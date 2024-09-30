Chapter 20: Where the Paths Meet - Part 5/5

Here it is! The Season 4 finale!!Jake isn't ready to throw in the towel just yet, but he decides to take some time and let lose with his friends Ansel and Oliver. On the other coast, Torv and Robards find out Jake and Rae have been working with Roland. But it's not until they get a hot tip that they're able to locate her. Meanwhile Hal, Roland, and Michelle talk about their past experiences, and worry about the future.