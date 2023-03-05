NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSIONS is a fortnightly short story podcast featuring masterful performances of dark tales, both old and new, by voice artist Kristin Holland. ... More
NOCTRANS Ep. 155 - Upon Reflection
"I busted a mirror and got seven years bad luck, but my lawyer thinks he can get me five." Steven Wright Nocturnal Transmissions is proud to present: 'Upon Reflection' by Simon Smith
5/3/2023
59:47
NOCTRANS Ep 154 - Making Ends Meet
Another tale of terror from the twisted imagination of the incredible Aaron Vlek. This time we're headed to the Wild West. Saddle up! Nocturnal Transmissions is proud to present: 'Making Ends Meet' by Aaron Vlek
4/19/2023
36:50
NOCTRANS Ep 153 [PATREON EXCLUSIVE] - The Pond [TEASER]
The following episode is a teaser for our PATREON SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE presentation of 'The Pond' by Saki To hear this episode in full subscribe at: patreon.com/nocturnaltransmissions
4/4/2023
6:25
NOCTRANS Ep 152 - Somatic
A dem bones, dem bones, dem dry bones A dem bones, dem bones, dem dry bones A dem bones, dem bones, dem dry bones Now I hear the word of the Lord Nocturnal Transmissions is proud to present: 'Somatic' by Emma E. Murray
3/21/2023
24:44
NOCTRANS Ep 151 - Neither
You say either, I say either You say neither and I say neither Either, either, neither, neither Let's call the whole thing off... Nocturnal Transmissions is proud to present: 'NEITHER' by Jez Conolly
About NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSIONS : horror stories, dark tales and scary mutterings performed by voice artist Kristin Holland
NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSIONS is a fortnightly short story podcast featuring masterful performances of dark tales, both old and new, by voice artist Kristin Holland. If you enjoy playful, chilling, compelling narrations of horror stories, this is the podcast for you.
