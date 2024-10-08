The 4th Anniversary 24 Hour Livestream Starts Tomorrow (11/23) at 4pm EST/3pm CST!

Hey guys. If you’re hearing this the same day that I am posting it on the feed, then I am doing a 24 hour livestream TOMORROW, Saturday November 23 starting at 4pm Eastern/3pm Central, at twitch.tv/woebegonepod to celebrate 4 years of WOE.BEGONE. This is the 3rd year in a row we’ve done a 24 hour livestream and it’s always a ton of fun. We’ll write some music (and maybe even perform some live), play some games like Jackbox, Nancy Drew, and Zoombinis, pick up where we left off last year with a WOE.BEGONE season listen-along (we’re up to season 3 at this point), and so much more. This event is a blast every year and usually results in my brain leaking out of my ears by the end of it, so stop by twitch.tv/woebegonepod this weekend and say howdy. Again, that is twitch.tv/woebegonepod from 4pm Eastern/3pm Central starting tomorrow, Saturday November 23 and going for a full 24 hours. I hope to see you there. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.