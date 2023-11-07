Powered by RND
Iowa Chapman and The Last Dog

GZM Shows
Fiction

Available Episodes

5 of 15
  • Haven | EP 14
    At the “world’s end”, Iowa and Doggo may have finally arrived at the gates to Haven. For more great shows, visit https://gzmshows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    20:01
  • Sacrifice | EP 13
    Iowa learns a harsh truth about the chain to Haven, and must risk her life to save Doggo. For more great shows, visit https://gzmshows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    19:35
  • The Last Agent | EP 12
    A mysterious stranger saves Iowa and Doggo, and delivers news about the journey to Haven.  For more great shows, visit https://gzmshows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    22:05
  • The Wall | EP 11
    Iowa, Gideon and Doggo set sail for Haven, before heading right into a deadly storm. For more great shows, visit https://gzmshows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    13:50
  • Lost Vegas | EP 10
    Attempting to rescue Doggo, Iowa and Gideon stumble upon the ruins of a once-great city that has now become something much darker. For more great shows, visit https://gzmshows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    14:57

About Iowa Chapman and The Last Dog

The Last Dog is a thrilling and heartfelt audio adventure with the love story between a girl and a dog at its center. In an apocalyptic future, climate change and overconsumption have made our planet a very different place. The seas have risen, resources are scarce…and animals have disappeared off the face of the earth. Most people believe they never existed at all. 12-year-old Iowa Chapman is not most people. And when she’s rescued by what might be the last remaining dog, she realizes the responsibility she has to keep this amazing creature safe. Pursued by the evil Regulators, Iowa and Doggo set off on a journey in search of Haven, a legendary island where some believe animals might still be living. ----- From Gen-Z Media, creators of Six Minutes, The Last Dog is GZM’s first movie-length audio epic. ----- Looking for the Educator's Version? We've moved that to its own feed. Search "Iowa Chapman" "Educator" wherever you get your podcasts. ----- For more great Gen-Z Media podcasts visit: http://gzmshows.com
