5:53
4th and Goal | 8
In the exciting and emotional finale, Winnie and Derek confront the past with a chance to change everything in the biggest game of their lives.
37:16
QB 1 | 7
The team’s winning streak makes Derek a hero again, but is he the hero Winnie imagined him to be?
24:29
Comeback | 6
Winnie’s breakthrough with her dad leads to a breakthrough on the field.
21:08
Safety Blitz | 5
Winnie and Derek get caught in a blizzard.
13-year-old Winnie moves in with her dad, Derek, a retired quarterback, whose promising career ended badly. When Cleveland loses their starting QB, Winnie gets Derek back in the game and this time…he might actually find a way to win! With the love of a father and daughter at its center, Winnie Taylor’s 4th and Inches bring a classic underdog sports story to the world of podcasts.
Starring Ruth Righi as Winnie Taylor, Jeremie Harris as Derek Taylor and Tony Todd as Coach Fitz.
