Winnie and Derek get caught in a blizzard. For more great shows and to subscribe ad-free, visit GZMshows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Winnie’s breakthrough with her dad leads to a breakthrough on the field. For more great shows and to subscribe ad-free, visit GZMshows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The team’s winning streak makes Derek a hero again, but is he the hero Winnie imagined him to be? For more great shows and to subscribe ad-free, visit GZMshows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

In the exciting and emotional finale, Winnie and Derek confront the past with a chance to change everything in the biggest game of their lives. For more great shows and to subscribe ad-free, visit GZMshows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Now that Winnie Taylor's 4th & Inches is over, are you wondering what show to listen to next? Let us help you with that! ﻿For more great shows visit, GZMshows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Winnie Taylor's 4th and Inches

13-year-old Winnie moves in with her dad, Derek, a retired quarterback, whose promising career ended badly. When Cleveland loses their starting QB, Winnie gets Derek back in the game and this time…he might actually find a way to win! With the love of a father and daughter at its center, Winnie Taylor’s 4th and Inches bring a classic underdog sports story to the world of podcasts. Starring Ruth Righi as Winnie Taylor, Jeremie Harris as Derek Taylor and Tony Todd as Coach Fitz. To listen ad-free and for more great shows, visit GZMshows.com.