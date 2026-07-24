NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSIONS : dark tales, both old and new, performed by voice artist Kristin Holland

NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSIONS : dark tales, both old and new, performed by voice artist Kristin Holland

'Ribbit' NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSIONS is proud to present: Stephen Howard's 'AN ANONYMOUS SOURCE' --- NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSIONS is a fortnightly podcast featuring inspired performances of short horror stories, both old and new, by voice artist Kristin Holland. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.nocturnaltransmissions.com.au⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ You can support us (and access lots of exclusive content) by becoming a patron at Patreon.com: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/nocturnaltransmissions⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ___ NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSIONS is proud to be a part of the SpectreVision Radio podcast network. SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We're a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions. spectrevisionradio.com linktr.ee/spectrevisionsocial Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The following episode is a teaser for our PATREON SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE presentation of: 'LOST IN A PYRAMID, OR THE MUMMY'S CURSE' by Louisa May Alcott To hear this episode in full subscribe at: patreon.com/nocturnaltransmissions Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Where there’ s a will, there’s a way… NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSIONS is proud to present: Livia E. De Souza’s ‘The Executor’ --- NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSIONS is a fortnightly podcast featuring inspired performances of short horror stories, both old and new, by voice artist Kristin Holland. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.nocturnaltransmissions.com.au⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ You can support us (and access lots of exclusive content) by becoming a patron at Patreon.com: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/nocturnaltransmissions⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ___ NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSIONS is proud to be a part of the SpectreVision Radio podcast network. SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We're a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions. spectrevisionradio.com linktr.ee/spectrevisionsocial Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

It's 'double trouble' in Dobcroft. NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSIONS is proud to present: Tim Jeffreys' 'THE SILENCE OF THE HEART' --- NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSIONS is a fortnightly podcast featuring inspired performances of short horror stories, both old and new, by voice artist Kristin Holland. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.nocturnaltransmissions.com.au⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ You can support us (and access lots of exclusive content) by becoming a patron at Patreon.com: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/nocturnaltransmissions⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ___ NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSIONS is proud to be a part of the SpectreVision Radio podcast network. SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We're a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions. spectrevisionradio.com linktr.ee/spectrevisionsocial Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The following episode is a teaser for our PATREON SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE presentation of: 'THE IRON SHROUD' by William Mudford To hear this episode in full subscribe at: patreon.com/nocturnaltransmissions Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSIONS : dark tales, both old and new, performed by voice artist Kristin Holland

About NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSIONS : dark tales, both old and new, performed by voice artist Kristin Holland

About NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSIONS : dark tales, both old and new, performed by voice artist Kristin Holland

NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSIONS is a fortnightly short story podcast featuring masterful performances of dark tales, both old and new, by voice artist Kristin Holland. If you enjoy playful, chilling, compelling narrations of horror stories, this is the podcast for you. https://www.nocturnaltransmissions.com.au You can support us (and access lots of exclusive content) by becoming a patron at Patreon.com: https://www.patreon.com/nocturnaltransmissions scary stories, dark tales, haunting poetry, classic horror, modern horror, the macabre, the terrible, the sublime - come and get them while they’re hot. —- Nocturnal Transmissions is proud to be a part of the SpectreVision Radio Network. SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring the anomalous, the luminous, and the numinous. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions. ⁠spectrevisionradio.com⁠ ⁠linktr.ee/spectrevision⁠