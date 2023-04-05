Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
BBC Radio 4
The Limelight podcast - for fiction and drama serials you won't want to miss from Radio 4. More
The Limelight podcast - for fiction and drama serials you won't want to miss from Radio 4. More

  • An Eye for a Killing – 5. The Reckoning
    Welcome to hell. The true story of Scotland’s notorious serial killers, Burke and Hare. On Christmas Day in 1828 the jury at the High Court decide that serial killer, William Burke, is guilty of the murder of Madgy Docherty. Burke is sentenced to be hanged and his body publicly dissected. A crowd of 25,000 people turn out to watch him die – while his accomplice, William Hare, walks free from the court. Powerful five-part drama-documentary series from BBC Radio 4 with bonus scenes on BBC Sounds. Written and dramatised by Colin MacDonald. Narrator ….. Jack Lowden Burke ….. Gavin Mitchell Boyle ….. Paul Young Robert Knox ….. Simon Donaldson Janet Brown ….. Nicola Roy Mrs Wilson ….. Lucianne McEvoy Galbraith ….. Andy Clark John Fisher ….. Robert Jack Michael Campbell ….. James Rottger Other parts played by the cast. Producer/director: Bruce Young
    4/28/2023
    34:08
  • An Eye for a Killing – 4. Anger on the Streets
    Welcome to hell. The true story of Scotland’s notorious serial killers, Burke and Hare. As Burke’s murder trial continues at the High Court, a rumour spreads on the streets that there has been a series of killings – and the man buying the bodies is the anatomist, Dr Robert Knox. An angry mob surrounds Knox’s house threatening to lynch the doctor. Powerful five-part drama-documentary series from BBC Radio 4 with bonus scenes on BBC Sounds. Written and dramatised by Colin MacDonald. Narrator ….. Jack Lowden Burke ….. Gavin Mitchell Hare ….. James Boal Sir William Rae ….. Stuart McQuarrie Galbraith ….. Andy Clark Robert Knox ….. Simon Donaldson Madgy Docherty ….. Maureen Carr Margaret Hare ….. Lucianne McEvoy John Fisher ….. Robert Jack Michael Campbell ….. James Rottger Lord Justice Clerk ….. Paul Young Other parts played by the cast. Producer/director: Bruce Young
    4/28/2023
    28:01
  • An Eye for a Killing – 3. The Innocent and the Guilty
    Welcome to hell. The true story of Scotland’s notorious serial killers, Burke and Hare. In his prison cell, William Burke confesses to a journalist that he took part in 16 murders in the space of ten months. Jamie Wilson, a young boy living by his wits on the streets of Edinburgh, is one of the victims murdered by Burke and Hare. Neither man is charged with his death – but Jamie’s relatives continue to seek justice. In the witness box at the High Court, Hare’s wife, Margaret, also accuses Burke of killing Madgy Docherty - who had travelled from Ireland to Edinburgh in search of her son. Powerful five-part drama-documentary series from BBC Radio 4 with bonus scenes on BBC Sounds. Written and dramatised by Colin MacDonald. Narrator ….. Jack Lowden Burke ….. Gavin Mitchell Galbraith ….. Andy Clark Jamie ….. Kyle Gardiner Bobbie ….. James Rottger Margaret Hare ….. Lucianne McEvoy Madgy Docherty ….. Maureen Carr Robert Knox ….. Simon Donaldson Sir William Rae ….. Stuart McQuarrie Other parts played by the cast. Producer/director: Bruce Young
    4/28/2023
    29:22
  • An Eye for a Killing – 2. The Lost Girl
    Welcome to hell. The true story of Scotland’s notorious serial killers, Burke and Hare. Mary Paterson is 18 when she meets William Burke in a drinking dive in Edinburgh’s Old Town in 1828. By the end of the day she will be dead and her body sold for £10 to one of the city’s leading anatomy teachers, Dr Robert Knox. In the witness box at the High Court in Edinburgh William Hare is cross-examined on his knowledge of another murder. In fact, he has detailed knowledge of 16 murders because he’s one of the killers – but he can never be charged because the authorities have given him immunity. Powerful five-part drama-documentary series from BBC Radio 4 with bonus scenes on BBC Sounds. Written and dramatised by Colin MacDonald. Narrator ….. Jack Lowden Mary Paterson ….. Helen Mackay William Hare ….. James Boal Burke ….. Gavin Mitchell Galbraith ….. Andy Clark Robert Knox ….. Simon Donaldson Henry Cockburn ….. Jimmy Chisholm David Paterson ….. Stuart McQuarrie Janet Brown ….. Nicola Roy Other parts played by the cast. Producer/director: Bruce Young
    4/28/2023
    42:28
  • An Eye for a Killing – 1. The Trial on Christmas Eve
    Welcome to hell. The true story of Scotland’s notorious serial killers, Burke and Hare. On Christmas Eve in 1828, William Burke is on trial for murder at the High Court in Edinburgh. He’s accused of killing an old woman, Madgy Docherty. In the witness box is his accuser – William Hare - who is Burke’s accomplice in 16 murders. What started these two former canal labourers on a mass killing spree? In 1828, Edinburgh is a world-leading centre of medical training and dissection. The anatomists need cadavers on which to demonstrate and practice – but the supply of bodies from hospitals and prisons isn’t enough to meet the demand. Burke and Hare discover they can earn £10 by selling a dead body and decide they will lure victims to their lodging house and murder them. Powerful five-part drama-documentary series from BBC Radio 4 with bonus scenes on BBC Sounds. Written and dramatised by Colin MacDonald. Narrator ….. Jack Lowden Burke ….. Gavin Mitchell Hare ….. James Boal John Fisher ….. Robert Jack Mary Paterson ….. Helen Mackay Janet Brown ….. Nicola Roy Madgy Docherty ….. Maureen Carr Jamie ….. Kyle Gardiner Sheriff Tait ….. Ron Donachie Sir William Rae ….. Stuart McQuarrie Robert Knox ….. Simon Donaldson Other parts played by the cast. Producer/director: Bruce Young
    4/28/2023
    40:09

About Limelight

The Limelight podcast - for fiction and drama serials you won't want to miss from Radio 4.
