • S3E01 - Where Queer Things Him Befell
    A former professor looks back on a trip to North East England when the door to the other side was opened and has never been closed since. This episode follows our former disbeliever Geoffrey Troughton and can be enjoyed alone, but it best paired with S1E01, S1E09, S2E01 and S2E11. Please see the end of the show notes for content warnings. Note, these may contain spoilers. Free Transcripts are available: https://shadowsatthedoor.com/transcripts/ Geoffrey Troughton was played by David Ault Arthur Laurens was played by Karim Kronfli  Rajit Mohinder was played by Sacha Dhawan Lydia Harris was played by Becky Lindsay  Amy Tuckwood was played by Hayley Mitchell Hannah Shoulder was played by Louise Grayford Liam Squires was played by David Fairs Svetlana Tikhonova was played by Erebus Odora Tara Best was played by Michelle Kelly  Fraser Bomgard and the Preacher were played by Mark Nixon Written by Mark Nixon Produced with Sound Design, Editing, and Directing by Mark Nixon Musical Score Written and Performed by Nico Vettese This is a Shadows at the Door Production, made possible by listeners like you! Support our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/marknixon Buy us a Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/shadowsatthedoor Approximate Time Stamps: Intro (Around 00:00:50), Story (Around 00:01:12), Discussion (Around 01:07:35), Credits (Around 01:32:30) Content Warnings: Story: manipulation, suffocation, needles, implied stalking, religious preaching (Christian), violence. Discussion: strong sexual innuendo, discussion of implied sexual assault, discussion of cultural appropriation. © Shadows at the Door Publishing. All rights reserved. The copyright for the story is held by the respective author. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/14/2023
    1:46:13
  • Trailer
    Our latest trailer and a stark warning to us all to beware the shadows at your door... Performances by David Ault and Mark Nixon. Music by Nico Vettese Written & Produced by Mark Nixon © Shadows at the Door Publishing. All rights reserved. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/17/2023
    1:36
  • Season Three Launch Announcement
    Mark and David unveil the date for Season Three's arrival, as well as a special live interactive episode! This production is made possible by listeners like you! Join our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/marknixon Buy us a Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/shadowsatthedoor Newcastle Castle Season Premiere, 27th May: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/newcastlecastle/items/442797/availability/1144998371/book/?full-items=yes&flow=612055 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/16/2023
    9:08
  • Bonus Story - Wailing Well
    We bring you an enhanced narration of M.R. James' most gruesome short story and invite you to our Season 3 premiere event in Newcastle: Limited tickets available here. Content Warnings: Child endangerment, child death descriptions. Credits: Written by M.R. James Produced by Mark Nixon Opening musical track Written and Performed by Nico Vettese Cast: David Ault This is a Shadows at the Door Production, made possible by listeners like you! Support our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/marknixon Buy us a Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/shadowsatthedoor Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/12/2023
    29:42
  • A Short Update
    Mark and David sit down to bring you some exciting updates regarding the development of the forthcoming third season and offer a dark bargain... https://ko-fi.com/shadowsatthedoor Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1/9/2023
    10:04

About Shadows at the Door: The Podcast

Shadows at the Door brings to life a collection of unearthly tales and spirited debate. Drawing on the haunted landscapes of classic folk horror, the podcast lifts the veil on some of your favourite ghost stories, and presents new fables throughout a series of macabre audio dramas. Shadows at the Door: The Podcast artfully showcases the unsettling, the unearthly, and the uncanny, with new tellings of beloved ghost stories, and spectral yarns created exclusively for the podcast by some of the most exciting writers in modern horror. Join hosts Mark Nixon and David Ault as they bring you ghoulish dramatisations, and discuss what makes the ghost story such a powerful, enduring force in cultures around the world.
