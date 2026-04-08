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Bloodrock Springs

Mark R. Healy
FictionScience Fiction
Bloodrock Springs
Latest episode

12 episodes

  • Bloodrock Springs

    Presenting - Hard Drive

    01/28/2026 | 2 mins.
    Hey listeners, I have another great show to share with you this week.

    It's called Hard Drive, and it's about a young woman named Priah who inherits a hard drive of her grandfather's memories after he dies.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Bloodrock Springs

    Episode 1.10 - Edge of a Knife (Season Finale)

    01/13/2026 | 29 mins.
    Want more of Bloodrock Springs? Head over to Patreon to hear episodes a week early, ad-free, along with other podcasts by Mark R. Healy. That's at https://patreon.com/beyondthedark Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death Created by Mark R. Healy Cast:Thomas Barker - ⁠⁠www.thomasva.com Chloë Elmore - www.chloevoices.com Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com Sian Luxford - www.sianluxford.com Flloyd Kennedy - www.flloydkennedy.com Gavaroc - twitter.com/Gavaroc Website: http://bloodrocksprings.com Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Bloodrock Springs

    Episode 1.9 - The Paddock

    12/30/2025 | 25 mins.
    Want more of Bloodrock Springs? Head over to Patreon to hear episodes a week early, ad-free, along with other podcasts by Mark R. Healy. That's at https://patreon.com/beyondthedark Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death Created by Mark R. Healy Cast: Thomas Barker - ⁠⁠www.thomasva.com Chloë Elmore - www.chloevoices.com Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com Sian Luxford - www.sianluxford.com Flloyd Kennedy - www.flloydkennedy.com Gavaroc - twitter.com/Gavaroc Website: http://bloodrocksprings.com Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Bloodrock Springs

    Episode 1.8 - The Centre

    12/16/2025 | 26 mins.
    Want more of Bloodrock Springs? Head over to Patreon to hear episodes a week early, ad-free, along with other podcasts by Mark R. Healy. That's at https://patreon.com/beyondthedark Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death Created by Mark R. Healy Cast: Thomas Barker - ⁠⁠www.thomasva.com Chloë Elmore - www.chloevoices.com Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com Sian Luxford - www.sianluxford.com Flloyd Kennedy - www.flloydkennedy.com Gavaroc - twitter.com/Gavaroc Website: http://bloodrocksprings.com Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Bloodrock Springs

    Episode 1.7 - Trapped

    12/02/2025 | 24 mins.
    Want more of Bloodrock Springs? Head over to Patreon to hear episodes a week early, ad-free, along with other podcasts by Mark R. Healy. That's at https://patreon.com/beyondthedark Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death Created by Mark R. Healy Cast: Thomas Barker - ⁠⁠www.thomasva.com Chloë Elmore - www.chloevoices.com Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com Sian Luxford - www.sianluxford.com Flloyd Kennedy - www.flloydkennedy.com Gavaroc - twitter.com/Gavaroc Website: http://bloodrocksprings.com Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Bloodrock Springs
Mark R. Healy (The Strata, The Road of Shadows) returns with an exciting new audio drama. Bloodrock Springs is an engrossing thrill-ride for the listener, full of mystery, horror, suspense and a good dash of Aussie humour as well. After an ominous cloud of dust surrounds a small outback town, the group of residents who are trapped within soon realise that they are not alone. Together they must find a way to solve the mystery before they too become victims of the strange forces that surround them.
Podcast website
FictionScience Fiction

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