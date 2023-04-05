An Eye for a Killing – 1. The Trial on Christmas Eve

Welcome to hell. The true story of Scotland’s notorious serial killers, Burke and Hare. On Christmas Eve in 1828, William Burke is on trial for murder at the High Court in Edinburgh. He’s accused of killing an old woman, Madgy Docherty. In the witness box is his accuser – William Hare - who is Burke’s accomplice in 16 murders. What started these two former canal labourers on a mass killing spree? In 1828, Edinburgh is a world-leading centre of medical training and dissection. The anatomists need cadavers on which to demonstrate and practice – but the supply of bodies from hospitals and prisons isn’t enough to meet the demand. Burke and Hare discover they can earn £10 by selling a dead body and decide they will lure victims to their lodging house and murder them. Powerful five-part drama-documentary series from BBC Radio 4 with bonus scenes on BBC Sounds. Written and dramatised by Colin MacDonald. Narrator ….. Jack Lowden Burke ….. Gavin Mitchell Hare ….. James Boal John Fisher ….. Robert Jack Mary Paterson ….. Helen Mackay Janet Brown ….. Nicola Roy Madgy Docherty ….. Maureen Carr Jamie ….. Kyle Gardiner Sheriff Tait ….. Ron Donachie Sir William Rae ….. Stuart McQuarrie Robert Knox ….. Simon Donaldson Other parts played by the cast. Producer/director: Bruce Young