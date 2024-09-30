https://audioboom.com/channels/5135517-the-project
Episode 2: It's not enough
Scrambled: For Ali and Ruby, it was love at first sight. The apocalypse promptly followed. But there are no break ups on doomsday, right? Ali and Ruby are making their way to a survivor's group, careful to avoid Scramblers on the way. On the journey they learn some unwanted truths about themselves, their relationship and just how safe these survivors are.
The Project: A collection of dystopian audio dramas reflecting where we’re at as a society and how far we have to go. You’ll meet charming characters like a laddy podcast host, two apocalypse survivors on the verge of breaking up and, of course, a heterophobic prosecutor.
Friends of the Homestead: Welcome to the Brass Eagle
Welcome to the Brass Eagle is a ten episode fantasy fiction podcast featuring voices from the Magnus Archives, the Sheridan Tapes, Beyond the Strata, and more.
The story follows the teleporting Brass Eagle Tavern, and the dangers its three inhabitants face over their travels. As the story unfolds, a deeper mystery is revealed. What exactly is the tavern, and just who is its mysterious Keeper?
Narrated by Mike LeBeau, and starring E.R. Hollands, Maddi Albregts, and Connor Bushoven.
Until then, stay tuned. And welcome to the Brass Eagle.
Whispers in the Void
The lightless depths below the waves... the crushing dark beyond the campfire's edge... the endless waves of chaos beneath the skin of reality. In these shadows, there is no silence.
A short proof of concept for the upcoming Sheridan Tapes Dark Ambience Album, "Whispers in the Void" -- coming soon to the Homestead on the Corner Patreon.
Original Music by Jesse Haugen
Featuring the voices of Van Winkle, Airen Neeley Chaconas, Alejandra Cejudo, and Meredith Nudo
Editing and Sound Design by Van Winkle
State of the Homestead 2024 - New Project Announcements and Updates!
Gooooood morning everyone! After a long delay, I'm back with couple of very important updates about Homestead on the Corner, Tales of the Echowood, and The Sheridan Tapes, plus a number of NEW PROJECTS in the pipeline for the remainder of 2024!
Friends of the Homestead: Feminist Fairytales - The Serpent Queen
Part 1 of 2
When a young woman meets a serpent by the banks of a river, her view of what’s possible in life begins to change. Can she dare to dream, or is it too dangerous for her to want to be more than a cabbage farmer’s daughter? Will she risk all she has ever known for a dream?
Episode Performed by Moira Todd, Shakira Searle and Derrick Davis
Written by Francesca Pazniokas
Sound by Van Winkle
Theme Music by Juliana Marin
Produced by Madeleine Regina, Jennie Bissell, Madelyn Dorta, and Emma Love
In 2018, famed horror writer Anna Sheridan disappeared, leaving behind only a box of mysterious cassette tapes. Detective Sam Bailey is tasked with piecing together what happened to Anna Sheridan from the seemingly impossible encounters she recorded, but as the scattered pieces of the puzzle come together, Bailey discovers that the picture is even stranger – and more dangerous – than it seemed.