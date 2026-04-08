Want more of Bloodrock Springs? Head over to Patreon to hear episodes a week early, ad-free, along with other podcasts by Mark R. Healy. That's at https://patreon.com/beyondthedark Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death Created by Mark R. Healy Cast: Thomas Barker - ⁠⁠www.thomasva.com Chloë Elmore - www.chloevoices.com Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com Sian Luxford - www.sianluxford.com Flloyd Kennedy - www.flloydkennedy.com Gavaroc - twitter.com/Gavaroc Website: http://bloodrocksprings.com Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Want more of Bloodrock Springs? Head over to Patreon to hear episodes a week early, ad-free, along with other podcasts by Mark R. Healy. That's at https://patreon.com/beyondthedark Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death Created by Mark R. Healy Cast: Thomas Barker - ⁠⁠www.thomasva.com Chloë Elmore - www.chloevoices.com Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com Sian Luxford - www.sianluxford.com Flloyd Kennedy - www.flloydkennedy.com Gavaroc - twitter.com/Gavaroc Website: http://bloodrocksprings.com Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Want more of Bloodrock Springs? Head over to Patreon to hear episodes a week early, ad-free, along with other podcasts by Mark R. Healy. That's at https://patreon.com/beyondthedark Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death Created by Mark R. Healy Cast: Thomas Barker - ⁠⁠www.thomasva.com Chloë Elmore - www.chloevoices.com Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com Sian Luxford - www.sianluxford.com Flloyd Kennedy - www.flloydkennedy.com Gavaroc - twitter.com/Gavaroc Website: http://bloodrocksprings.com Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Want more of Bloodrock Springs? Head over to Patreon to hear episodes a week early, ad-free, along with other podcasts by Mark R. Healy. That's at https://patreon.com/beyondthedark Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death Created by Mark R. Healy Cast:Thomas Barker - ⁠⁠www.thomasva.com Chloë Elmore - www.chloevoices.com Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com Sian Luxford - www.sianluxford.com Flloyd Kennedy - www.flloydkennedy.com Gavaroc - twitter.com/Gavaroc Website: http://bloodrocksprings.com Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Hey listeners, I have another great show to share with you this week. It's called Hard Drive, and it's about a young woman named Priah who inherits a hard drive of her grandfather's memories after he dies. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Bloodrock Springs

About Bloodrock Springs

About Bloodrock Springs

Mark R. Healy (The Strata, The Road of Shadows) returns with an exciting new audio drama. Bloodrock Springs is an engrossing thrill-ride for the listener, full of mystery, horror, suspense and a good dash of Aussie humour as well. After an ominous cloud of dust surrounds a small outback town, the group of residents who are trapped within soon realise that they are not alone. Together they must find a way to solve the mystery before they too become victims of the strange forces that surround them.