Khan and his people prepare for inescapable global calamity, and learn they are no longer alone on this world. Are these mysterious new arrivals enemies, or possible allies?

Khan struggles to understand the Elboreans and their leader, Delmonda, while his own people's distrust of the newcomers increases in the face of impending catastrophe.

Forging a tenuous alliance, Khan's followers and the Elboreans work toward possible mutual survival. As Khan weighs hard choices affecting both peoples, tragedy strikes.

Five years after disaster sweeps the planet, Khan's people and the Elboreans prepare their joint, single venture toward salvation. Khan learns the truth behind their predicament.

Dissent among Khan's followers threatens Venture's launch. Khan faces one last threat to his rule, and a final decision that seals his fate.

About Star Trek: Khan

History remembers Khan Noonien Singh as a villain, the product of a failed attempt to perfect humanity through genetic engineering whose quest to avenge himself on Admiral James T. Kirk led to unimaginable tragedy and loss. But the truth has been buried for too long beneath the sands of Ceti Alpha V. How did Khan go from a beneficent tyrant and superhuman visionary with a new world at his fingertips to the monster we think we know so well? Recently unearthed, the rest of Khan’s story will finally be told in STAR TREK: KHAN.