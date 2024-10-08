Unwell, a Midwestern Gothic Mystery

New show from our team- World Gone Wrong!

Hi folks, We're SO excited to be bringing you the news- we've got a brand new show coming to you from Jeffrey, Eleanor, and many folks who worked on Unwell~ World Gone Wrong: a fictional chat show about friendship at the end of the world! Coming March 12, 2024 You can find World Gone Wrong wherever you are listening to Unwell- go subscribe to be ready when we drop the first episode on March 12. This show is created by Eleanor Hyde and Jeffrey Nils Gardner, and stars Michael Turrentine and Hilary Williams (who played Wes and Joey in Unwell). The first chapters are written by Jessica Best, writer for Unwell. Malik and Jamie were roommates when the world ended. Now separated by half the country, literal acid rain, werewolves, aliens, and more, they start a chat podcast to stay in touch and work through the increasing uncertainty of their new apocalyptic reality. Each episode, Malik & Jamie will tackle topics like: should I change my office hours to accommodate vampire students? What if the body snatcher that took over my ex is nice? When did the kudzu start humming like that? Malik & Jamie will try to help! Download a transcript here. There are no content warnings for this episode. Credits: Malik: Michael Turrentine Jamie: Hilary Williams Trailer written by Eleanor Hyde, directed and edited by Jeffrey Nils Gardner. Our theme song is "Falling in Love at the End of the World" by Olivia and the Lovers. From Audacious Machine Creative.