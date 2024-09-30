Powered by RND
The Sheridan Tapes

Homestead on the Corner | Realm
  • Introducing: The Project
    https://audioboom.com/channels/5135517-the-project Episode 2: It's not enough Scrambled: For Ali and Ruby, it was love at first sight. The apocalypse promptly followed. But there are no break ups on doomsday, right? Ali and Ruby are making their way to a survivor's group, careful to avoid Scramblers on the way. On the journey they learn some unwanted truths about themselves, their relationship and just how safe these survivors are. The Project: A collection of dystopian audio dramas reflecting where we’re at as a society and how far we have to go. You’ll meet charming characters like a laddy podcast host, two apocalypse survivors on the verge of breaking up and, of course, a heterophobic prosecutor. Follow @welcome_to_theproject on Instagram Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    14:35
  • Friends of the Homestead: Welcome to the Brass Eagle
    Interview with series creator and showrunner Connor Bushoven: patreon.com/homesteadcorner Welcome to the Brass Eagle is a ten episode fantasy fiction podcast featuring voices from the Magnus Archives, the Sheridan Tapes, Beyond the Strata, and more. The story follows the teleporting Brass Eagle Tavern, and the dangers its three inhabitants face over their travels. As the story unfolds, a deeper mystery is revealed. What exactly is the tavern, and just who is its mysterious Keeper? Narrated by Mike LeBeau, and starring E.R. Hollands, Maddi Albregts, and Connor Bushoven. To make the full show a reality, we need your support. The show's crowdfunding campaign goes live on Friday, August 23 at http://bit.ly/brasseaglepod. Follow @brasseaglepod on all socials for crowdfunding updates, merch reveals, mini episodes, and more. Until then, stay tuned. And welcome to the Brass Eagle. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:05:28
  • Whispers in the Void
    The lightless depths below the waves... the crushing dark beyond the campfire's edge... the endless waves of chaos beneath the skin of reality. In these shadows, there is no silence. A short proof of concept for the upcoming Sheridan Tapes Dark Ambience Album, "Whispers in the Void" -- coming soon to the Homestead on the Corner Patreon. Original Music by Jesse Haugen Featuring the voices of Van Winkle, Airen Neeley Chaconas, Alejandra Cejudo, and Meredith Nudo Editing and Sound Design by Van Winkle Homestead on the Corner Patreon: patreon.com/homesteadcorner Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    18:51
  • State of the Homestead 2024 - New Project Announcements and Updates!
    Gooooood morning everyone! After a long delay, I'm back with couple of very important updates about Homestead on the Corner, Tales of the Echowood, and The Sheridan Tapes, plus a number of NEW PROJECTS in the pipeline for the remainder of 2024! Homestead on the Corner Patreon: patreon.com/homesteadcorner Virginia Spotts Patreon: patreon.com/virginiaspotts Twitter: twitter.com/HomesteadCorner Instagram: instagram.com/homestead.corner More Info: homesteadonthecorner.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    11:45
  • Friends of the Homestead: Feminist Fairytales - The Serpent Queen
    Support the Season 3 Kickstarter! http://kck.st/4eEOvIT Part 1 of 2 When a young woman meets a serpent by the banks of a river, her view of what’s possible in life begins to change. Can she dare to dream, or is it too dangerous for her to want to be more than a cabbage farmer’s daughter? Will she risk all she has ever known for a dream? Episode Performed by Moira Todd, Shakira Searle and Derrick Davis Written by Francesca Pazniokas Sound by Van Winkle  Theme Music by Juliana Marin Produced by Madeleine Regina, Jennie Bissell, Madelyn Dorta, and Emma Love Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    28:48

About The Sheridan Tapes

In 2018, famed horror writer Anna Sheridan disappeared, leaving behind only a box of mysterious cassette tapes. Detective Sam Bailey is tasked with piecing together what happened to Anna Sheridan from the seemingly impossible encounters she recorded, but as the scattered pieces of the puzzle come together, Bailey discovers that the picture is even stranger – and more dangerous – than it seemed.
