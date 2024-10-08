Unwell, a Midwestern Gothic Mystery

World Gone Wrong Episode 101: Can you shame-cone a Werewolf?
We're so pleased to bring you the first episode of our new podcast- World Gone Wrong: a ficitonal chat show about friendship at the end of the world.
Go subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts, and learn more at www.audaciousmachinecreative.com
===
A transcript for this episode can be found here.
Content advisories for this episode can be found here.
Like this show? Want to help support the artists who made it? You can join Audacious Machine Creative's Membership program at https://audaciousmachinecreative.memberful.com/join. $5 a month gets you ad free feeds of all of our podcasts, and goes directly to supporting the artists making new audio fiction podcasts!
Find our merch at https://www.audaciousmachinecreative.com/store
Credits:
Malik: Michael Turrentine
Jamie: Hilary Williams
Written by Jessica Best, directed and edited by Jeffrey Nils Gardner. Our theme song is "Falling in Love at the End of the World" by Olivia and the Lovers. Created and produced by Eleanor Hyde and Jeffrey Nils Gardner. From Audacious Machine Creative.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
28:25
New show from our team- World Gone Wrong!
Hi folks,
We're SO excited to be bringing you the news- we've got a brand new show coming to you from Jeffrey, Eleanor, and many folks who worked on Unwell~
World Gone Wrong: a fictional chat show about friendship at the end of the world!
Coming March 12, 2024
You can find World Gone Wrong wherever you are listening to Unwell- go subscribe to be ready when we drop the first episode on March 12.
This show is created by Eleanor Hyde and Jeffrey Nils Gardner, and stars Michael Turrentine and Hilary Williams (who played Wes and Joey in Unwell). The first chapters are written by Jessica Best, writer for Unwell.
Malik and Jamie were roommates when the world ended. Now separated by half the country, literal acid rain, werewolves, aliens, and more, they start a chat podcast to stay in touch and work through the increasing uncertainty of their new apocalyptic reality.
Each episode, Malik & Jamie will tackle topics like: should I change my office hours to accommodate vampire students? What if the body snatcher that took over my ex is nice? When did the kudzu start humming like that? Malik & Jamie will try to help!
Download a transcript here.
There are no content warnings for this episode.
Credits:
Malik: Michael Turrentine
Jamie: Hilary Williams
Trailer written by Eleanor Hyde, directed and edited by Jeffrey Nils Gardner. Our theme song is "Falling in Love at the End of the World" by Olivia and the Lovers. From Audacious Machine Creative.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
2:31
Feed Drop: Afflicted
Hi there- Jeffrey here. Today on the Unwell feed, we’re excited to share an episode of a show we think you’ll really enjoy- Afflicted, by Tonia Ransom
Afflicted is a full-cast horror thriller audio drama. Each season presents new characters and a new storyline, but they all explore a mysterious book bound in human flesh that is inhabited by a demonic entity. We think you’re going to really enjoy the show~
Find Afflicted wherever you listen to podcasts, and enjoy the first episode!
====
A hoodoo apprentice accidentally invites a demonic book bound in human flesh to the town of Gunnaway, Texas, causing supernatural earthquakes, tornadoes…and more.
See the end of the show notes for spoilery content warnings.
Download the transcript
====
This episode is ad-free thanks to our IndieGoGo supporters, but future episodes will contain ads. For ad-free episodes, join the Descendants on Patreon at https://patreon.com/afflicted, or purchase individual episodes or a season pass on the Apollo Podcasts App. Your support will go toward funding Season 2.
====
Ways to support Afflicted:
Buy Afflicted merch at https://merch.afflictedaudio.com
Give us a shoutout on Twitter @afflictedaudio
Leave a review on your podcast listening app
======
Cast & Crew
======
M’Shai Dash as Mamma Cherrie
Amanda Hufford as Becky Harrison
Christian Young as August Caldwell
Kamran Nikhad as Sheriff Robert “Bob” Daugherty
Kim Gasiciel as Rhonda Caldwell
Marion Toro as Gemma Caldwell
Calvin Joyal as Deputy Andre Pierce
Cass Minter as Kelly
Ivy Le as Dana Griggs
Raiden T. as Ethan Caldwell
Jen Zink as Janice
Tonia Ransom as Agatha Williams
Creator & Writer: Tonia Ransom
Director & Executive Producer: Tonia Ransom & Jen Zink
Sound Design: Jen Zink
Music & Theme: Lillian Boyd
Co-Executive Producer: Mike Flanagan
Associate Producer: Crystal H.
Sponsored in part by: Allison Bagley
======
Afflicted is produced by Ransom Media Productions.
======
Content Warnings (may contain spoilers)
======
Grief, death of a child, graphic murder, gore, supernatural horror, medical trauma, natural disasters, mental health slurs
=====
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
37:19
Post Season Content 5: AMA with Jeffrey and Eleanor pt 2
We're here with the second of our post-season five AMA session- with questions from all of you!
This is the second of two episodes with Eleanor and Jeffrey.
There are no content warnings for this episode. There WILL be spoilers for all five seasons of the show, along with Jeffrey and Eleanor's explanations for what THEY thought was happening in Unwell.
You can find a transcript of this episode here.
Like this show? Want to help support the artists who made it? You can join Audacious Machine Creative's Membership program at https://audaciousmachinecreative.memberful.com/join. $5 a month gets you ad free feeds of all of our podcasts, and goes directly to supporting the artists making new audio fiction podcasts!
Find Unwell merch at https://www.audaciousmachinecreative.com/store
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
47:39
Feed Drop: Magenta Presents
Today's feed drop is a great show from our friends at Long Cat Media:
Magenta Presents: Ghosted.
Perched on a rain-battered cliff edge is a former lighthouse; now a charming, boutique hotel. Owner and sole occupant Beth has spent months renovating, absorbing its essence into her bones, preparing for her first guest to arrive. But when they do, to Beth's horror, it is a figure from a past she has tried to forget. Keira. Face-to-face for the first time in years, the pair must reckon with old mistakes, old grievances. And something else, besides.
Because the lighthouse has a past too.
Listen to the rest of GHOSTED by searching for "Magenta Presents" wherever you listen to podcasts
===
Read the transcript
CONTENT WARNINGS: grief/bereavement, animal injury, 1x jump scare.
Perched on a rain-battered cliff edge is a former lighthouse; now a charming, boutique hotel. Owner and sole occupant Beth has spent months renovating, absorbing its essence into her bones, preparing for her first guest to arrive. But when they do, to Beth's horror, it is a figure from a past she has tried to forget. Keira.
GHOSTED is a five-episode psychological drama and ghost horror story, written and directed by Lindsay Sharman, with music, sound design and editing by Laurence Owen.
Featuring Beth Eyre as Beth, Lucy Roslyn as Keira, Tessa Hatts as Merta, Laurence Owen as Wes and additional voices, and Lindsay Sharman as additional voices.
This series is supported by Arts Council England National Lottery project grants, and our Ko-fi supporters. Become a supporter on Ko-fi and help us make more podcasts!
www.longcatmedia.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Unwell, a Midwestern Gothic Mystery is a new audio drama from Audacious Machine Creative.
Unwell is complete- listen to all five seasons now!
Lillian Harper moves to the small town of Mt. Absalom, Ohio, to care for her estranged mother Dorothy after an injury. Living in the town's boarding house which has been run by her family for generations, she discovers conspiracies, ghosts, and a new family in the house's strange assortment of residents.