Available Episodes
5 of 106
An Eye for a Killing – 5. The Reckoning
Welcome to hell. The true story of Scotland’s notorious serial killers, Burke and Hare.
On Christmas Day in 1828 the jury at the High Court decide that serial killer, William Burke, is guilty of the murder of Madgy Docherty. Burke is sentenced to be hanged and his body publicly dissected. A crowd of 25,000 people turn out to watch him die – while his accomplice, William Hare, walks free from the court.
Powerful five-part drama-documentary series from BBC Radio 4 with bonus scenes on BBC Sounds.
Written and dramatised by Colin MacDonald.
Narrator ….. Jack Lowden
Burke ….. Gavin Mitchell
Boyle ….. Paul Young
Robert Knox ….. Simon Donaldson
Janet Brown ….. Nicola Roy
Mrs Wilson ….. Lucianne McEvoy
Galbraith ….. Andy Clark
John Fisher ….. Robert Jack
Michael Campbell ….. James Rottger
Other parts played by the cast.
Producer/director: Bruce Young
4/28/2023
34:08
An Eye for a Killing – 4. Anger on the Streets
As Burke’s murder trial continues at the High Court, a rumour spreads on the streets that there has been a series of killings – and the man buying the bodies is the anatomist, Dr Robert Knox. An angry mob surrounds Knox’s house threatening to lynch the doctor.
Narrator ….. Jack Lowden
Burke ….. Gavin Mitchell
Hare ….. James Boal
Sir William Rae ….. Stuart McQuarrie
Galbraith ….. Andy Clark
Robert Knox ….. Simon Donaldson
Madgy Docherty ….. Maureen Carr
Margaret Hare ….. Lucianne McEvoy
John Fisher ….. Robert Jack
Michael Campbell ….. James Rottger
Lord Justice Clerk ….. Paul Young
Other parts played by the cast.
Producer/director: Bruce Young
4/28/2023
28:01
An Eye for a Killing – 3. The Innocent and the Guilty
In his prison cell, William Burke confesses to a journalist that he took part in 16 murders in the space of ten months.
Jamie Wilson, a young boy living by his wits on the streets of Edinburgh, is one of the victims murdered by Burke and Hare. Neither man is charged with his death – but Jamie’s relatives continue to seek justice.
In the witness box at the High Court, Hare’s wife, Margaret, also accuses Burke of killing Madgy Docherty - who had travelled from Ireland to Edinburgh in search of her son.
Narrator ….. Jack Lowden
Burke ….. Gavin Mitchell
Galbraith ….. Andy Clark
Jamie ….. Kyle Gardiner
Bobbie ….. James Rottger
Margaret Hare ….. Lucianne McEvoy
Madgy Docherty ….. Maureen Carr
Robert Knox ….. Simon Donaldson
Sir William Rae ….. Stuart McQuarrie
Other parts played by the cast.
Producer/director: Bruce Young
4/28/2023
29:22
An Eye for a Killing – 2. The Lost Girl
Mary Paterson is 18 when she meets William Burke in a drinking dive in Edinburgh’s Old Town in 1828. By the end of the day she will be dead and her body sold for £10 to one of the city’s leading anatomy teachers, Dr Robert Knox.
In the witness box at the High Court in Edinburgh William Hare is cross-examined on his knowledge of another murder. In fact, he has detailed knowledge of 16 murders because he’s one of the killers – but he can never be charged because the authorities have given him immunity.
Narrator ….. Jack Lowden
Mary Paterson ….. Helen Mackay
William Hare ….. James Boal
Burke ….. Gavin Mitchell
Galbraith ….. Andy Clark
Robert Knox ….. Simon Donaldson
Henry Cockburn ….. Jimmy Chisholm
David Paterson ….. Stuart McQuarrie
Janet Brown ….. Nicola Roy
Other parts played by the cast.
Producer/director: Bruce Young
4/28/2023
42:28
An Eye for a Killing – 1. The Trial on Christmas Eve
On Christmas Eve in 1828, William Burke is on trial for murder at the High Court in Edinburgh. He’s accused of killing an old woman, Madgy Docherty. In the witness box is his accuser – William Hare - who is Burke’s accomplice in 16 murders.
What started these two former canal labourers on a mass killing spree? In 1828, Edinburgh is a world-leading centre of medical training and dissection. The anatomists need cadavers on which to demonstrate and practice – but the supply of bodies from hospitals and prisons isn’t enough to meet the demand. Burke and Hare discover they can earn £10 by selling a dead body and decide they will lure victims to their lodging house and murder them.
Narrator ….. Jack Lowden
Burke ….. Gavin Mitchell
Hare ….. James Boal
John Fisher ….. Robert Jack
Mary Paterson ….. Helen Mackay
Janet Brown ….. Nicola Roy
Madgy Docherty ….. Maureen Carr
Jamie ….. Kyle Gardiner
Sheriff Tait ….. Ron Donachie
Sir William Rae ….. Stuart McQuarrie
Robert Knox ….. Simon Donaldson
Other parts played by the cast.
Producer/director: Bruce Young