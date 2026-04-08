Want more of Bloodrock Springs? Head over to Patreon to hear episodes a week early, ad-free, along with other podcasts by Mark R. Healy. That's at https://patreon.com/beyondthedark Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death Created by Mark R. Healy Cast:Thomas Barker - www.thomasva.com Chloë Elmore - www.chloevoices.com Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com Sian Luxford - www.sianluxford.com Flloyd Kennedy - www.flloydkennedy.com Gavaroc - twitter.com/Gavaroc Website: http://bloodrocksprings.com Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners
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