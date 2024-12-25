Powered by RND
Imagination Amplified is the home of GZM Shows, the award-winning creators of Six Minutes, The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel, Nightingale and Discov...
  • Introducing: Hidden Island
    When a family’s decision to gather for Christmas sends them into the heart of a storm in the remote Pacific, they wind up marooned on a fantastic island that tests each of them in ways none could ever have imagined. Loosely based on the classic novel The Swiss Family Robinson, Hidden Island is the story of Colin, Isabel, and their kids, Jake, Emilia and Leo, a typical American family thrust into an extraordinary adventure full of wonder and mystery. Over the course of their journey, they’ll have to survive without the comforts of home and learn that their true strength comes from being a family united. Season one features ten thrilling and heartwarming episodes for the whole family.
    1:43

Imagination Amplified is the home of GZM Shows, the award-winning creators of Six Minutes, The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel, Nightingale and Discovering Dad. Each new series takes you and your family on an immersive adventure filled with mysteries, cliffhangers, humor and heart. Get your Imagination Amplified! Follow Imagination Amplified and start listening today.  Season One: Hidden Island For more great shows, visit GZMshows.com.
Podcast website

