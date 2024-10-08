Multum In Parvo[Warning: This episode contains discussions of parasites, death, and violence. Listener discretion is advised.] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The 4th Anniversary 24 Hour Livestream Starts Tomorrow (11/23) at 4pm EST/3pm CST!
Hey guys. If you're hearing this the same day that I am posting it on the feed, then I am doing a 24 hour livestream TOMORROW, Saturday November 23 starting at 4pm Eastern/3pm Central, at twitch.tv/woebegonepod to celebrate 4 years of WOE.BEGONE. This is the 3rd year in a row we've done a 24 hour livestream and it's always a ton of fun. We'll write some music (and maybe even perform some live), play some games like Jackbox, Nancy Drew, and Zoombinis, pick up where we left off last year with a WOE.BEGONE season listen-along (we're up to season 3 at this point), and so much more. This event is a blast every year and usually results in my brain leaking out of my ears by the end of it, so stop by twitch.tv/woebegonepod this weekend and say howdy. Again, that is twitch.tv/woebegonepod from 4pm Eastern/3pm Central starting tomorrow, Saturday November 23 and going for a full 24 hours. I hope to see you there.
[INTERMISSION XXX] Bluster's Day Voicemail
[INTERMISSION XXX] Bluster's Day Voicemail
Thanks to everyone that left a message on Tex's voicemail for Bluster's Day. Season 16 starts next week. Happy Bluster's Day, y'all!
1-435-625-1742
Let's make this November 20th the best Bluster's Day ever! What are you doing to celebrate? Call in to 1-435-625-1742 with your Bluster's Day plans and they could featured in the upcoming intermission!
180: Set Fire To The Face On Fire
180: Set Fire To The Face On Fire
Set fire to the caves on fire
Set fire to the horse on fire
Set fire to the house on fire
Set fire to the Base on fire
[WARNING: This episode contains many types of violence, including wet and visceral violence and gun violence. Listener discretion is advised.]
CREDITS:
Taylor Michaels as Chance
William Wellman as Shadow
Michelle Kan as Marissa Ng
Lyssa Jay as Charlie
David Ault as Ty Betteridge
Ben Rowe as Felix
Jamie Petronis as Python
Jenah as Skinner
Jess Syrat as Flash
Shaun Pellington as Sax 
Alex Telander as Robert
Cody Heath as Britches
Pine Gonzalez as Magnolia
Nathan Lunsford as CANNONBALL
Kevin Berry as Ryan
Athan as Troy
Steve Anzalone as Eagle
Tatiana Gefter as Helen Hartley
Mike Walters discovers a mysterious and violent online game named WOE.BEGONE. What begins as an exploration of an alternate reality game with real-life consequences quickly becomes a search for the technology that makes the game possible. New soundtrack every episode.