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296 episodes
- Soviet nuclear power is growing, and LBJ wants answers. Inside the CIA, Eloise Page and Richard Helms are trying to bring the Agency into a new age of intelligence: satellites, signals, analysis and serious tradecraft. But Admiral Raborn needs a triumph of his own — something bold enough to impress the President and prove he belongs in the job. His solution is one of the strangest operations in CIA history: a plan to turn a cat into a listening device. As the CIA reaches for the future with satellites and signals intelligence, Raborn searches for a quick success much closer to the ground — with unpredictable results.
Starring Kim Cattrall, Kelsey Grammer and Johnny Flynn
Eloise Page..........Kim Cattrall
Lyndon Baines Johnson..........Kelsey Grammer
Richard Helms..........Johnny Flynn
Young Eloise Page..........Elena Delia
Cynthia McKelvie..........Rachael Stirling
Bob McNamara..........Rob Benedict
Julia Helms..........Julee Cerda
Helene Boatner..........Carlyss Peer
Desmond Fitzgerald..........Donald Sage MacKay
Dean Rusk..........Joseph Balderrama
Admiral William ‘Red’ Raborn..........Roy McCrerey
Helene Boatner..........Carlyss Peer
Semichastny..........Philipe Bosher
Elizabeth, Richard Helm's Secretary..........Laurel Lefkow
All other parts played by the cast
Original music by Sacha Puttnam
Production:
Written by Greg Haddrick, who created the series with Jeremy Fox
Sound Design and Editing by Adam Woodhams, Andreina Gomez Casanova and John Scott Dryden
Assistant Director: Flynn Hallman
Sonica Studio Sound Engineers: Mat Clark & Paul Clark
Sonica Runner: Lily Lefkow
Director: John Scott Dryden
Producer & Casting Director: Emma Hearn
Executive Producers: Howard Stringer, Jeremy Fox, Greg Haddrick and John Scott Dryden.
A Goldhawk production for BBC Radio 4
- 1965. Richard Helms is the obvious choice to lead the CIA. Experienced, respected and trusted inside the Agency, he appears to be next in line. LBJ has other ideas and instead appoints Admiral William “Red” Raborn — a fellow Texan with almost no intelligence experience.
On his first day, a coup erupts in the Dominican Republic, and Raborn is thrown into a crisis he barely understands. As LBJ demands answers and Washington rushes towards military intervention, Eloise Page watches the Agency struggle under a director out of his depth.
Starring Kim Cattrall, Kelsey Grammer and Johnny Flynn.
Eloise Page..........Kim Cattrall
Lyndon Baines Johnson..........Kelsey Grammer
Richard Helms..........Johnny Flynn
Young Eloise Page..........Elena Delia
Admiral William ‘Red’ Raborn..........Roy McCrerey
Tracy Barnes..........Richard Southgate
Tap Bennett..........Tyreke Leslie
Tom Karamessines ..........Akie Kotabe
Dean Rusk..........Joseph Balderrama
Desmond Fitzgerald..........Donald Sage Mackay
Julia Helms..........Julee Cerda
Helen Boatner..........Carlyss Peer
John McCone..........Tim Ahern
Spanish Guard ..........Walles Hamonde
Gerri Whittington..........Nettie Chickering
All other parts played by the cast
Original music by Sacha Puttnam
Written by Greg Haddrick, who created the series with Jeremy Fox
Sound Design and Editing by Adam Woodhams, Andreina Gomez Casanova and John Scott Dryden
Assistant Director: Flynn Hallman
Sonica Studio Sound Engineers: Mat Clark & Paul Clark
Sonica Runner: Lily Lefkow
Director: John Scott Dryden
Producer & Casting Director: Emma Hearn
Executive Producers: Howard Stringer, Jeremy Fox, Greg Haddrick and John Scott Dryden.
A Goldhawk production for BBC Radio 4
- 1964. At the Pentagon, America’s future in Vietnam is played out in two rooms. The war game is meant to test whether bombing North Vietnam can force a communist retreat. But the simulation points to a devastating conclusion - whatever America does, the North will keep fighting, the Viet Cong will keep being supplied, and the war cannot be won on Washington’s terms.
The CIA sees the warning clearly. John McCone tries to make LBJ listen. But the hawks in the administration dismiss the game as theory — and when the Gulf of Tonkin gives them the trigger they need, America steps towards a war the Agency already knows is doomed.
Starring Kim Cattrall, Kelsey Grammer and Johnny Flynn.
Eloise Page..........Kim Cattrall
Lyndon Baines Johnson..........Kelsey Grammer
Richard Helms..........Johnny Flynn
Young Eloise Page..........Elena Delia
Robert ‘Bob’ McNamara..........Rob Benedict
Desmond Fitzgerald..........Donald Sage Mackay
John McCone..........Tim Ahern
Peer de Silva..........Ian Porter
Barbara Robbins..........Lily Lefkow
Admiral Grant Sharp..........David Menkin
Tom Karamessines..........Akie Kotabe
Gerri Whittington..........Nettie Chickering
All other parts played by the cast
Original music by Sacha Puttnam
Written by Greg Haddrick, who created the series with Jeremy Fox
Sound Design and Editing by Adam Woodhams, Andreina Gomez Casanova and John Scott Dryden
Assistant Director: Flynn Hallman
Sonica Studio Sound Engineers: Mat Clark & Paul Clark
Margarita Sound Engineer: James Moore
Sonica Runner: Lily Lefkow
Director: John Scott Dryden
Producer & Casting Director: Emma Hearn
Executive Producers: Howard Stringer, Jeremy Fox, Greg Haddrick and John Scott Dryden.
A Goldhawk production for BBC Radio 4
- 1964. As British Guiana edges towards independence, Washington fears another communist foothold in the Americas. But the President’s attention is soon caught by a more immediate irritation: Harold Wilson’s new Labour government is pressing ahead with a lucrative export deal to Castro’s Cuba. To London, it is just business. To LBJ, it looks like betrayal.
And as the CIA tries to keep one eye on British Guiana, the White House becomes consumed by a row over buses, allies, trade, and what loyalty means in the Cold War.
Starring Kim Cattrall, Kelsey Grammer, Johnny Flynn and Jason Watkins.
Eloise Page..........Kim Cattrall
Lyndon Baines Johnson..........Kelsey Grammer
Richard Helms..........Johnny Flynn
David Ormsby-Gore..........Jason Watkins
Young Eloise Page..........Elena Delia
Robert ‘Bob’ McNamara..........Rob Benedict
Desmond Fitzgerald..........Donald Sage Mackay
Helene Boatner..........Carlyss Peer
John McCone..........Tim Ahern
Virginia Hall..........Jennifer Armour
Tom Karamessines ..........Akie Kotabe
Elizabeth, Richard Helm’s Secretary..........Laurel Lefkow
Leroy Gomes..........Tyreke Leslie
Cheddi Jagan..........Vivek Madan
Tracy Barnes..........Richard Southgate
Gerri Whittington..........Nettie Chickering
All other parts played by cast
Original music by Sacha Puttnam
Production:
Written by Greg Haddrick, who created the series with Jeremy Fox
Sound Design and Editing by Adam Woodhams, Andreina Gomez Casanova and John Scott Dryden
Assistant Director: Flynn Hallman
Sonica Studio Sound Engineers: Mat Clark & Paul Clark
Margarita Sound Engineer: James Moore
Sonica Runner: Lily Lefkow
Director: John Scott Dryden
Producer & Casting Director: Emma Hearn
Executive Producers: Howard Stringer, Jeremy Fox, Greg Haddrick and John Scott Dryden.
A Goldhawk production for BBC Radio 4
- 1964. Chile is preparing to vote — and Washington is watching nervously. With the memory of Cuba still raw, LBJ fears another communist foothold in the Americas. Inside Langley, the CIA is told to help deliver the right result before the ballot box produces the wrong one. For Eloise Page, Richard Helms and John McCone, that means money, media, pressure, persuasion — and the fine art of interference without fingerprints.
The Agency faces its first major test under President LBJ: how far do you go to protect democracy from itself?
Eloise Page..........Kim Cattrall
Lyndon Baines Johnson..........Kelsey Grammer
Richard Helms..........Johnny Flynn
Young Eloise Page..........Elena Delia
Desmond Fitzgerald..........Donald Sage Mackay
John McCone..........Tim Ahern
Helene Boatner..........Carlyss Peer
Virginia Hall..........Jennifer Armour
Henry Hecksher..........David Menkin
Charlie Michaels..........Christopher Ragland
Augustin ‘Gus’ Edwards..........Joseph Balderrama
Tom Karamessines ..........Akie Kotabe
Gerri Whittington..........Nettie Chickering
Judge Sarah T Hughes..........Laurel Lefkow
Security Guard..........Tyreke Leslie
All other parts played by cast
Original music by Sacha Puttnam
Production:
Written by Greg Haddrick, who created the series with Jeremy Fox
Sound Design and Editing by Adam Woodhams, Andreina Gomez Casanova and John Scott Dryden
Assistant Director: Flynn Hallman
Sonica Studio Sound Engineers: Mat Clark & Paul Clark
Sonica Runner: Lily Lefkow
Director: John Scott Dryden
Producer & Casting Director: Emma Hearn
Executive Producers: Howard Stringer, Jeremy Fox, Greg Haddrick and John Scott Dryden.
A Goldhawk production for BBC Radio 4
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About Limelight
Featuring Central Intelligence, starring Kim Cattrall, Kelsey Grammer and David Duchovny.The Limelight podcast - for fiction and drama serials you won't want to miss from Radio 4.Podcast website
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