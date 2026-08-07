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Limelight

BBC Radio 4
DramaFiction
Limelight
Latest episode

296 episodes

  • Limelight

    Central Intelligence: Series 3: Episode 5

    08/07/2026 | 33 mins.
    Soviet nuclear power is growing, and LBJ wants answers. Inside the CIA, Eloise Page and Richard Helms are trying to bring the Agency into a new age of intelligence: satellites, signals, analysis and serious tradecraft. But Admiral Raborn needs a triumph of his own — something bold enough to impress the President and prove he belongs in the job. His solution is one of the strangest operations in CIA history: a plan to turn a cat into a listening device. As the CIA reaches for the future with satellites and signals intelligence, Raborn searches for a quick success much closer to the ground — with unpredictable results.
    Starring Kim Cattrall, Kelsey Grammer and Johnny Flynn
    Eloise Page..........Kim Cattrall
    Lyndon Baines Johnson..........Kelsey Grammer
    Richard Helms..........Johnny Flynn
    Young Eloise Page..........Elena Delia
    Cynthia McKelvie..........Rachael Stirling
    Bob McNamara..........Rob Benedict
    Julia Helms..........Julee Cerda
    Helene Boatner..........Carlyss Peer
    Desmond Fitzgerald..........Donald Sage MacKay
    Dean Rusk..........Joseph Balderrama
    Admiral William ‘Red’ Raborn..........Roy McCrerey
    Helene Boatner..........Carlyss Peer
    Semichastny..........Philipe Bosher
    Elizabeth, Richard Helm's Secretary..........Laurel Lefkow
    All other parts played by the cast
    Original music by Sacha Puttnam
    Production:
    Written by Greg Haddrick, who created the series with Jeremy Fox
    Sound Design and Editing by Adam Woodhams, Andreina Gomez Casanova and John Scott Dryden
    Assistant Director: Flynn Hallman
    Sonica Studio Sound Engineers: Mat Clark & Paul Clark
    Sonica Runner: Lily Lefkow
    Director: John Scott Dryden
    Producer & Casting Director: Emma Hearn
    Executive Producers: Howard Stringer, Jeremy Fox, Greg Haddrick and John Scott Dryden.
    A Goldhawk production for BBC Radio 4
  • Limelight

    Central Intelligence: Series 3: Episode 4

    07/31/2026 | 33 mins.
    1965. Richard Helms is the obvious choice to lead the CIA. Experienced, respected and trusted inside the Agency, he appears to be next in line. LBJ has other ideas and instead appoints Admiral William “Red” Raborn — a fellow Texan with almost no intelligence experience.
    On his first day, a coup erupts in the Dominican Republic, and Raborn is thrown into a crisis he barely understands. As LBJ demands answers and Washington rushes towards military intervention, Eloise Page watches the Agency struggle under a director out of his depth.
    Starring Kim Cattrall, Kelsey Grammer and Johnny Flynn.
    Eloise Page..........Kim Cattrall
    Lyndon Baines Johnson..........Kelsey Grammer
    Richard Helms..........Johnny Flynn
    Young Eloise Page..........Elena Delia
    Admiral William ‘Red’ Raborn..........Roy McCrerey
    Tracy Barnes..........Richard Southgate
    Tap Bennett..........Tyreke Leslie
    Tom Karamessines ..........Akie Kotabe
    Dean Rusk..........Joseph Balderrama
    Desmond Fitzgerald..........Donald Sage Mackay
    Julia Helms..........Julee Cerda
    Helen Boatner..........Carlyss Peer
    John McCone..........Tim Ahern
    Spanish Guard ..........Walles Hamonde
    Gerri Whittington..........Nettie Chickering
    All other parts played by the cast
    Original music by Sacha Puttnam
    Written by Greg Haddrick, who created the series with Jeremy Fox
    Sound Design and Editing by Adam Woodhams, Andreina Gomez Casanova and John Scott Dryden
    Assistant Director: Flynn Hallman
    Sonica Studio Sound Engineers: Mat Clark & Paul Clark
    Sonica Runner: Lily Lefkow
    Director: John Scott Dryden
    Producer & Casting Director: Emma Hearn
    Executive Producers: Howard Stringer, Jeremy Fox, Greg Haddrick and John Scott Dryden.
    A Goldhawk production for BBC Radio 4
  • Limelight

    Central Intelligence: Series 3: Episode 3

    07/24/2026 | 32 mins.
    1964. At the Pentagon, America’s future in Vietnam is played out in two rooms. The war game is meant to test whether bombing North Vietnam can force a communist retreat. But the simulation points to a devastating conclusion - whatever America does, the North will keep fighting, the Viet Cong will keep being supplied, and the war cannot be won on Washington’s terms.
    The CIA sees the warning clearly. John McCone tries to make LBJ listen. But the hawks in the administration dismiss the game as theory — and when the Gulf of Tonkin gives them the trigger they need, America steps towards a war the Agency already knows is doomed.
    Starring Kim Cattrall, Kelsey Grammer and Johnny Flynn.
    Eloise Page..........Kim Cattrall
    Lyndon Baines Johnson..........Kelsey Grammer
    Richard Helms..........Johnny Flynn
    Young Eloise Page..........Elena Delia
    Robert ‘Bob’ McNamara..........Rob Benedict
    Desmond Fitzgerald..........Donald Sage Mackay
    John McCone..........Tim Ahern
    Peer de Silva..........Ian Porter
    Barbara Robbins..........Lily Lefkow
    Admiral Grant Sharp..........David Menkin
    Tom Karamessines..........Akie Kotabe
    Gerri Whittington..........Nettie Chickering
    All other parts played by the cast
    Original music by Sacha Puttnam
    Written by Greg Haddrick, who created the series with Jeremy Fox
    Sound Design and Editing by Adam Woodhams, Andreina Gomez Casanova and John Scott Dryden
    Assistant Director: Flynn Hallman
    Sonica Studio Sound Engineers: Mat Clark & Paul Clark
    Margarita Sound Engineer: James Moore
    Sonica Runner: Lily Lefkow
    Director: John Scott Dryden
    Producer & Casting Director: Emma Hearn
    Executive Producers: Howard Stringer, Jeremy Fox, Greg Haddrick and John Scott Dryden.
    A Goldhawk production for BBC Radio 4
  • Limelight

    Central Intelligence: Series 3: Episode 2

    07/17/2026 | 32 mins.
    1964. As British Guiana edges towards independence, Washington fears another communist foothold in the Americas. But the President’s attention is soon caught by a more immediate irritation: Harold Wilson’s new Labour government is pressing ahead with a lucrative export deal to Castro’s Cuba. To London, it is just business. To LBJ, it looks like betrayal.
    And as the CIA tries to keep one eye on British Guiana, the White House becomes consumed by a row over buses, allies, trade, and what loyalty means in the Cold War.
    Starring Kim Cattrall, Kelsey Grammer, Johnny Flynn and Jason Watkins.
    Eloise Page..........Kim Cattrall
    Lyndon Baines Johnson..........Kelsey Grammer
    Richard Helms..........Johnny Flynn
    David Ormsby-Gore..........Jason Watkins
    Young Eloise Page..........Elena Delia
    Robert ‘Bob’ McNamara..........Rob Benedict
    Desmond Fitzgerald..........Donald Sage Mackay
    Helene Boatner..........Carlyss Peer
    John McCone..........Tim Ahern
    Virginia Hall..........Jennifer Armour
    Tom Karamessines ..........Akie Kotabe
    Elizabeth, Richard Helm’s Secretary..........Laurel Lefkow
    Leroy Gomes..........Tyreke Leslie
    Cheddi Jagan..........Vivek Madan
    Tracy Barnes..........Richard Southgate
    Gerri Whittington..........Nettie Chickering
    All other parts played by cast
    Original music by Sacha Puttnam
    Production:
    Written by Greg Haddrick, who created the series with Jeremy Fox
    Sound Design and Editing by Adam Woodhams, Andreina Gomez Casanova and John Scott Dryden
    Assistant Director: Flynn Hallman
    Sonica Studio Sound Engineers: Mat Clark & Paul Clark
    Margarita Sound Engineer: James Moore
    Sonica Runner: Lily Lefkow
    Director: John Scott Dryden
    Producer & Casting Director: Emma Hearn
    Executive Producers: Howard Stringer, Jeremy Fox, Greg Haddrick and John Scott Dryden.
    A Goldhawk production for BBC Radio 4
  • Limelight

    Central Intelligence: Series 3: Episode 1

    07/10/2026 | 30 mins.
    1964. Chile is preparing to vote — and Washington is watching nervously. With the memory of Cuba still raw, LBJ fears another communist foothold in the Americas. Inside Langley, the CIA is told to help deliver the right result before the ballot box produces the wrong one. For Eloise Page, Richard Helms and John McCone, that means money, media, pressure, persuasion — and the fine art of interference without fingerprints.
    The Agency faces its first major test under President LBJ: how far do you go to protect democracy from itself?
    Eloise Page..........Kim Cattrall
    Lyndon Baines Johnson..........Kelsey Grammer
    Richard Helms..........Johnny Flynn
    Young Eloise Page..........Elena Delia
    Desmond Fitzgerald..........Donald Sage Mackay
    John McCone..........Tim Ahern
    Helene Boatner..........Carlyss Peer
    Virginia Hall..........Jennifer Armour
    Henry Hecksher..........David Menkin
    Charlie Michaels..........Christopher Ragland
    Augustin ‘Gus’ Edwards..........Joseph Balderrama
    Tom Karamessines ..........Akie Kotabe
    Gerri Whittington..........Nettie Chickering
    Judge Sarah T Hughes..........Laurel Lefkow
    Security Guard..........Tyreke Leslie
    All other parts played by cast
    Original music by Sacha Puttnam
    Production:
    Written by Greg Haddrick, who created the series with Jeremy Fox
    Sound Design and Editing by Adam Woodhams, Andreina Gomez Casanova and John Scott Dryden
    Assistant Director: Flynn Hallman
    Sonica Studio Sound Engineers: Mat Clark & Paul Clark
    Sonica Runner: Lily Lefkow
    Director: John Scott Dryden
    Producer & Casting Director: Emma Hearn
    Executive Producers: Howard Stringer, Jeremy Fox, Greg Haddrick and John Scott Dryden.
    A Goldhawk production for BBC Radio 4
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About Limelight
Featuring Central Intelligence, starring Kim Cattrall, Kelsey Grammer and David Duchovny.The Limelight podcast - for fiction and drama serials you won't want to miss from Radio 4.
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